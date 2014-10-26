The World’s Dumbest People Are Wearing Ray Rice Domestic Abuse Costumes For Halloween

Earlier this week we told you about a guy wearing a Ray Rice Halloween costume. I stupidly assumed that would be the last of it. People couldn’t be that tone deaf, right? Boy was I wrong.
Pictures have been rolling in all weekend. Brace yourselves for the very worst, America.
I mean, that last one? WHAT. ARE. YOU. DOING. Seriously. Your kid is holding a doll with a black eye. Even worse? “Greatest costume ever!” HAR HAR domestic abuse is so funny guys.
Ugh.
Well for once black face is the least offensive thing about a costume.
Don’t you have something better to do than comment on a story you find insignificant? Don’t I have something better to do than reply to your comment on this story? Don’t we all have something better to do than what we’re currently doing? I’m getting deep now.
meh
Those are freaking great!
….
That little white child dragging the black girl doll by the hair is way over the line. The parents definitely failed that kid.
[www.televisedrevolution.com]
Not that I like this but God damn, I’m so fucking sick of how PC, this country has become. I feel like it wasn’t long ago we used to shame peolle for being so easily offended, now it’s completely switched. Ugh.
So….you don’t mind people being shamed….you’re just mad because your side is now losing?
People who complain about things being too PC are just upset because no one finds their dumb racist jokes funny anymore and they can’t adapt.
Yes. If you’re offended by this you’re just a whiny pussy. Not saying it’s funny, because it’s not funny. It’s stupid, but it’s not worth being offended over.
I think you’re confusing mocking idiots and their stupidity with being “offended”.
So I shouldn’t be offended by the blackface and the guy who said “Well Ray Rice is black so I’ll throw on a gold chain and an afro because all black people have those?”
If you’re a Black person and this offends you I applogize. You have the right to be offended. I’m going under the assumption that most of the people posting here are fussy white people looking for something to bitch about on the Internet.
I went as Chef from South Park one year… Is blackface cool if it’s a cartoon character? Or am I a blatant racist? Should I paint myself another race this Halloween to offset things, or would that just make it worse? Maybe I’ll knife a white person and see if Karma’s satisfied!
DUDE RELAX, YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND SARCASIUM AND SENSE OF HUMOR, LOL
Reasons this is lame in no particular order:
1) It’s dumb
2) It’s super racist (especially the guy with the afro wig which Ray has never sported)
3) It’s dumb
4) It’s not clever
5) It’s obvious
6) It’s dumb
7) It makes light of domestic violence
8) It’s trying WAY too hard to be shocking
9) It’s dumb
10) It’s obvious, not clever, dumb, and trying too hard
Yeah, you pretty much nailed it.
It is not racist to make fun of some stupid jerk who thinks it is ok to hit a woman. Make fun of them. Call them out!!!! The worst thing you can “usually” do to a jerk like that is let everyone know what a jerk he is. People will call anything racist now won’t they.
Yes. People will call anything “racist”.
Especially when the thing they are calling racist is doing something incredibly racist like putting on blackface.
Blackface is racist, sorry.
@TF – Thank you. Yes, making fun of a black guy in and of itself is not racist. Dressing up in blackface with a gold chain, afro, etc. most certainly is being a racist dick. There are probably plenty of people who justify this horseshit solely based on the fact they root against the Ravens.
Now? Blackface has been racist FORFUCKINGEVER! Did you literally just come out from under a rock?
Seriously, what’s racist about blackface?
Oh, everything? Got it.
Check Theresa’s Facebook feed. Not really surprised that she doesn’t see a problem with blackface.
Offensive jokes are fine if they are clever and funny. This is just lazy and stupid. It’s pretty telling that it’s only white people doing this, too.
Well why would a black guy go with blackface? lol
The real idiots are those beating their wives. People make fun of bad situations all the time (look at SNL skits), it doesn’t make them idiots or racist (usually).
I’m pretty sure there can be more than one group of idiots that still qualify as idiots.
Not cool, man.
15-yard penalty and loss of down.
When did the Uproxx comment section turn into Youtube?
Why don’t you ask your mom when my weiner isn’t in her mouth you Jew queer?
That was supposed to be parody, but I forgot to misspell a bunch of things.
FML.
Vince made a joke about burnt cork last week ago that seems apropriate here. C’mon people you can tell your parents that something is a bad idea, advice is a two way street.
Oh my god Im offended! How about we all sue them?
So is white face racist? Of course not, right? anytime a black person does or says anything racist no one complains. As soon as it involves a black person riots break out and everyone has some sort of opinion.
I know you’re already aware of it, but you are in fact a racist.
I honestly can’t believe in 2014 that people like this honestly exist. The best thing Obama ever did was tear the wool off of peoples eyes. A lot of America is fucking racist as shit man.
this is not as dumb as the girl who dressed up like the Boston marathon victim. just saying.
I don’t see how this is pro-DV tho?
Seems more like a lack of creativity
Saw a blackface Jameis Winston costume on my newsfeed this weekend. & his wife dressed up as a giant crab.
Anyone dressing up as Oscar Pistorius yet? Wait making fun of the disabled is cruel right?
Being disabled missing a leg is different than being black or having been punched in the face
You realize that, right?
I like the criticism of the people who are being critical. Some of you seem to believe people can’t have an opinion without being emotional about it, we must be outraged, or upset. Actually we could be just very logical about it, this isn’t a good idea and it’s in bad taste.
You want to argue this logically we can have a discussion. You want to keep saying “Oh you faggot liberals having your periods about something stupid again,” well then fuck you, we won’t have a discussion because you don’t want to have one.
dress up as society’s trendiest monster: the guy who does blackface.
blackfaceface.