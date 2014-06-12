The Wrestling Hipster: 5 Moments That Justify Your Hatred Of John Cena

Here’s where the Internet currently stands on ALL TIMES CHAMP John Cena:
– If you like John Cena, you’re a woman or a small child.
– If you don’t like John Cena, you’re a “smark.” That word was originally intended to mean “guy who knows too much about wrestling but isn’t actually in the wrestling business,” but has come to mean “person I hate.” If you have an opinion different from mine, you are a smark. It’s how Republicans use the word “liberal.”
– If you feel like the people who don’t like Cena aren’t giving him a fair shake and don’t appreciate what a great wrestler he actually is, you’re a smark. Well, a different kind of smark. You’ve got an enlightened point of view about pro wrestling and can step back and sorta objectively see how everything works, which also makes you an elitist snob. You aren’t just siting back, turning off your brain and enjoying the show.
– If you’re tired of the people who think Cena’s general quality of work and popularity doesn’t justify the years and years and years of stale, retreaded, unbelievable bullshit, you’re a smark. A third kind of smark? I don’t know. You’re able to be TRULY objective and call a spade a bloody shovel, and that means you’re negative and hate everything.
– If you are a woman or a child, all of these opinions are moot and adult male wrestling fans can’t fathom listening to you.
So, long story short, you are not allowed to have an opinion on John Cena. Here are five horrible moments that justify you having an opinion on John Cena:
1. No-selling a DDT on concrete to instantly beat two guys by himself
Recently I’ve been doing a recap of NXT season 2, so this one’s fresh in my brain. Speaking of fresh brains, JOHN CENA.
It was SummerSlam 2010. The main event was a 7-on-7 elimination match teaming The Nexus, a group of young wrestlers who’d banded together due to mistreatment on NXT season 1 and made a legitimate impact on Raw and Smackdown, against John Cena’s “quietly-formed” team of popular guys, unpopular guys and Bret Hart in a Batman t-shirt. Long story short, this was the most important match in the career of every single Nexus member … if they won, they’d be legitimized as WWE superstars. If they lost, they’d be another worthless, abandoned team of guys who are told to “make an impact” and then chastised for doing so. Spoiler alert: they lost.
The Nexus losing isn’t the problem. The problem is the finish, which is one of the very worst John Cena moments ever. Left by himself and facing a 2-on-1 advantage, Cena gets beaten up for a while, tossed to the outside and DDT’d onto concrete. Not the padding, concrete. Justin Gabriel pulls up the padding and Wade Barrett DDTs Cena straight to the floor. That’d be the end of most peoples’ careers. At the very least it’d be an excuse for Cena to take a loss, or to have to struggle for a while to regain his power. Instead, Cena IMMEDIATELY AND TOTALLY NO-SELLS IT, rolling out of the way of Justin Gabriel’s 450 splash and pinning him. Note: a DDT onto the floor doesn’t finish you off, but missing a splash does. Wade Barrett rushes in to get things under control, so Cena takes him down and taps him out to an STF. Cena then celebrates and is totally fine.
The entire Nexus story should be a number on this list. Remember when Cena was “fired” and never missed a single show, showing up at every Raw and Smackdown to run in and interfere until he was rehired? Remember the payoff, which was Wade Barrett lying under a wooden cart while Cena dropped a bunch of chairs onto the CART, doing zero damage to Barrett?
2. Beating a returning monster, announcing that he’s got to take time off, then taking no time off
Extreme Rules 2012. Brock Lesnar has returned from a 7-year hiatus and a run as UFC Heavyweight Champion to lay waste to the WWE. In his first match back, he … loses to John Cena. Again, “losing to John Cena” isn’t that big of a deal. Everybody loses to John. The problem was that
2a) This was the continuation of a “losing streak” angle for Cena. He’d just lost a big match to The Rock at WrestleMania and was convinced that his career was over. During this losing streak angle, he beats Brock Lesnar and wins the Money in the Bank match. When he gets another shot at the Rock at the NEXT MAIN-EVENT OF WRESTLEMANIA, he wins and is all WHEW THANK GOODNESS THAT HORRIBLE YEAR OF MY CAREER IS DONE.
2b) After a bloody and brutal match with Lesnar in an era where nothing is really bloody or brutal, Cena starts hamming it up for the cameras, asking his mom how he looks and telling her he’s fine. Then he sits down on the ring steps in the middle of the ring for a “pipe bomb” about about how he’s gonna have to take some time off, but how he loves each and everyone one of us for the support we’ve given him over the years. He thanks Chicago for “one hell of a last ride.” It was a retirement promo. “If I’m going out, I wouldn’t want to do it any other way! Thank you guys so much, get home safe.”
Cena missed no time.
John Cena The Character, of course. John Cena The Person is probably the most universally respected and admired people in da business.
*one of the most
Sorry, the quality of my posts are diminishing. I’m going to take some time off, guys. See you tomorrow.
There is/should be a constant understanding that I am talking about Whoever The Character and not Whoever The Real Person unless explicitly stated otherwise.
I can’t even buy that’s he’s universally respected because of what John Cena the character does, how could you respect that person? Doing it for the job or the business or whatever must be great cover when everything shitty directly benefits you and fucks over your coworkers.
@judasdubois At this point in John Cena’s career, he’s in a very nice spot where he can actually… You know… Say no to Vince about stupid angles and shit. Will it look like absolute shit on TV? Yes? Shoot down the boss! Try to improve the product in any way that you can!
But he doesn’t. And that just bugs me.
Well again why would he shoot down an angle where he gets to be super Cena and totally derail Bray Wyatt? I swear the Wyatt feud proved to me more than anything else Cena cares about Cena, and fuck everyone else.
Though special props for fucking the balloon bella twin and going after Stephanie Mac for her breast implants.
@TmF I’m not sure what’s worse, people like WCW Hogan who got to write their own stuff and make everyone else look bad by their own choice, or nowadays Cena who COULD write his own stuff and tell Vince “Bray should take the win at Mania” and chooses not to.
On one hand, Hogan was only looking out for himself, and Cena seems to always be doing right by “the company” (meaning Vince), instead of by his coworkers, and what could be seen as what’s best for the future of the business.
@Matt Steele: guess it’s that old adage about whether the truly evil do more harm than those who simply do nothing.
I vote Cena’s worse though. Because at least Hogan’s shit was funny in a ‘I can’t believe this motherfucker’ kind of way. Cena’s stuff is just… sad in a ‘wow. Really? This, again?’ kind of way.
@Calzington pretty spot on. and further more, it’s how we should’ve learned from the past at this point, but they don’t, which makes it even more frustrating…
Regarding the Nexus angle, Jericho and Edge totally bashed Cena on Jericho’s podcast about it. They were both really pushing for the Nexus to win, but Cena had his “own vision” about how things should go down. Cena of course got his way. But in classic Cena-form, he told Jericho after the match that he was wrong and should have let Nexus win…
But of course, Cena changes his tune AFTER he can’t do anything about it. He saves face with his co-workers, looks like someone who actually cares about others, and still gets to be Super Cena on the show. Win-win.
Exactly, there’s plenty of shit characters on TV that I don’t like, but I’m just fine with the actor. Heck even Ted from HIMYM seemed like a nice guy on WTF Podcast.
I think it was an I Quit match where The Miz and Alex Riley beat the living shit out of Cena for about 45 minutes and in the last 30 seconds, Cena is all “LOL NOPE!” and wins destroying Miz and A-Ri’s careers. For all the good he does, Cena is basically the kid who cries out “Nuh Uh! I have a forcefield!”, when you’re playing Cowboys and Indians.
“You can’t touch the ropes when you’re in the STF! The ropes are lava!”
Just think of every match like a video game. Cena always finds a medical kit in the corner of the ring and gets all his life bar back just in time to Strong Grapple A+B and hit the A.A. or STF to win.
lol @ KingGary
The same in the I Quit match vs Randy Orton, who handcuffed Cena and beat the living shit out of him.
“…when you’re playing Cowboys and Indians.”
How fucking old are you?
@Yogi Not that old. I chose cowboys and indians to highlight the absurdity of a forcefield. Couldn’t use cops and robbers because I seen Almost Human. Forcefields right around the corner, son! I seen it!
“During this losing streak angle, he beats Brock Lesnar and wins the Money in the Bank match. When he gets another shot at the Rock at the NEXT MAIN-EVENT OF WRESTLEMANIA, he wins and is all WHEW THANK GOODNESS THAT HORRIBLE YEAR OF MY CAREER IS DONE.”
He also won the Royal Rumble in that no good, very bad year.
Yeah. He sure did.
Man, fuck John Cena.
These days, I’m not even so sure that Cena The Person isn’t just some baby-kissing politician. Every Make-A-Wish is just another t-shirt sale, which keeps him at the top. A real “good guy” wouldn’t be such a cock for so many years.
Chris Jericho had Edge on his podcast and they talked about John Cena and the SummerSlam match against The Nexus. They (Jericho and Edge) actually tried to talk Cena out of going through with the DDT spot because of how it would torpedo the whole angle and Cena was having none of it. When the match was over, Cena admitted to them both that he was wrong and should have listened.
[www.youtube.com]
My comment wasn’t meant to be a reply to you, Romica. My bad.
Does it matter why he does it?
I didn’t watch wrestling from 2001-2013, so I missed all of this stuff. The turning point from me being completely indifferent about Cena to mega-loathing him was the Wyatt photoshop bit. Now, I noticed every awful no-sell he does, and it’s infuriating. And now, he’s going to ruin The Shield too.
Not if Triple H ruins The Shield first!
Wait… Shit.
I stopped watching wrestling in 02 til 2010 and ironically though I knew of cena from channel surfing and passing by wwe shows over the previous years, the FIRST storyline I watched him in was the tail end of Nexus.
I remember wondering why this one guy was beating up ALL these guys and then… CM Punk comes in and starts cutting all these promos on Cena and trolling him and– I just never stopped loving him for that.
btw I am also a woman, and I NEVER liked Cena, there’s got to be more of us out there.
@Lexi Luther My wife also hates Cena. Absolutely despises him.
@TmF: I think HHH helped The Shield greatly by Evolution losing to them twice in great matches, and while Rollins turning was traumatic, it is still interesting. Then, a wiley John Cena appears to help The Shield….nope…………nope nope nope
When Ambrose and Reigns were getting beat by the Wyatts and Rollins on Monday and Cena came out, I literally said “OH NO” out loud, but he’s going to suck all the good out of The Shield like he did to Bray Wyatt.
I love The Wrestling Hipster more than I love Best and Worst.
Thanks!
It’s a bit of fantastic. I just picture Stroud sipping a Cappu-whatever the fuck with soy foam and typing this out on a typewriter that he has converted to use the internet somehow. Glorious.
and Brandon’s a genius for choosing to justify why we love the most lovable thing in all of wrestling today, and hate the most unlikable thing, for his first two additions of it.
I kind of expected Cena’s God-awful one-armed defeat of Damien Sandow to make the list. That’s the maddest I’ve been at Cena/Creative in recent memory.
Sort of surprised Del Rio’s rental cars didn’t make the list. Sort of a minor thing, I guess, but just the petty, “Cena over everyone else no matter the cost” stuff that makes me maddest. Great article though, I’m digging these columns.
The thing about that angle that made me more mad than anything were the comments from people like Jim Ross who commented that losing his cash-in to Cena would be a great building point for Sandow, to become a more fierce competitor, and turn into a more serious character that would become a main event player in no time. And now we have Damien Sandow doing the 1998 Goldust different-comedy-character-every-week gimmick.
Yeah, people were bending over backwards to justify it. And they could have been right, if Creative gave a crap. (Still can’t figure out how someone who was trained by Kowalski– and who, like a certain someone else, came into WWE with a snobby gimmick, and using classical music and his entrance theme– isn’t embraced by Triple H.)
This.
This article should be titled “Cena is Poopy”
It’s crazy how, nine years since Cena’s peak, they’re STILL trying to get him over. He couldn’t be any more over, but they’re still trying. Even stuff like the feud with Bray Wyatt, maybe originally intended to give Bray a rub, ended with them trying to get Cena over.
#8. On the Stone Cold Steve Austin podcast, Cena was chastised becoming lax in applying the STF hold properly.
SCSA: “John, yer ‘sposin the bidness. Y’all could fidda Harnswaggle in ‘air. Tighten up that Ess Tee Eff. Swigga beer forra workin mamnaghkj6a”
John: “I’ll get right on that.”
The Austin line legitimately made me laugh out loud. Thanks for that.
My biggest “I hate Cena” moment came at the 2008 Rumble. He was injured. He was supposed to be gone for months and there was even talk that he’d miss WrestleMania. I thought that was great! Not because Cena the person was hurt, but because Cena the character was stale as fuck and this would force WWE to shake things up and try something different.
Heh. NOPE. Here comes Cena with a triumphant return to win the Rumble match in 8 goddamn minutes and we’re right back where we started.
Fun fact: The 2008 Rumble was the last WWE pay-per-view that I paid for or watched live. I can’t even stand to watch Raw now.
I will give them credit where credit is due however. The fact that Cena was coming back at the Rumble and it didn’t get leaked out there in an age where EVERYTHING hits the internet…that’s good shit.
Serious question, does anybody know why Cena gave that promo after the Brock match? I haven’t heard a legit answer on what that was all about. Some have speculated he was going to take time off to repair his marriage, and decided to get divorced and show up on RAW instead? Honestly, seeing that promo that night, I thought something bad was going to be leaked, i.e. Wellness Violations that they had been keeping under wraps, based on what he was saying. I’d love to know a straight answer on that.
I also heard rumors that Vince and people backstage were really upset, as was Brock, that Cena had to get on the mic to end the show. I’m really not sure if I believe that, considering it was a PPV and they kept the feed going and let him finish his promo live on the air.
@Friskey For sure, but it still absolutely buried any chance of something different or new happening for a few months. That’s what really pissed me off.
@Matt Steele The way I heard it, it was about his marriage. And having said that, his marriage couldn’t have been that important.
@Matt Steele : I too heard it was because he was taking time off to be with his wife. Then he didn’t take time off and he and his wife got a divorce shortly after.
I thought initially it was because Cena may have been injured or he thought he was injured. If he knew he was going to take time off then him taking an loss makes even more sense. Instead he wins and then put that’s whole incident behind him.
“Cena instantly sorta latches onto whatever’s increasingly popular and siphons it for himself.”
A move that Cena absolutely learned from Triple H.
Hahaha, my friends and I have been saying that all week:
“HHHe learned from the best.”
