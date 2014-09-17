The World’s Worst Husband Dropped His Wedding Ring On The Field After Catching A Home Run

#MLB
Senior Editor
09.17.14 2 Comments

Listen, we need to have a come to Jesus moment about wedding rings. Let’s just go ahead and not wear them, ok? They’re bulky, obnoxious, they get in the way and above all, you can’t catch a Goddamn home run while wearing one.

You know, combine this with Jenny McCarthy’s story about her ring getting lost in Donnie Wahlberg’s butthole and I don’t know guys, no sex, no baseball. It’s basically the end of the world.

#RingGhazi

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSBLOOPERSJENNY MCCARTHYkinky sexMLBRingGhazi

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP