This 11-Year-Old Hockey Player’s Like A Miniature Pavel Datsyuk

Most of you aren’t hockey people, so bear with me for a second. Pavel Datsyuk plays for the Detroit Red Wings. He has arguably the sickest handles in the history of the game. That’s not really an exaggeration, more like a statement of fact. His ability to keep the puck on a stick is perhaps the most beautiful thing in sports.
Ok, now that I’ve given Pavel the reach around he deserves, here’s 11-year-old Aito Iguchi, a Japanese hockey prodigy. He’s Datsyuk’s mini-me. His highlight reel is awesome in so many ways (ignore his teammates, they’re not very good).
He passed the puck too, i’m surprised he wasn’t a little puck hog with his skill range.
That’s pretty damn good.
His teammates whiffed after a couple of his moves. Kinda feel bad for him.
That was impressive.
He’s got some good speed and good puck handling abilities. I’d like to see his shot be harder and him roofing it a little more. Also, he puts his head down too much. It’d get taken off in a AAA game in Canada.
Given his size, he’d probably be a AA player in Canada.
PS: Why aren’t you guys covering the OHL Tinder scandal?!
Are you speaking ‘Merican?
I can’t wait to see this kid play in the NHL in about 7 years and read comment boards filled with vitriol towards him because of how he’s always flopping and whining to the refs and Gary Bettman is fixing games so his team can win.
Need a reference…
