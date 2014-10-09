The Victim In The 49ers Bathroom Fight Might Be Paralyzed

Fighting is stupid, violence is stupid and punching someone in the head has terrible consequences. Real life fighting isn’t like the movies. People don’t take numerous shots to the face and get up to fight some more. It just doesn’t that work way.
At last Sunday’s 49ers game, an argument in a bathroom led to a brutal one-punch knockout, a punch that may have paralyzed a man. You’ve likely seen the video. I’m not going to post it because well, it’s kinda gross.
The primary victim, who is 32, was hospitalized in critical condition with bleeding of the brain, and he underwent surgery to remove part of his skull to relieve swelling, according to a court affidavit by Santa Clara police. He has not been identified, nor has his cousin, who can be seen in the video trying to help, only to be punched in the head repeatedly by the two suspects.
I don’t know the exact number but I’ve been to roughly 40 NFL games, give or take a few. Most were at the Pontiac Silverdome and Ford Field to watch the Lions. I was just at the season opener this year against the Giants. Despite the victory (an overwhelming one), it was a miserable experience, a shit show really. And to be honest, it’s only the 4th game I’ve been to where a fight didn’t break out.
That’s what NFL games are now, especially in the upper deck. Boozed up hooligans fighting, intimidating fans of the other team and being completely obnoxious. What amazes me time and time again are the people who don’t think fighting has repercussions. Like they’re completely shocked when security kicks them out or they get hauled off to jail.
Perhaps it’s the booze or perhaps it’s just overall stupidity. I don’t know. But something needs to be done about it because it’s out of control. This isn’t the first time a serious injury has happened at an NFL game and it certainly won’t be the last.
When will it stop?
Sooo, has anyone else asked this? What was the dude doing filming inside the men’s room?
Great question.
The police have announced that the guy who knocked him out is banned from the next two games.
Pending release of video from inside the stall?
This was the first Goodell has seen of this video.
-2
This is not English futbol, you are a fan of the 49ers not a member of the 49ers gang.
Obviously they can. I was referring to the well established reputation for organized as well as general hooliganism that is associated with English futbol. What?
it’s spelled football. futbol is a carryover to spanish.
This just isn’t the NFL’s year. They are under a microscope right now and it doesn’t show signs of stopping.
Dude was just trying to show the guy that a urinal had opened up, and got brain damage and/or paralysis for his trouble. This is exactly why you don’t do nice things for anybody, ever.
Haha good point.
The NFL has made the paralyzed victim apologize for his role in the incident. . .
Here’s hoping he recovers to his normal self.
Happens at baseball games too. I’ll never forget the worst one I ever saw at the old Yankee stadium. Two guys in a fight, one ended up taking a trip down the stairs. Blood was everywhere. But I also have been to college games where fights broke out. And bars. And street fairs. Booze + morons=fights
I’ve been to a LOT of baseball games and never once seen a fight. But maybe it’s because I’ve only been to Comerica Park, and people there just want to watch baseball.
Ford Field does suck, though. Never seen a fight, but many instances of fans of the opposing team coming in and taunting everyone.
It’s just not as common at other sporting events. Just football. Perhaps people shouldn’t get lubed up 8 hours before game time.
@Andy Isaac you hit the nail on the head. As much as I love tailgating and the atmosphere around it, it’s really a recipe for disaster.
this is exactly the shit they were trying to get away from by moving the stadium out of Bayview and half way to L.A. I guess it didn’t quite pan out.
I live in Ft Lauderdale, was at the Miami Dolphins game 1 this year. Upper level obviously. Thats exactly how it is. If your not with friends you trust to have your back, you better agree with the home fans and not start shit. You will get the worst of a bad situation.
Dude, your experiences at NFL games are totally skewed having mostly been in Detroit. People in Detroit like to fight. Just ask the basketball player formerly known as Ron Artest.