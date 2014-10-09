The Victim In The 49ers Bathroom Fight Might Be Paralyzed

Fighting is stupid, violence is stupid and punching someone in the head has terrible consequences. Real life fighting isn’t like the movies. People don’t take numerous shots to the face and get up to fight some more. It just doesn’t that work way.

At last Sunday’s 49ers game, an argument in a bathroom led to a brutal one-punch knockout, a punch that may have paralyzed a man. You’ve likely seen the video. I’m not going to post it because well, it’s kinda gross.

The primary victim, who is 32, was hospitalized in critical condition with bleeding of the brain, and he underwent surgery to remove part of his skull to relieve swelling, according to a court affidavit by Santa Clara police. He has not been identified, nor has his cousin, who can be seen in the video trying to help, only to be punched in the head repeatedly by the two suspects.

I don’t know the exact number but I’ve been to roughly 40 NFL games, give or take a few. Most were at the Pontiac Silverdome and Ford Field to watch the Lions. I was just at the season opener this year against the Giants. Despite the victory (an overwhelming one), it was a miserable experience, a shit show really. And to be honest, it’s only the 4th game I’ve been to where a fight didn’t break out.

That’s what NFL games are now, especially in the upper deck. Boozed up hooligans fighting, intimidating fans of the other team and being completely obnoxious. What amazes me time and time again are the people who don’t think fighting has repercussions. Like they’re completely shocked when security kicks them out or they get hauled off to jail.

Perhaps it’s the booze or perhaps it’s just overall stupidity. I don’t know. But something needs to be done about it because it’s out of control. This isn’t the first time a serious injury has happened at an NFL game and it certainly won’t be the last.

When will it stop?