Holy shit dude, you fucking nailed it on all 5. I bring up that stupid DDT spot all the time, John Cena’s weird retirement promo still blows my mind, and I thought I was the only one (this is what it’s like when doves cry) with Cena beating a weakened Rey Mysterio, whatever the fuck that bullshit was all about.
I don’t know why they had Rey win the title tournament at all, only to lose the title to Cena the same night. Unless they really did run out of time the week before and Rey got injured in between, it just didn’t make sense. Just bizarre storytelling. I get it that Punk coming back and holding up the real title in the face of Cena with his title is a “bigger” story, but why did Rey need his 2 hour run with the belt leading up to it?
@Matt Steele I just love how shitty that made Cena the character look. It’s like someone said the word championship and Cena suddenly couldn’t wait to trounce a fellow face who’d already wrestled earlier in the evening. Kind of made him the heel in the situation, didn’t it?
Cena does indeed suck. But he’s also not that great at wrestling, overall. He’s obviously way better than me (since I don’t wrestle), and he knows more moves than he lets on, but he executes them rather poorly. There was this 10 second move video the WWE posted on Instagram, about the Fisherman suplex, and Cena was on it. Of course, the question was, “Who did it better?” Cena’s was barely a Fisherman. He couldn’t do the bridge and sort of lost the position midway and slouched to the side at the end of it. It was poor as fuck. I feel like he’s the sort of guy, like Mojo Rawley, who learned one move that he could do better than the others he’s learned, and chose that as is his finish. Probably just as a placeholder finish, but he’s a goober so he stuck with it (of course, I’m talking about the AA).
Also, if you think YouTube comments are horrible, keep an eye on those on Instagram. The video was about how OBJECTIVELY did the move better, and of course, 98% of the comments was: “CENA I LOVE CENA.” If you point out how terrible his version was, you’re a “hater.” No amount of reasoned, detailed and nuanced discussion will convince anyone who loves Cena that you’re anything but a hater. It truly is like a microcosm of today’s sociopolitical environment climate.
You also have to remember it’s not all about how good the moves look. He may not be a great technical wrestler, but he still had more than a few great matches with people of varied technical skill, style and size, so going by that, he is a very good wrestler.
Also of note in the shitty execution department is any one of the rare occasions he decides throwing a hurricarana would be a good idea. It always looks about as good as a dog turd. Always.
@Lulzovich Yeah man, for sure Cena has had some classic battles. Even though the aftermath of his match against Lesnar at Extreme Rules ’12 was over-the-top ridiculous and senseless (the way he carried his arm made it look like he was truly injured, yet he still shows up and does what he does best? Fuuuuuck that), the match itself was one of the best wrestling stories ever told in the ring. It was a tour de force. I still watch that match to this day in pure admiration. Hell, I even liked the finish. Lesnar took a little too much time to stand up and receive the AA, but damn I really bought it and thought Cena should have won that. It was perfect.
And I actually like it when some wrestlers are able to make a slouchy or weak execution of a move look like a style variation. Like it’s just how they work that move; it’s their style. But Cena doesn’t get that across because his moves always look like they’re done in earnest. And if you’re ostensibly “the best,” you should do more than just the bare minimum.
@dl316bh His Cenacanrana is terrible, but I actually admire his attempt at adding that move to his arsenal. I just wonder if he actually watches tapes or studies moves beyond practicing them a few times and calling it a day. Again, I don’t know but it makes one wonder.
The last two weeks of John Cena were really REALLY bad. First he just jumps into the WWE Title Scene to make fun of Stephanie’s boobs and tell her she sucks at her job. Because Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. That, however, I could at least sort of get because I wouldn’t be surprised if he moaned out “WWE Championship” a couple times when in bed with Nikki.
Then the Shield thing…ugh, I don’t know where to start. Cena just likes to butt into things.
Monday night, Dr. Cena tries to help Alicia Fox with her psychotic displays.
I still get mad about that whole ‘losing streak’ thing after the Rock beat Cena. Mostly because it would have been awesome if they actually went whole hog with it.
Also, Brock returning and losing his first PPV match back had me INCENSED. Sure, he beat the hell out of Cena that match, but when he lost, I nearly spilled my very expensive Allstate Arena brand nasty beer in disgust. That speech Cena gave after was crazy weird too. He sounded like he was going away for a while, but then, nope, fine and dandy on Raw the next night!
Also also, I’m a woman, so the previous opinions are moot. ^_^
I wish someone would just carpetbomb Cena’s twitter feed with a link to this
John Cena the character is pretty shitty, but man, the dude has put on some incredible matches over the years.
That’s right, I said it! Come at me bro!
That’s true, but it’s generally been a case of Cena bringing himself up to the level of people better than him (HBK, Punk, Bryan). And yeah, it takes two people to have a match, so he might not get the credit he fully deserves. But still, he wasn’t getting five-star matches out of Ryback, Khali, etc.
@Pencil-Necked Geek Yeah. Takes two to tango and all of Cena’s great matches generally include a great opponent.
@Pencil-Necked Geek He got the best match out of Khali, by far, though, with the Falls Count Anywhere match at ONS 2007. He also gave Umaga his best matches, and you can’t say that Umaga was a better worker in the ring than Cena.
