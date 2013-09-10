The With Leather Fantasy Football Support Group Week 1: Tell Us Where The Bad RBs Touched You

In case you’re new to the party, every Tuesday during the NFL season, I like to open the floor in this Fantasy Football Support Group to everyone to talk about their fantasy football losses and failures, because I’m the rare person who likes hearing about your fantasy football teams. Winning or losing poker hands? Go f*ck yourselves. But fantasy football is something I enjoy and because I’m so terribly addicted to it, there’s a chance that we were both screwed over by the same player(s) this week and we can use this forum to mend our broken hearts.
Week 1 of the 2013 NFL season was a strange one, as one of the things that I predicted came true – there are enough good QBs now for everyone to reap the benefits – and one thing that nobody predicted probably left a lot of people scratching their heads. I’m talking, of course, about the crappy running back play on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, and especially all of the morons with their fumbles.
Gather, friends. Let’s see if we can’t make the bad people stop hurting us.
You Probably Kicked Everyone’s Ass If You Had This QB: Peyton Manning
I saw a mildly prominent NFL writer – I’d call him a D-lister if he was a celebrity – bragging on Twitter last Friday that he totally predicted that Peyton would be a monster this season. Wow, what a prediction. I would have never guessed that the guy who was an absolute revelation last season would have also been amazing this season, especially after the Broncos added Wes Welker. You see, folks, this is why I’m not a real sports writer – because I’m too scared to make the bold picks.
Depending on your league’s scoring, you had close to or more than 60 points from Peyton’s ridiculous 7 touchdown game, and that was probably good enough to win your week, so long as your RBs weren’t fumbling all over town. Hell, I have a friend who has Peyton and Demaryius Thomas, so his week was over on Thursday night. But if you do have Peyton, I don’t care about you. This is for the people who played against him. Fortunately, I dodged that bullet in three leagues, but only the people lucky enough to play against whomever has Peyton in Week 9 will be able to sleep at night.
Here’s the problem with that – there are still enough QBs for that person to have a competent backup. This week, there were 22 QBs that would have scored you at least 19 points (depending on your league’s scoring) and that’s fine if you have a team filled with quality guys scoring 10+ points each.
That leaves the letdowns or…
The QBs That Probably Broke Your Hearts This Week: Cam Newton (14 points) and Russell Wilson (16 points)
The thing is that you should have expected that from Newton against Seattle’s defense, but Wilson against the Panthers? That’s a bit more head-scratching. But enough about the QBs, because I don’t think those were your real problems this week.
The RBs That Probably Broke Your Hearts This Week: *takes a deep breath* David Wilson (-3!!!), Stevan Ridley, Isaac Redman, Lamar Miller, Giovani Bernard, Ahmad Bradshaw, CJ Spiller, Maurice Jones-Drew, Marshawn Lynch, DeAngelo Williams, Chris Johnson, Trent Richardson, Arian Foster, Alfred Morris
And I’m stopping there, even though I could probably add Darren Sproles, Doug Martin, Steven Jackson and Ray Rice to the list for their underwhelming efforts, but they were actually in the Top 10 of RB scoring this week. This was just a flat out strange week for RBs, like they were all asleep until right before the game, but I also think that a lot of teams were f*cking around a little and still tweaking their offenses.
Still, that’s no excuse for David Wilson’s two fumbles and Stevan Ridley’s one lost fumble that had him benched for the rest of the game. Wilson is lucky as hell that Tom Coughlin and the Giants don’t have another option, let alone a better one, and Ridley should increase his weekly tithing to 1,000% following Shane Vereen’s wrist injury.
If you’re already in Chicken Little mode after Week 1 – I was admittedly freaking out over Wilson and Ridley, as I have them in separate leagues – take a deep breath and chill, bros. It’s going to be fine, and all of the guys we expected to be huge will bounce right back. Except maybe Chris Johnson. I’m starting to think my gut was wrong on that dude.
The WRs That Probably Broke Your Hearts This Week: Roddy White, Mike Wallace, Kenny Britt, Lance Moore, TY Hilton, Dez Bryant, Greg Jennings, Eric Decker, Calvin Johnson, Dwayne Bowe, Cecil Shorts, Golden Tate, Pierre Garcon, Antonio Brown
All of these guys finished with 7 or fewer points, and I think you can scratch Roddy White from the list because he was injured and probably only in as a distraction, Mike Wallace because he was too busy having hissy fits on the sideline and Cecil Shorts because his QB is still Blaine Gabbert, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, but put in Chad Henne already so Justin Blackmon has some value when he returns from suspension!
