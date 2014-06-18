The With Leather Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 6/20/14

Welcome to the first edition of the With Leather Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report, a copy and paste of Smackdown spoilers from copy and paste wrestling news sites that analyzes what happened based on indirect reporting and jumps (over the top rope) to conclusions. You want to know what happens on Smackdown, but you don’t want to sit at home on Friday nights watching a half-assed episode of Raw with canned crowd noise, right? Check this out and just pretend you watched it.
(Then come back on Saturday and read the Best and Worst of Smackdown.)
Here’s What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(Note: These are actually Smackdown spoilers. Clickhole does not have a wrestling branch.)
– WWE has a multi-man ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship coming up at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. What is the ONE opening segment you’re guaranteed before any multi-man match of note? If you answered “the one where a guy comes out to say he’s gonna win but gets interrupted by one of his opponents, then they get interrupted by a third opponent, then THEY get interrupted by the fourth until everybody’s out and arguing or brawling,” congratulations, you watch pro wrestling. That happens here.
– Seth Rollins defeated Kofi Kingston. It might’ve been Dolph Ziggler wearing gear with palm trees on it, we can’t confirm. We CAN confirm that Seth had new gear, though, and that he’s gone from looking like a badass swat dude to looking like Trinity from The Matrix.
– Dolph Ziggler defeated Bad News Barrett. Bad News Barrett is the Intercontinental Champion, so it makes sense that he should lose to a guy whose biggest win in 2014 was against a jobber in a Magneto hoodie from Hot Topic. Barrett should unify the IC and United States Championships and start losing 40 second squashes to Heath Slater.
– Adam Rose defeated Titus O’Neil. Remember when Titus came up with a cool new idea for a heel run, cut that weird backstage promo and was almost immediately hurled into the abyss? Here he is losing to a guy who is not as over as his own entrance theme. Spoiler alert: the announce team spends just as much time during this match talking about the bunny as they do Adam Rose.
– Kane defeated Dean Ambrose. Glad to see WWE putting over its young stars. Seth Rollins is on color commentary for this, which I’m sure is succinct and engaging. I’m sure he also provides no distraction for Ambrose during the match, does not cause Ambrose to lose and does not jump into the ring and attack at any point afterwards. I feel like in a purely kayfabe universe, color commentary appearances should be banned. They never end well, and were sorta outed as a hacky plot device a decade ago when Edge and Christian announced they were here to “do a run-in.”
– Big E defeated Jack Swagger. Also known as “The Battle Of Who Could Care Less.”
– A backstage segment occurs where Summer Rae and Fandango make out, which causes Layla to burst into tears. Reminder: Summer Rae, the woman who got dumped and handled it by viciously attacking her ex’s new girlfriend, dumping milk all over her, calling her a “twat” on live television and still trying to hook up with the ex is the babyface. The woman who dances and is in love is the heel.
– Bo Dallas defeated Fandango. In a match that was surely designed to get Bo and Fandango over, Summer Rae and Layla fight with each other and ruin everything.
– Bray Wyatt had more mic time and was really great at it, but is still doing that breathing thing that bothers anyone who notices it.
– Sheamus, Roman Reigns and John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Alberto Del Rio and Cesaro. The culmination of that “everybody’s beefing” opening segment trope. We find out why Alberto Del Rio’s involved in the match here, and it’s so he can take pins in the “pair up the ladder match opponents” matches leading up to Money in the Bank. I like to think Roman Reigns drugged Stephanie McMahon’s coffee and caused her to comedy vomit on Vickie Guerrero’s face so he could fit in with his new tag team partners John Cena and Sheamus.
And that’s our show!
If you like the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report, let us know in the comments section below. Also, be sure to speculate wildly about everything you’ve read. One sentence of results is SURELY enough to decide whether something will be good or bad. And hey, share this, won’t you? Ruin two hours of wrestling for everyone.
+1 to Brandon for the nice Ben Folds Five reference.
I’m not sure that reading 2 minutes of spoilers ruins 2 hours of wrestling as effectively as actually watching Smackdown would, but thanks for the article anyways!
+1
I like this format.
I really dig this concept. Lots of opportunities for humor on a Wednesday that will lead to sadness on a Friday when you’re absolutely right.
Also, tagging with John Cena was apparently the straw that broke the Shield’s back.
I dig any concept that leads to more WWE articles.
I can’t wait to see this episode replayed on Monday Night at Raw.
Kane is 47. FORTY-SEVEN YEARS OLD. This shows you how desperate they are for an intimidating heel that they’re STILL using him, and even having him beat people like Dean.