@Matt Steele: I’ve always heard that, but I honestly don’t remember those matches. I was watching, but I seem to have forgotten a lot of the mid-to-late 00s. So I can’t argue that, other than to assume that the standard for “a great Umaga match” is a fairly low bar.
@Pencil-Necked Geek Actually, Cena’s Last Man Standing (I think?) match vs Umaga is one of the best matches in Cena’s career, too.
@Lulzovich Very good match, but it was a gimmick match. They were able to hide Cena’s weaknesses and hide them well.
@Pencil-Necked Geek: I’d argue John’s two best matches are against Umanga and Edge. The Cena/Umanga match is probably in my top 20 for greatest matches of all time. And the Edge/Cena TLC match was pretty freaking incredible.
Fun fact: John Cena has had matches against Big Show in which they were actually good. That speaks about how good he actually is. Big Show sucks.
Anyway, your point the other matches he’s had with good wrestlers is kind of silly. Good wrestlers usually have good matches with other good wrestlers. HBK didn’t exactly set the world on fire when he fought during his DX 2.0 days. Nor did he make memorable matches with Mike Knox, Bobby Lashley, Muhammad Hassan, or Chris Masters.
I mean, it’s impossible to determine whether or not Cena is an “equal partner” in his best matches, or if people like Punk, Bryan, Cesaro, and even Seth Rollins have inspired him to overachieve.
All I can say is that if Cena faces Randy Orton– another *very good* performer– the match, while certainly solid and well performed, lacks that special something. Whereas if Cena faces one of the four I mentioned in the previous paragraph (and yes, I’m being charitable to Rollins based on their one televised match), they can have a great match.
If Cena is the constant in all those matches, who gets the credit for getting a match over the line from ‘good’ to ‘great?’
The issue with Cena/Orton is that we’ve seen it way too much and they do the same thing every time. Like literally.
Whenever someone forces him out of that comfort zone, Cena’s pretty solid. It’s just he won’t leave it. It’s always the same: opponent gets majority of offense, Cena hits AA, kick out, opponent fights back hits finish, kick out, Cena says nuts to everything and either AA or STF to win. Everything feels routine without the drama to go with it like his matches with Punk in particular (I’ll be honest, my second choice for a main event (Bryan/anyone being my first) for a Punk/Cena Mania Main Event before Punk decided to say NOPE BYE) he just really seemed to click with.
Just break the monotony and give Cena less odds to overcome. His wrestling matches are fixed forever.
Damn, Brandon.. I’m mad Aksana’s gone too, but geez… lol
You missed his “JACK!” speeches where he’s being serious now because he’s calling you Jack! JACK!
I swear thats one of the more infuriating things, in character he’ll acknowledge he’s shitty, and then he goes right into that bullshit about how JACK I LOVE THIS BUSINESS JACK!
Cena has a few personas. He’s got the no-nonsense “Jack Cena”, The somewhat sassy black woman I call “Nell Cena” (after Nell Harper), The Boston frat boy that I call “Marky Cena”, the super sincere, completed multiple tours of combat “Full Metal Cena”. In many ways he’s better than Mick Foley.
SMARK IS POOPY
My least favorite Cena moment is that time he got killed by Doomsday and then came back to life about 9 months later.
You’re confusing Cena with Superman. Cena would have been back in three months.
For me, the worst was his series of promos before the second Rock WM match. In the past, Brandon has compared Cena to the Truman Show, not understanding the difference between TV and reality. During his war of words with Rocky (I use “war” and “words” as generously as possible), John Cena was the only wrestler permitted to mention both real life accomplishments (his Make-A-Wish work) and his kayfabe titles (Two time Royal Rumble winner, Jack!) “You say that my shirt looks fruity? *puts on the Michael Caine broken voice* Well there’s a kid sitting ringside dying of cancer and he wears my colors too!” and “You say you don’t respect me? I’m an 11-time champion, Tooth Fairy! I never left this business behind!”
I thought the buildup to their match at XXVIII was fantastic, and I honestly became a Cena fan for that match with each new promo. But the buildup for the XXIX match was HORRIBLE. From the moment Cena won the Rumble, we all saw the dots. Punk was going to lose the title to Rock that night, lose the rematch, and Cena would get his win back. The build was completely unnecessary, and there was no drama to it at all. Both of their promos during that feud were so forgettable and boring. The only thing I can remember is The Rock busting out the old, “But you never beat The Rock!” to John Cena, which is the Hulk Hogan Ultimate No-No In This Business, because it gives away the outcome of the match.
I’m now picturing Cena doing Michael Caine voice, but it’s Steve Coogan’s Michael Caine voice and it’s hilarious.
I recently watched that TLC where Cena pulls down the set decoration and all the chairs fall onto Barrett. Michael Cole’s call is: “John Cena is burying Wade Barrett!” I was like, yeah, no shit!
This was the continuation of a “losing steak” angle for Cena.
Losing steak. STEAK.
can you italicize steak, I’m not sure what you’re saying
It’s not his fault, he’s a vegan. All vegans think about is Shawn Stasiak.
Jesus — that Lita video is from 2006. I’ve been watching John Cena’s do “ya likes me or ya hates me” for at least 8-years. Ugggh. Unnnngghghhhghhhhhh.
When did that bullshit even start? I remember it being the night after WrestleMania 22 because of how badly that Chicago crowd shit on Cena.
I think it was right around One Night Stand 2006, because that was, if I remember correctly, the first outright hostile crowd that he couldn’t just ignore.
Oh man, this comment made me laugh hard.
It truly started after Edge cashed in his first MITB on Cena and won the title. Cena comes out on Raw the next night and ask if the fans are happy now and what do the haters have to say? When he was the WWE champion on Smackdown he was starting to get hate but he was still pretty universally loved, he would address the “haters” but they were treated as traditionalists.
Cena was put over strong by Jericho shortly after his debut, after Jericho pressured Vince to allow him to build a new star by having the bulletproof Jericho take a loss to the brash newcomer.
The profound effect Cena learned was not that he should be grateful to Jericho abd want to repay the favor by putting over new talent, but that if he puts people over rarely and laughs it off when he does, no threat to his slot at the top can ever manifest itself.
I liked Brandon’s 5 picks, but I think that a worthy inclusion was “John Cena kills the WWE draft by being drafted to Smack down, being subjected to ‘Yay! Smackdown wont suck anymore!’ by the rest of the Smack down roster all show, and then being drafted back to RAW with the final pick of that same draft.
ha! I almost forgot that draft one. I can’t explain how mad I was at his full-rage mode at the end when he got drafted back and started beating up everyone he hates by himself…
i know brandon and everyone (including myself) wonder why at times storylines don’t cross paths. (such as when Punk and Cena never came out during the Authority angles while all other stars did). But right now, the Shield should be nowhere near Mr Moral Compass. STOP SIPHONING THEIR POPULARITY, JOHN.
At least Punk why he doesn’t always come out to help people but Mr. Moral Compass himself never even attempted to. He just picks and chooses when he should be Superman and the rules never always apply to him, he’s pretty inconsistent as an character.
I keep saying it. When John Cena shows up on the screen, everyone change the channel. That’s the only way to get their attention, hurt their ratings. It worked when Foley and Rock got an 8.4 with “This Is Your Life”. It will work when John Cena gets an 0.4.
You don’t think were doing it already?
we’re, whatever
I’ve personally never even met a Nielsen voter, much less been one, so even if every single person who reads With Leather turned off Cena’s segments, it probably wouldn’t move ratings much.
@PNC; I did it once. earned $15 for a week of watching TV. Was kinda cool.
I’ve reached a point last year when I decided I’d skip everything he’s on except for the really special occasions that reviewers recommend. and I’m living more happily for it. much more.
probably I’ve only seen 5 cena matches/segments since his match vs bryan at summerslam last year, and I remember hating all of those 4/5 things I’ve seen with him in since then. even this last man standing match vs bray! god, how much I hate that most people will remember it being pretty good, when it was the butt of that awful feud and was on the PPV right after the awful stephanie/brie angle, had half of its time spent on cena and wyatt resting while the referee counts or while usos/harper & rowan throw themselves at/into stuff, and used too much spots to hide the fact their work vs each other on mania and extreme rules sucked…
I think there should be a whole series of columns on why John Cena, Human Fruity Pebble, stucks. Or a regular column called “Shit Cena Does” depicting all of the stupid things his character does on a weekly basis.
*sucks
John Cena didn’t even sell the Fruity Pebbles cereal box with his image, and presumably royalties that go along with that.
had I given a sh*t and was willing to waste my time and energy, I could write a series of GODDAMN HEAVY BOOKS on all the sh*t I hated from cena throughout the years…
Just in case you guys missed this:
[www.facebook.com]
God, this is glorious!
Rusty Reesman is especially upset about the article.
400 WISHES GUYS!!!!
YOUR ARGUMENT IS INVALID!!!
So many people completely missing the goddamn point.
THREADJACK!
When will y’all start an NXT open thread?
I tried. We did it for a few weeks and nobody participated. The plan now is just to do them for the special events.
I love this article. I really do.
[www.youtube.com]
These days Cena wouldn’t even sell the Stunner; he’d probably just get back up and AA Stone Cold.
how about the Royal Rumble where he took on and eliminated the whole New Nexus by himself?
Give credit where credit’s due. Khali eliminated Husky Harris.
Which, of course, led to the epic staredown between Cena and Orton that garnered DEAD SILENCE from the Boston crowd. I know, because I was there that night. You could tell they were hoping for a Warrior vs. Hogan moment, except this Warrior and this Hogan had already wrestled each other 9 million times in the previous 4 years.
