Thiago Silva Got into a Police Standoff Last Night

UFC light heavyweight punch-man and occasional steroid enthusiast Thiago Silva had an interesting night. By interesting I mean TERRIFYING as he threatened people at his MMA gym, then barricaded himself at his home. Luckily, after the SWAT team was called in (Mirko Filipovic was probably busy in Croatian Parliament at the time), things were resolved without any injury and Silva was apprehended. These are the facts, as much as they can be gleaned from various reports.

The thing is, facts are dumb and nobody likes them very much, especially when there’s idle speculation going around, so let’s delve into that! Take it away, BJPenn.com (Your number one source for BJ Penn news!):

“According to sources close to BJPENN.COM, we have learned that upon hearing of his wife’s possible infidelities with her Jiu Jitsu coach, Pablo Popovich, the top UFC light-heavyweight barged into their school gun-drawn, looking for Pablo.”

I honestly would have expected more rational behavior from the man with inhuman urine, but what do I know. I’m just glad there wasn’t a terrible end to this situation and I can make dumb jokes about an idiot that has screwed up his life in a major way instead of writing about how an idiot did something horrific. So, thanks for that, at least, Thiago!

Update: The police report for the incident is out, and it is psychotic. Here’s a sample:

On January 30, 2014, Thaysa called 911 after there was a domestic altercation at their home. Thaysa told the police officer that showed up to the home that they were arguing over accusations of an extramarital affair. During the argument, Thiago picked up a revolver, pushed Thaysa to the sofa and pointed the firearm at her. He told her that he was going to kill her and Thaysa began to scream. Thiago covered her mouth and placed the firearm in her mouth while holding her down. She continued to attempt to scream and Thiago left the home. Thaysa told the officer that she feared for her life and she obtained a temporary injunction for protection – domestic violence. Thaysa called 911 on Wednesday to report another incident with Thiago. Thaysa told the police officer that showed up to the home that she came home and Thiago was at the residence. Thiago would end up leaving the residence after Thaysa mentions the injunction for protection that she had against him. After leaving the residence, Thiago sent a text to Thaysa in Portugese stating “I am gonna f**k you up and you are going to die. I am going to hire someone to kill you and I am gonna move my girlfriend in.”

You can read the rest at The MMA Report, but it doesn’t get any better.

The response from UFC has been swift: