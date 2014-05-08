The Women Of San Antonio ‘Responded’ To Charles Barkley’s Fat Jokes

#NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Charles Barkley
Senior Writer
05.08.14 12 Comments

Today in news that won’t shock you in the slightest, there were some women that were not pleased at all with Charles Barkley’s comments about the ladies of San Antonio, Texas. Special interest groups immediately called for an apology from Barkley and TNT after he said (for like the billionth time) that there were some “big, ol’ women” down there and that Victoria’s Secret is a secret to them, because they all wear bloomers. So did Barkley apologize? Not at all. Instead, he back-peddled slightly, claiming that he has also complimented San Antonio’s women on many occasions, but then Ernie and Co. roped him right back in, replaying his comments and some totally realistic reactions from actual San Antonio women.

Except, instead of realistic, I mean someone wrote some awful jokes for them to tell, and nobody on this planet will see through these terrible deliveries.

Meanwhile, Barkley also showed us… something. I honestly don’t know how to describe these GIFs without being gross.

That’s Sports Emmy Award-winner Charles Barkley, folks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Charles Barkley
TAGS2014 NBA PLAYOFFSCHARLES BARKLEYNBA ON TNTNBA PlayoffsSAN ANTONIOsan antonio spursTERRIBLE JOKEStnt

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP