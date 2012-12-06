Things That Actually Existed: ‘Michael Bolton’s Winning Softball’

“I’ll be honest with you, I love his music. I do. I’m a Michael Bolton fan. For my money, I don’t know if it gets any better than when he sings ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’.” – Bob Slydell
Between that quote from Office Space and the infectious “Jack Sparrow” ballad collaboration with Andy Samberg and Lonely Island, crooner Michael Bolton’s legacy has been tarnished over the past decade and molded into some sort of a sick joke. The truth is that before this generation’s pop music corroded our airwaves and Pandora stations with Biebers and Gagas, Bolton was the powerful voice of adult contemporary love rock.
Bolton set the loins of many a future cougar ablaze with his incredible anthems like “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” (later famously covered by AC Slater and Jessie Spano as the soundtrack of the monumental Zack and Kelly breakup) and “I Said I Loved You (But I Lied)”, which when taken for just the title sounds like the meanest song ever. But what few people know or recall is that when Bolton wasn’t rocking the most romantic receding mullet of the 80s and 90s, he was actually tearing up softball fields from coast-to-coast.
While his softball prowess came to the nation’s attention as part of MTV’s iconic (and sorely missed) Rock N Jock series, it culminated with the incredible VHS instruction video – Michael Bolton’s Winning Softball. Eat your heart out, Tom Emanski.
Just when I thought I had blocked out riding in my mom’s minivan listening to adult contemporary. Damn you Ashley Burns.
I just KNEW that something was missing from my softball film. With Leather’s Brandon Stroud in a duck costume: check. Michael Bolton going yard: dammit!!!
i’ll donate more money to get Bolton crushing one out of the planet
It’s even worse than you kids remember — he was a failed metalhead before he figured out a way to get paid: [www.google.com]
I remember seeing his attempt at metal on one of those VH1 shows a long time ago. So amazing.
Amazingly Ashley put up the one Michael Bolton song that doesn’t make me want to put a bullet through my eardrums, so kudos. And I don’t care, the Lonely Island thing cracked me up.
No way! Why should I change? He’s the one who sucks.
His KNEE BRACE matches his UNIFORM. All is forgiven.
That is a whole new level of softball dedication that I wasn’t aware existed.
Too bad he couldn’t get one for the away uniforms. :(
That opening line of “I know what you’re thinking. What does Michael Bolton have to do with softball?” is pure gold.
And so are his and his teammates luscious locks. I think the one guy was the sound man for Wayne’s World.
When I was working in a mental health facility for years we had a video library that consisted of Angels in the Outfield, Scary Movie 3, one of those History Channel documentaries about the life of Christ & a VHS copy of the original stage production of Madea’s Class Reunion: The Class That Had No Class. I would have killed for the videos in the main pic.
anyone else ever wonder when VHS will become the hipster movie platform of choice. The vinyl of movies?