The big surprises were Calvin and Dez, obviously, as both of them should have been monsters this week, and I think Garcon will be fine moving forward now that RG3 took three quarters to knock the rust off last night. So if you’re scrambling for Leonard Hankerson, Julian Edelman or Jerome Simpson… just chill. Don’t panic.
Let’s Talk About The Sudden Rise Of The Tight End For A Second
First of all, if you’re like me and you started Julius Thomas on Thursday because you have Rob Gronkowski on the bench and just said, “F*ck it, why not?” then this is for you:
Sixteen tight ends scored touchdowns in Week 1 and five of those guys had two. That’s ridiculous! The TE is supposed to be the spot that you only care about if you can grab Jimmy Graham at value in the third round, because you don’t want to be the sucker that takes him in the second. He was outscored by 11 other TEs this week! And it wasn’t even, “Jimmy had a bad week with one point and these other guys scored between 2 and 10 points.” These TEs all looked like monsters, from Jared Cook to Jordan Cameron, and with the exception of Thomas and probably Kellen Winslow, none of these guys should have gone undrafted.
So good luck trying to scoop one up to get in one the crazy, ass-backwards action of valuable TEs and worthless RBs in Week 2. In the meantime, leave your brutal sob stories in the comments and I’m going to get rid of these remaining With Leather t-shirts to the worst of them.
I lost in my league this week because my opponent had Peyton, but my sob story is more about my league generally.
I took over a team in this league more than halfway through last season, as a favor to my friend who runs the league. I only know my friend the commissioner. The original owner was a Cowboys homer who stocked his team with Dallas players and then lost interest after they started sucking. I took over a winless team that I didn’t draft and managed to eke out two wins down the stretch.
A few weeks ago, I get the invitation to play again this year and accept. Then I am told it is a keeper league, we can keep only 1 player, and we lose our first round pick regardless of when the keeper was drafted. My existing roster is terrible and I certainly didn’t have anyone worth keeping for a 1st round pick. I look over the rosters and figure that some first round talent is going to get dropped, so I will just draft whoever doesn’t get kept. Then the random draft order comes out and I am 10th out of 12 teams. No big deal, since most people will keep someone, I will draft someone decent first overall and then have another pick right away.
Nope, I log in for the draft and for whatever reason, the snake draft doesn’t start until the 3rd round. This means I have the 10th and 22nd picks. Also, 2 of the people who kept players had the 11th and 12th picks and kept top 5 players.
Overall, my roster is ok and I would have won this week if my opponent had a mortal QB, but I can’t help but feel like I’ve been screwed over in this league.
I don’t recommend joining that league next year.
No snake until the 3rd round? You should kick your friend the commissioner in the god damn balls for that bullshit.
Had a run on QBs in the draft and I missed out on one, got stuck with Big Ben. Thank God he got a garbage time TD. My TE, Flex, and Defense got me a combined 0 points (Thanks to stupidly starting Sudfeld, and Lamar Thomas and the Packers D). So yeah, add all that up and you get a defeat of 120.8-69.7. It was awful, and I am seriously contemplating just curling up in the fetal position for the rest of the year.
I played a guy who started Peyton Manning. I decided since winning wasn’t likely I would take a dive to get no.1 waiver priority. I was credited the Julius Thomas award.
Savvy.
That ain’t too shabby right there.
I picked him up right before Thursday’s game, thinking it was better than starting my only TE (Brandan Myers). I changed my pants twice before halftime.
Solid hustle
Foster and Jones-Drew were my RBs. Imagine how my week went!
I feel ya. Had Jones-Drew and Trent Richardson.
Had the pleasure of starting Colin Kaepernick (YAY!) but benched Mike Williams for Lamar Miller (F**K) and lost by 6 points…..
I beat a guy who got 70 points from Peyton because he got 54 points combined from the rest of his PPR/IDP team
In one league I went up against Peyton, so I was in the whole from the start, plus I somehow went with the Packers D instead of what I’m doing now – any defense that plays Jacksonville.
Luckily, I had snagged Victor Cruz, Anquan Boldin, and Owen Daniels, so I manged to win like 185 – 170.
/does cabbage patch for five hours
In the Wrestle Bros League (I’m comin’ for ya, Stroud!), I lucked up on a Brady-Edelman connection and managed to make it a win.
My opponent this weekend had the Dallas D, and I had the Ravens D.
For how many years in a row would we have laughed at him and praised me for getting “lucky” in the draft?
On the other hand, with the awesome 12th & 13th picks, I loaded up on DeSeans and similar Eagles assuming Chip Kelly would at least score some points.
So, a close loss, something like 165-130, all due to the F***ing Giants, who probably won’t throw another pick-six all year. I hate FF.
I managed to win thanks to my opponent putting boldin on the bench in favor of Eric Decker the forgotten bronco of yester year (sorry payton can only throw to one guy with er in his name decker and welker is prettier than you) and the texans defense remembering they were playing phillip fucking rivers in the 3rd quarter.
Now I’m left with the sophies choice of garcon, reggie wayne, tayvon austin, and golden tate, which one of these guys is going to get boned for catches this week so I can hope to catch up from Matt Forte remembering his bones are made out of balsa wood and Jay Cutler pretends he’s rex grossman.
Oh yeah my opponent has Peyton going against the giants defense that made fucking Romo look elite, I’m more fucked than Dennis Erickson’s liver.
I put Jared Cook and Shane Vereen on the bench for Zach Sudfeld and David Wilson. I don’s ask for much but I would like it if 2 players didn’t actually cost me 4.30 points.
Also the guy in our league with Pey Pey lost.
I had Vereen on my bench, was planning on rotating an underperforming reciever out to put him in against the Jets. Than he fucked up his god damn wrist.
Ouch, that is awful. I would have had Cook over Sudfeld, because I wasn’t buying the hype on him yet.
I started Eric Decker over Anquan Bolden.
Thanks to Owen Daniels and Victor Cruz, I still won this week.
I started way too many guys on your shit list. Cam Newton, CJ Spiller, Lamar Miller. All day yesterday I played a little game called “Who I Could Have Drafted Instead”. It’s a frustrating game.
I had Peyton – but did not start him, went with Brady.
My RB’s were Mikal Leshore – who was Inactivated by Detroit, and Darren Sproles.
Thanks to Boldin, Owen Daniels, and Angelo Hall – I still managed to win – with only 128pts.
I’m currently shopping Brady for a better RB.
How the hell did you get Brady and Peyton, but have no solid RBs?
Sounds like he went all in on the 1st & 2nd round with QBs.
I did it the opposite with RBs and traded Stephen Jackson for Pey-Pey and TOTALLY REDEEMED MYSELF!
@ Poon – everyone was snapping up RB’s and WR’s.
I picked 11th in the Round 1, got PeyPey, then reverse order Round 2 – Brady
I even got Carson Palmer on waivers so in case the either one went down and I needed a bye week fill in.
My RB are Sproles, and MJD’s backup.
One of my friends in two of my three leagues always drafts back to back QBs, always early too. He has yet to make it past the 1st round of playoffs since he joined the leagues 6 years ago. The added protection of having two star QBs just isn’t worth it.
Lamar Miller can eat dick. From here on out I’ll be running a dual TE set up with Vernon Davis at TE and Cook in the flex.
Random question: Is Edelman the go-to in NE, for the time being? I’m trying to scoop him on the waiver wire, but as of right now I have Reggie Wayne and Heyward-Bey. I didn’t even realize they were on the same team until the game started.
I think Lamar will eventually remove his head from his ass, but I will also be running a two TE set when Gronk gets back (Graham / Gronk).
Yeah, but until then, fuck him in his “starting but not playing” face.
Also, I’m sitting on Le’veon Bell for now, but after the Steelers dog shit performance I’m rethinking him as a possible RB altogether.
Looks like Amendola is out at least two, and with Vereen out that means that Edelman has to be the guy now.
There’s a good chance I’ll spend the entire season hitting the nearest available wall with a hammer while screaming out Lamar Miller’s name.
My keepers were David Wilson and Alfred Morris. I mean, fuck me, right?
Sob story? I’m in a 20 man league and due to draft placement had little recourse but to grab Havard Rugland as my backup kicker.
People in leagues with over 14 people don’t deserve sympathy though.
A backup kicker? Really? I am disappoint.
i think the seahawks might be rethinking the whole “let’s cut Michael Robinson because he was sick” thing.
I had one TD over my whole starting lineup. One…F$%KING…TD
I have Owen Daniels on 2 teams and Jared Cook on the other. Won 2 out of 3. The one team that lost had David Wilson in my starting line-up.
I killed this week thanks to Kaepernick, Cruz and Peterson. Oh, and thanks for nothin’, Bengals defense. Where’s this monster defense I was supposed to be getting?!
On top of that, my wife was my opponent this week so I get to keep saying, “I beat my wife…..in fantasy football.”
That, my friend, is the trickery of Hard Knocks right there.
Started out down 85 against someone who had Manning plus Denver’s D. I tried to stage a huge comeback thanks to Rodgers’ 30 points, but my opponent also had Jordy Nelson. Ended up losing by 15 cause Rodgers kept throwing to him, and cause DeSean Jackson got pulled after his monster first half.
I played the guy who has Manning in one of my leagues this week, and won because he started Kaepernick instead. I started Newton, who was outperformed by the red rocket himself, Andy Dalton, on my bench. Dodged a bullet for sure.
That’s a “I’m going to church” moment right there.
What kind of complete fucking moron drafts Peyton and doesn’t start him?
So I had never heard of a 20 man league before this week, is this a thing? Most I’ve ever seen was 16, and even that seems insane. I played in a 14 man one year, and that was too much for me, I don’t need to spend hours on the waiver wire looking for a guy who might, possibly, get a touch.
I had MJD at Flex and both Cecil Shorts and Dwayne Bowe on my bench. I was doomed either way. A friend offered me Desean Jackson and Brent Celek for MJD and I wanted to wait until after Week 1 to see whether the Jags O-line would truly be an abomination; shockingly, he changed his mind after the Eagles game.
We drafted late in another league during Sunday afternoon and I thought I made a huge power move by snagging Shane Vereen as a Flex…until I found out 3 hours later that he broke his wrist.
I had Jared Cook on my bench last Wednesday. I then advised a coworker if I should pick up Gronk for the coming weeks since someone released him, he told me to dump Cook for Gronk. Cook has a monster game, and my starting TE Kyle Rudolph didn’t do shit.
I was also up 40 points going into Monday with the same team. My opponent had RG3 and Foster still left. For the first half of the Eagles game, I felt good, then Philadelphia got lazy and RG3 had some garbage time TD’s to almost make a comeback. No worries, still up 18…then Foster has to have an average game which is good enough to win. I ended up losing by one fucking point.
I left Boldin on the bench and played Sudfeld instead
I had Manning, and a great week from the rest of the starters. Scored 162 points which is unheard of in our league. The poor guy I faced made a run on Monday night and finished with 155 points. Highest scoring loser I can recall in the five years of our league. Thank you, Peyton Forehead!
I lost my matchup by 1.42 points. My running back corps is Trent Richardson, David Wilson and Alfred Morris. None too pleased. After this week, Wilson, Morris and Cleveland’s coaching staff have been removed from my Christmas card list.. bastards.
I had Reggie Bush and AP. My opponent had Ingram and Lacy. I lost by 40 points. The rest of his team was Boldin, Witten, Julio, Vernon Davis, Desean Jackson, and Aaron Rogers. What. the. fuck.
Started Cruz, AJ Green, Shady McCoy, Vernon Davis, Andre Johnson, and Luck.
BUT started Redman over Lacy. Only won by 74 pts instead of 87. Fuck you Redman.
Started Foster, Ridley and Wilson, lost by 50. I hate football
Oww man. Coming into the season, that’s a sweet stable of RBs. Luckily, it’s only week 1.
Roddy White lied to me, and I lost by 7 points to a team that had Rogers, Boldin, and Davis.
That 49/Packer’s game was hell to watch, especially with Jordy Nelson on my bench.
Why Roddy, why?
I started Pittsburgh’s defense, expecting a massacre – I had no idea they would play in what will likely be one of the worst games of the year. I also had Stevan Ridley, who can neither spell his first name right nor hold on to the ball, who I started instead of Darren Sproles, and Lance Moore, who got me a whopping two points. My opponent also had the otherworldly Demaryius Thomas.
Despite all this, I entered the final Monday night game with a tenuous 7-point lead, with Antonio Gates remaining for me, and Owen Daniels remaining for my opponent. Daniels, of course, went on that night to be one of those tight ends who ridiculously outperformed and scored TWO TOUCHDOWNS. I lost by 7 points and hate my life.
Alfred Morris, Stevan Ridley, Antonio Brown, Kembrell Thompkins (hell of a preseason!) and Tom Brady…lowest point total in my 12 team league. Which I’m the commissioner of.
14 man league with IDP’s
To quote my draft report card… Laughing in the face of decades of fantasy tradition, Mighty Like A Mouse didn’t select their first RB (Darren McFadden) until the fourth round.
Call me crazy but QB’s (Aaron Rodgers in 1st round 4th pick, RGIII in the 5th as my backup) have led the leagues in points the last 3 years running.
My draft report card had me at a D+, my opponent had the A+. Near 20 point victory. And my Rb situation is not great but my WR’s crushed it. D Thomas, Cruz, and Kearse out of Sea who despite beating projections by 9.95 points is still getting no talk at all on Yahoo. At least ESPN acknowledges his existence.
I know I’m late to the party and I doubt anyone will read this but its nice to get to brag since I’m probably going to lose to my wife this week.
And surprisingly I didn’t have anyone on the naughty list. Not in the league I care about at least.