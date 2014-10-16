A 14-Year-Old Hockey Player Purposely Gets Penalties So He Can Masturbate In The Penalty Box

I woke up this morning and said “Isaac, you are not gonna post about a serial masturbator today.” Well here I am and here you are reading it. A mother wrote a letter to Emily Yoffe of Slate, complaining of her son’s bizarre masturbation habit. In short, her 14-year-old son intentionally gets penalties in hockey so he can whack it in the box.
Q. My Son Can’t Keep His Hands Off Himself: I am a single mother with a 14-year-old son. I knew this time was coming but now I fear I am close to my wit’s end. I have seen evidence in his bedroom, the laundry room, and the kitchen. I know this is normal, but how much is too much? Things escalated last week when his hockey coach called me in for a conference. I have noticed my son has been taking a lot of penalties this season. It turns out he has been intentionally going to the penalty box to pleasure himself. I lashed out at him when about this and things have been awkward around the house this weekend. Am I overreacting? I know I have to talk about this with him in a calm setting, but I always find the thought of this type of discussion horrifying. I am losing sleep and I don’t want to succumb to letting his father deal with this, but what should I do?
I have so many questions here. First of all, what? Secondly, how? Thirdly, why? Fourthly, is that possible with all that equipment? Fifthly, I hope the stick wasn’t involved.
But seriously, let thee who hasn’t whacked in a public place cast the first box of tissue. Also, Emily Yoffe’s advice is mind-numbingly stupid.
A: Lashing out at a 14-year-old because he’s displaying troubling symptoms does not speak well for you, Mom. You need to apologize to your son, tell him this is a very hard conversation for you two to have, but you are concerned that he is not understanding the boundaries between public and private behavior.
How does that conversation come up?
Mom: How was school today?
Masturbator: Good.
Mom: Good, good.
Masturbator: Yeah.
Mom: Everything going well?
Masturbator: Yep.
Mom: Hey, can you stop touching yourself in the penalty box?
(Yes I realize this might be fake and frankly, I don’t care. I still laughed.)
Reminds me of this kid Eddie Shore sent me when I was coaching in Omaha.
… and damned if he wouldn’t … nnna nnaa nna nnna
Thank you both for “beating” me to it.
Yeah, she shouldn’t be concerned until the kid starts doing a strip tease during the game.
Most excellent reference, sir!
No, her advice isn’t stupid at all. Shaming a kid who may be experiencing something more complex than a simple parent/child talk it out session is so totally the opposite direction of helpful. Acknowledging that the conversation is difficult for both of you is a message to the kid that you’re human, it’s an effed up situation, but you’re determined to help and be supportive.
But seriously, kid, put the mouse back in the house and get on the ice.
Her advice isn’t stupid, but I say get the kid a hooker.
Time to hit a kid.
I only have 1 question about this. The kitchen? Is this dude fucking pies or what?
Also, maybe hitting other people gives him boners and he’s got a good fetish going. Pretty soon he’ll be Dirty Randy.
I hope people are aware that these letters are submitted anonymously and subject to the “I call bullshit” rule.
Ask yourself this question: How does this kid manage to whip out his crank from under his hockey gear and beat off in a public place more than one time before it’s noticed and he’s removed from the team?
Yeah, this isn’t even close to believable. They don’t even have cheerleaders at hockey games to sneak upskirt photos of.
Andy, Andy, ANDY, you write this article without referencing the kid’s name?!?!?! Jack Johnson???
Man, that pic is totally unrelated from an NHL game. It was more or less a perfect joke.
Who knew Jack Johnson was still alive and playing hockey? Also, I thought he was black?
Then I have to say…”Well played Andy, well played”
This is hockey’s own fault. Until they start allowing players to tag out so they can rub one out, this poor kid is going to be forced to uh.. take matters into his own hands.
I wonder, what’s his go-to penalty? I’m guessing stick infractions. yuk yuk.
Holding the stick?
Playing with too many sticks?
That’s why you have a caddy in golf…someone to help you with your putz.
If you’re in the box
You might as well be useful
Bring some Kleenex though
I couldnt get past my hockey pants/garter/cup in a minute. Then again,i bet hockey gloves feel like you’re getting a Stranger. Brb
“I don’t want to succumb to letting his father deal with this”
Yeah, fathers are still dangerously involved in the lives too many children these days. This is definitely an issue for a woman to take the lead on.
fuck i just whack off before reading this, who am i to give advice too?
Gives a new meaning to keeping your stick on the ice……..