Another rage-inducing Cena moment that hasn’t been brought up yet: “The AJ Lee Scandal”
*eye twitch*
I just bashed my head against the wall 5 times after just reading “The AJ Lee Scandal” while it flashed back from my memory…
To be fair, AJ’s run as GM is best forgotten. The scandal might have actually helped her in the long run, since it allowed her to get away from that and push Cena off a ladder, instantly turning her back into the character that got her super over in the first place.
Pushing Cena off a ladder was a great moment, and lead to several months of our beloved Team Rocket, but they could have gotten to that point via another route.
As an unashamed mid 30’s Cena fan i can assure you his character changed starting with the first appearance of The Rock. After losing two consecutive WM main events because to that overrated Hollywood dipsh*t and not acting like it mattered, you do not need any justification for your hate.
Don’t forget though that the irrational Cena hate started at Wrestlemania 22, almost four and a half years before the Nexus debacle. Back then he consistently wrestled great matches against Edge, HBK, Umaga and Orton despite the ridiculous claims that he had only five moves. But post-Rock Cena couldn’t be more disinterested, as this Wyatt feud shows.
Brandon, I haven’t watched wrestling in a long time. I mean like 10 years. But I got a question.
Cena now = HHH then? Because that’s what it sorta feels like to me. Like maybe Cena is taking his queues from the bastard nephew of the Clique.
No, not even close. HHH would bury guys in ways that they would take years to recover from (Booker T) if they ever did (Kane). Cena put over both Daniel Bryan and CM Punk in a way HHH never did.
@SHough610: I don’t know what you call the Nexus then, because most of them NEVER recovered (and Cena ran the risk of doing it to Bray for the second time recently). I’d also be cool with asking Damien Sandow how his match with Cena worked out for him.
As for the Punk and Bryan argument, you can only really count Punk. I don’t believe for a second Summerslam would have happened the way it did – much less even having Daniel Bryan anywhere near the main event – if Cena didn’t have a lump the size of a baseball in his arm. Not the way they were promoting it as the “Year of the Cenation” after he beat Rock. Even then he came back in two months and immediately destroyed two guys while getting a world title back. I’m still waiting for an dreading the day the other shoe drops and John Cena makes D-Bry tap out or some contrived bullshit because Bryan turned heel or whatever.
HHH was pretty terrible and less deserving of his run on top than Cena. Cena’s is boring due to its sheer length and lack of change; whereas HHH was always boring and uninteresting from the get-go.
Kind of building on my other comment, John Cena also deserves credit for improving his wrestling skills. He is built in the Hulk Hogan model. Hulk Hogan had the same match from 1986 until he was forced to retire. This year alone, Jern has incorporated a few new moves to spicen things up.
And unlike Hogan, Cena still bumps like crazy. Say what you want about that Wyatt match, but 35 year old John Cena does not need to do some of the spots he did for Wyatt. With the exception of HBK, I can’t think of a guy as the top face who would do bumps like Cena.
I guess what I’m saying is, he’s not totally the worst. Just his personality.
Cena does have a pretty deep and diverse moveset, but if you think about it, he still only does like three moves that actually look good and impactful: the diving top rope leg drop, full nelson neckbreaker thingy, and gruff veteran lariatooooooooooooo. I haven’t even seen the swank neckbreaker in awhile. Cena’s rana is sketchy, all attempts at submissions are Miz Figure Four-level bad, Kaitlyn puts his stupid jumping shoulderblocks to shame, and whatever’s left of his five moves of doom have gotta be the softest wrestling bombs any main event player has thrown since Hulk Hogan’s Cottonelle soft Axe Bomber lariats in Japan.
Also, Cena bumps well simply because of the fact he is actually physically capable of doing so. Despite his super strength, he’s very average-sized by mainstream, televised wrestling standards. He’s just a lot closer to HBK in size and overall athleticism than than the giant awkward pile of freakishly orange muscles that has forever been the Hulkster. He doesn’t have to hide his immobility with by no-selling a bunch.
So while he *can* do a lot of things with basic competency, very little of it is better than mediocre, even less is actually special, and to go along with his character being horrible, I would argue that even if he is a genuinely decent dude in real life, I’ve never gotten the sense that he’s ever really had a very good mind for pro graps. So he might just not be able to get out of his own way, I dunno.
I’m with you @Thatsamare. He’s far from the wrestler I’d want to watch on a week-to-week basis, but when he’s ON, he’s one of the best company ace main event match wrestlers of all time.
Remember when John Cena dropped loose poop all over AJ and Dolph Ziggler then chastised AJ for making a Cena has a small dick joke as an immature comment?
STOP REMINDING US OF ALL THAT (literal) SH*T, GUYS, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD!
Everyone else is playing pro wrestling.
John Cena is playing Calvinball.
Calvin and Hobbes is always worthy of an upvote. +1
Only 5? This list could easily go on into the dozens.
My personal favorite is the time about a year ago. On a final RAW just before a PPV, Cena comes out and cuts this horrible comedy promo about absolutely nothing in particular. Then he outright breaks the fourth wall by demanding everybody order the PPV, not in light of his match or anything, but basically speaking as the voice of the company. It was quite surreal and upsetting.
