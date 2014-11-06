The World’s Most Adorable Hockey Fan Fist-Bumped The Entire Bruins Team Before A Game

Look at this kid, look how awesome he is. You’ll never be as cool as him. Never. I mean I hate the Boston Bruins, I hate them very much. But this kid makes me hate them slightly less.
Boston went on to beat the Panthers 2-1 in overtime. This kid was the first star of the game, obviously.
This thawed the cold, dead heart of a Sabres fan, way to go kid.
I hate the Bruins too but damn that kid is sweet!
Yeah, I hate the Bruins as an entity. But most hockey players are really awesome dudes and this video just goes to prove that you can be the embodiment of my hate as a Leaf fan (though the Leafs are also, coincidentally, the embodiment of my hate as a Leaf fan) because you have a ‘B’ on your shirt AND still make me love you.
I was at this game and this kid was hilarious! On the jumbo cam, blowing kisses to everyone as he walked down the aisle. Awesome! Plus he got fan of the game in a landslide.
Please tell me that wasn’t the kid’s Make-a-Wish.
DID YOU KNOW THE HUMAN HEAD WEIGHS 8 POUNDS?
Stupid allergies.