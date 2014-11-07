This 11-Year-Old Hockey Player’s Like A Miniature Pavel Datsyuk

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Most of you aren’t hockey people, so bear with me for a second. Pavel Datsyuk plays for the Detroit Red Wings. He has arguably the sickest handles in the history of the game. That’s not really an exaggeration, more like a statement of fact. His ability to keep the puck on a stick is perhaps the most beautiful thing in sports.

Ok, now that I’ve given Pavel the reach around he deserves, here’s 11-year-old Aito Iguchi, a Japanese hockey prodigy. He’s Datsyuk’s mini-me. His highlight reel is awesome in so many ways (ignore his teammates, they’re not very good).