Was that the Star Wars promo while he was feuding with Big Johnny?
The Ziggler match where Cena got hit with outside interference,a superkick, and Ziggler’s finisher…and still won the match.
Every one except TLC ’12?
1. Sleeper hold (still announced as having “defeated many a superstar” at the time)
2. Zig Zag
3. Superkick
4. MITB Briefcase
5. Big Ending
6. AJ interfering
NEVERMIND THAT SHIT! *a single AA* *3 count* *celebrate unscathed*
Their first match was for the MITB briefcase right? The one that Ziggler won on a technicality. Because all I remember from that feud was Ziggler losing for 3 months straight and having his “muscle” Big E (redacted) look like a joke the whole time too.
#4 was the first episode of Raw I watched. If Punk didn’t come back the next week it would have also been my last.
A good list. #1 is pretty much unarguable, as it entirely killed whatever momentum the Nexus had. As someone else mentioned, Jericho on his podcast basically outed Cena as the guy pushing for that finish.
The three that stand out to me:
1. John Cena knows only one submission maneuver. Remember his submission match with the Big Show? Probably my least favorite Cena match. The story of the match is that Cena can’t get the STF on Big Show. So, does he try another submission? Like, just once? Nope, he just keeps going back to the STF. Over and over and over. Makes him look like the biggest idiot in the world.
2. “I lost the main event at WrestleMania? Eh”. This one I really can’t believe was left off. On the Raw after WrestleMania 27, in which Cena lost his WWE title match to the Miz due to the Rock’s interference, Cena comes out and cuts one of the most passive, lackadaisical promos you’ll ever hear. Basically no-selling his loss and the WWE championship. He should have been pissing fire, and instead he shrugged and thanked Miz for the match. Terrible.
3. His match against a non-wrestling authority figure main-evented a PPV instead of CM Punk defending the WWE title against Daniel Bryan. And people wonder why Punk quit.
Heh, I don’t think many people ever wondered why Punk quit exactly because of what (and more similar reasons, of course) you just stated in 3.
@Hellpop Funny you should mention that match against Laurinaitis. It’s the newest WrestleCrap induction:
[www.wrestlecrap.com]
You know, I have always thought John Cena was boring and not at all entertaining.
I wish I could have gotten to your actual points but I couldn’t read past the parts where you kept assuming all women are in love with John Cena and know nothing about wrestling.
Way to be a sexist dick.
The opening paragraphs were not the writer’s thoughts on John Cena. They were, according to the opening sentence; “Here’s where the Internet currently stands on ALL TIMES CHAMP John Cena:” He was summarizing how he thinks the majority of internet wrestling fans feel about Cena, and about women and children fans by extension. He was not himself saying that women love John Cena, nor that women’s opinions about John Cena, or wrestling at large, are irrelevant. He was instead satirizing the typical internet wrestling fan, as he sees them. Making fun of the attitude that only women and children love Cena, or that they are somehow lesser wrestling fans.
The opening paragraphs essentially laid out a lot of bad reasons to dislike Cena and the rest of the article supplied some valid ones.
@Kelly Darlene Coalson Way to, as Sentmerc pointed out, completely miss the point.
3 reason for my hatred:
1. top-rope leg drop
2. hurricanrana
3. stfu
Your reasoning is sound on #4, but I felt they were going to turn Cena there. Also, that was a damn good match. Its not Cena’s fault that Rey has be injury prone since that match.
<– Couldn't give a fuck if you paid me. WWE + Brandon = zzzzzzzzzzzz…….
Thanks for giving enough of a fuck to scroll down to the bottom of this and drop a comment, at least.
“Ugh. It’s another WWE article by Brandon. What an asshole. Well… Better take the time to comment!”
<– Couldn't give a fuck if you paid me. Arrogant Bastard + his opinions = zzzzzzzzzz….. wait I'm actually wide awake. Shit man, you fucking suck at this.
The Eve slut shaming thing was flat out awful. I’m far from a white knight, but that whole thing was cringeworthy and embarrassing. On the bright side, it did lead to the Eve heel run at the end of her tenure with the company where she suddenly became really good and very entertaining. So, silver lining, I guess.
From an storyling, the Eve made sense in that she manipulated them both and nearly wrecked their friendship. Even if she and Ryder weren’t an official couple, they did date multiple times and they were at least close friends. Eve showing total disregard to a guy who was in the hospital trying to protect her and then insulting the guy who also fought for her was pretty shitty woman or not that’s pretty fucked up. I could see if she actually cared about Cena and made out with him due to genuine feelings but she revealed that she didn’t.
Her seeking fame and publicity makes sense in that while she was WWE divas champion no one cared, so she latched herself on to the hottest act in wrestling at the time in Zack Ryder and the biggest star in the company in John Cena.That angle was ruined due to the goofiness of monster Kane and Ryder never needed to be paired with Cena in the 1st place. His feud was with Dolph Ziggler who he beat and won the US title from.