Also, great column, Brandon. I will totally read this every week, and it will only further prove that Smackdown literally does not need to exist anymore.
His name is not just Kane. It’s THE DEMON Kane. THE DEMON Kane beat Dean Ambrose. THE DEMON Kane is unstoppable. THE DEMON Kane.
The funny thing is THE DEMON Kane still loses every match. He just tries to hurt people in non match segments too. Also he used to glove mouth people and weld (?), but apparently doesn’t do those things anymore.
Regular Kane just does paperwork and campaign for Rand Paul.
This gives me more wrestling stuff to read between Best of Raw and Best of NXT, so I am decidedly pro-Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers.
Do you read the Vintage NXT column? Because that goes up on Wednesdays, too.
The Vintage NXT column is awesome. Looking forward to season 3 and beyond a lot, too.
Vintage NXT B&W is what gets me through Wednesdays
I will always take more content from you, Brandon.
Also, if Swagger v. Big E is a battle of who cares less, does that mean Swagger won because he didn’t care enough to kick out at the end?
Terrific column! Saved me from having to click over to wrestlezone for terrible results/analysis.
Also, no Mark Madden.
You had one Screech joke to make……Save it for RAW. But I can get down with this over Nate perpetually hating everything.
IN FAIRNESS
I don’t think Summer v Layla is supposed to be anything other than heel vs heel, at least according to most things I’m reading online (Taken with a grain of salt obviously)
Doesn’t make the feud any less bad granted
Summer Rae is a vengeful babyface. Like Sheamus. Or Cena. Winning is not enough for these people. They crave for complete annihilation. Don’t fuck with a vengeful babyface.
Cena won.
Kane won.
And its not 2005.
I remember when I was a wee lad, and I’d read the SD Spoilers, and then when I’d watch SD it would be boring, and I couldn’t figure out why…
I think we all knew the face version of Roman Reigns would be someone we’d come to hate. It was clear in his dickish smirk and general lack of wrestling ability. But I think it’s going to happen sooner than we expected.
Just go with it, baby girl.
Stupid sexy Roman…
If we share this column, it won’t ruin two hours of wrestling for everyone. Vince already beat us to the punch.
This week on Smackdown: Seth Rollins joins the X-men and renames himself Gambit
Seth took the compression top off for the actual wrestling and I thought it looked fine. Dude is pretty ripped. Dean also looks jacked as can be in his new greaser outfit
I have to watch Smackdown now just to see who gets Teddy Long’s role of making that opening segment into a main event 4-on-3 tag TEAM match.
Xavier Woods misquoting Dolemite.
Triple H: You got it. Dean, Kane tonight!
Vince: No, no, no… I want Dean Cain to guest host Monday!
you seem cool
Now come’s the question of which match will they do again on Raw with identical booking?
Clearly BoDangle. It is the one match that is most infuriating and doesn’t need the repeat, so it is the most likely candidate, of course.
Yeah, this will work just fine. Thanks for the additional column!
Smackdown is completely unwatchable. It doesn’t need to exist. The “different people watch different shows” argument would work if USA and SyFy weren’t on similar, if not the same, cable tier on most packages. (I could be wrong on this though, I don’t have cable. But both seem to be expanded cable.)
But what makes SD especially unwatchable is how dead it feels. They need to just make it the kids’ show if they’re going to edit crowd noise as much as they do. Just put matches there and lower-card general ages stuff there if you must. But stop having it leak over to RAW.
And change the damn theme, please! That dates the show the most of all!
I watched Smackdown last week for the first time in several weeks, and I think they *did* change the theme.
Yea, they did change the theme a few weeks ago.
Hopefully I can ask here. Have been watching old episodes on the network of Raw and Smackdown from 2012. Few questions…
1. Why is Sheamus called great white? And when does he stop going by that?
2. Is the Kane/Cena embrace hate thing the same as the Cena/Wyatt espose you thing? Seems like it.
3. When does Cole go from being a heel commentator to a face? And does WWE have any continuity between Cole’s heel comments about say… DBry, and his face comments about the same?
4. When did the little Jimmy stuff start. Since 2011 is not available am I missing any plot about it? I dont quite understand the point other than R-Truth is a crazy black guy.
Finally it’s actually funny watching guys like Truth, Kofi, Jinder and Drew McIntire not be jobbers. Kind of hilarious.
Cole’s heel act and Lawler’s heart stopped at the same time.
