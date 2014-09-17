The World’s Worst Husband Dropped His Wedding Ring On The Field After Catching A Home Run

Listen, we need to have a come to Jesus moment about wedding rings. Let’s just go ahead and not wear them, ok? They’re bulky, obnoxious, they get in the way and above all, you can’t catch a Goddamn home run while wearing one.

You know, combine this with Jenny McCarthy’s story about her ring getting lost in Donnie Wahlberg’s butthole and I don’t know guys, no sex, no baseball. It’s basically the end of the world.

#RingGhazi