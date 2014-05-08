The Women Of San Antonio ‘Responded’ To Charles Barkley’s Fat Jokes

Today in news that won’t shock you in the slightest, there were some women that were not pleased at all with Charles Barkley’s comments about the ladies of San Antonio, Texas. Special interest groups immediately called for an apology from Barkley and TNT after he said (for like the billionth time) that there were some “big, ol’ women” down there and that Victoria’s Secret is a secret to them, because they all wear bloomers. So did Barkley apologize? Not at all. Instead, he back-peddled slightly, claiming that he has also complimented San Antonio’s women on many occasions, but then Ernie and Co. roped him right back in, replaying his comments and some totally realistic reactions from actual San Antonio women.
Except, instead of realistic, I mean someone wrote some awful jokes for them to tell, and nobody on this planet will see through these terrible deliveries.
Meanwhile, Barkley also showed us… something. I honestly don’t know how to describe these GIFs without being gross.
That’s Sports Emmy Award-winner Charles Barkley, folks.
I have been to San Antonio, and as for the women…. well, it’s like a Tex-Mex Minneapolis.
Make of that what you will, outraged internetters.
So it’s healthy, active, and not overweight? [www.forbes.com]
I guess the inshape ones make their seasonal residence in Milan to stay away from all the local ugos.
Without any context or having seen the video just yet I’m just going to assume he’s describing his plans to treat himself to 2 ice cream cones after the show.
That’s about churros right?
I’ve lived in San Antonio for the majority of my life. I shed a little light on this:
Having grown up here, I can tell you that San Antonio is definitely not known for its healthy lifestyle. However, just like any other major city, it’s diverse. As a woman in San Antonio, I can tell u that I know all of Victoria’s secrets and most of Frederick’s as well. And no, they are not plus sizes either.
It’s Texas. Women there who are currently in the proces of beating the shit out of the nearest republican politician have serious issues
When something is this level of terrible, can you just not post it instead?
San Antonio is one of the cities I have ever been too, and not had ‘wandering eye.’ One of the others, Little Rock, Arkansas.