1. Because he is very, very pale. And “Great White” is a phrase people might be used to hearing, because it’s a kind of shark. Just an unofficial nickname, as far as I’m concerned.
2. Pretty much. Except Kane probably came out of it worse than Wyatt did.
3. I think Murray Grande is right. And no. Continuity isn’t a word WWE employees know. If continuity happens, it’s rare.
4. If I recall, it started with Truth calling Cena’s fans Little Jimmys. Like, a generic derisive name for Cena’s little kid fans. At some point Little Jimmy became Truth’s invisible friend.
“At some point Little Jimmy became Truth’s invisible friend because WWE can’t do subtlety so it HAD to be an actual person to make sure we would never care about R-Truth again.”
FIFY
KNEEL BEFORE ROLLINS! He has a general Zod look to me.
Summer Rae and Layla are going to become PMS 2.0, aren’t they?
“Summer Rae and Layla are going to become PMS 2.0, aren’t they?”
…part of me would be cautiously okay with this. At least until they got their “Meat,” and it all went to hell.
I guess I honestly won’t know whether or not I like these depending on if the Best/Worst of SmackDown! doesn’t feel like something I’ve already read.
I’m actually kinda digging Rollins’ Rule 63 Black Widow cosplay.
So, how long before Seth Rollins is called gay for wearing tight leather?
Also, who does it? John’s the easy one, but I wouldn’t put it past Ziggler either.
Don’t forget Reigns is now an option.
And how could I forget Sheamus too?
Someone said Seth looked like Snake Plissken in Escape from L.A.
It could be worse, he could be in a tiny lime green banana hammock on questionable wrestling websites like that guy Tyler Black.
I’m honestly surprised no one has made any comments about Paige doing those basement wrestling vids.
I don’t begrudge anyone for watching that stuff or having a wrestling fetish, nor do I think less of wrestlers for doing stuff on the side, apartment wrestling or whatever. It’s really not all that weird although I don’t find pro wrestling to be sexual.
I guess people don’t know about who has done that stuff in the past? The Tyler Black thing never crossed my mind until I saw something on /r/SquaredCircle.
Now, if you’ll excuse me I have to search for that video you mentioned that will outclass the search for the Lindbergh baby.
someone on neogaf listed all the different women wrestlers who’ve done them and like half have been in one of the major feds
I need more information on this basement wrestling vids involving Paige…MOAR
Every Friday Night, I ask for “those 2 hours of my life back”. Thank you, Brandon, for making that happen. Fish Special at O’Charleys, here I come!
you had me at “the battle of who could care less”
and yes, i do agree that in kayfabe, color commentating appearances shouldn’t happen. that’s just *clears throat* BAD NEWS *ahem* waiting to happen.
(on a side note: super glad that ambrose’s new gear is simply jeans and a tank top. for good. thank goodness. because i’m in the minority in which thinks that ambrose just needs to wear clothes while wrestling. but on the otherhand, rollins NEEDED to be in trunks and kickpads. that new “gear” looks like he’s going to an S&M party dressed as a superhero. gross.)
Seth Rollins has some some sort of New 52/Green Arrow thing going on. So much unnecessary piping!
Oh man, what if his kneepads look like shields? Just like how Batman has friggin bats for knees.
except he lacks, or at least has a BIG gap between him and rock in the most important thing the rock had: charisma.
holy sh*t. from these results, is this going to be the WORST booked smackdown this year?! this sounds as awful as TNA IMPACT’s most awful show would be. and that’s pretty damn awful, man.
if the matches here don’t deliver for those who are going to give a sh*t about watching them, it’s gonna be the worst smackdown of a year that had a couple of awesome smackdowns on the road to mania and some decend ones since then…
Tag teaming with Koffi, where Koffi is Sanka to Titus’s Derice.
MAKE IT HAPPEN VINCE.
*After losing a match in decisive fashion*
Titus: ‘Kofi…are ya dead?’
Kofi: ‘Nah, man…’
Wow that looks awful. Will not be watching. In regards to this column format, “Wait And See Where It Goes tm” seems appropriate. I say that only because The Wrestling Hipster is the STARDUST of column ideas.
Wait wait wait. Two things. 1: I was led to believe from a spoiler image on Reddit that there was an El Torito match. Or was that on Main Event? And 2: If Seth Rollins is now a bad-guy X-Man, does that mean Ambrose also gets to don red sunglasses and become JEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAN Ambrose?
Forget you, Seth’s new great looks awesome!
gear*, gosh durnit.
Wild speculation = jokes about real life deaths.
Seth was always in the shadows.pulling away May work for him