The World’s Dumbest People Are Wearing Ray Rice Domestic Abuse Costumes For Halloween

Earlier this week we told you about a guy wearing a Ray Rice Halloween costume. I stupidly assumed that would be the last of it. People couldn’t be that tone deaf, right? Boy was I wrong.

Pictures have been rolling in all weekend. Brace yourselves for the very worst, America.

If you missed this amazing racism and pro-DV bs posted to Instagram by @RitterZac (account now locked) pic.twitter.com/7ULCxhVfVC — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 26, 2014

And another one RT @mdlamaster @KeithOlbermann And we have a winner in the proud daughter sweepstakes for morons. pic.twitter.com/KWlzNK9B7p — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 26, 2014

Oh great. Who's got large # for Child Services? RT @tchopstl @mdlamaster And also this one. pic.twitter.com/AkUoLTlr6l — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 26, 2014

I mean, that last one? WHAT. ARE. YOU. DOING. Seriously. Your kid is holding a doll with a black eye. Even worse? “Greatest costume ever!” HAR HAR domestic abuse is so funny guys.

Ugh.

