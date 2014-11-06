The World’s Most Adorable Hockey Fan Fist-Bumped The Entire Bruins Team Before A Game

Look at this kid, look how awesome he is. You’ll never be as cool as him. Never. I mean I hate the Boston Bruins, I hate them very much. But this kid makes me hate them slightly less.

Boston went on to beat the Panthers 2-1 in overtime. This kid was the first star of the game, obviously.

