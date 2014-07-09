This 17-Year Old Belgian Girl Went To The World Cup And All She Got Was A Lousy Modeling Contract

To say that this has been a boring World Cup for 17-year old Axelle Despiegelaere would be a bit of an understatement, which means “understatement” in her home country of Belgium. Like many diehard soccer fans, the teen visited Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and while she’s already back home, she was able to at least watch her country’s team make it to the quarterfinals, where the Red Devils would end up losing to Lionel Messi and Argentina. But she’s not too sad, because she has reportedly signed a modeling contract with L’Oreal, all because dudes and bros around the world saw a few photos of her and thought, “What’s up, devil girl?”
It seems to be legit, because L’Oreal shared this video of Axelle’s recent trip to a fancy salon.
Move over Extremely Photogenic Guy, because the Extremely Photogenic World Cup Model has arrived. I’ll keep working on that name.
As soon as she got back to Belgium, Axelle started her own fan page on Facebook, as those Belgians are humble if nothing else. As of today, she has more than 17,000 likes and she clearly loves every second of it, sharing the same images to remind us that she’s very cute while still wishing luck to the remaining World Cup teams. Still, as a proud American soccer fan, I’m having a hard time getting past this one:
Not cool, Axelle. I’m offended and now I must exercise my American right to protest to demand that L’Oreal instead consider another World Cup fan for a modeling contract like these American fans who watched at Soldier Field.
Or Maybe this Russian woman who is just hanging out and chillin’, waiting for some soccer to happen, eh comrades?
How about these South Korean girls in their matching abs, I mean outfits?
Perhaps this Argentinian fan deserves some modeling recognition…
Or this other Argentinian fan who seemed to have caught the eye of one World Cup photographer. (Seriously, this is not edited.)
Who am I kidding, I’m not upset with Axelle. I just wish it was this guy starring in L’Oreal videos.
So, uhh, whats the age of consent in Belgium? I waffling over whether I can give a Van Damme about this.
*rimshot, yanked off stage*
From the appearance of her girlfriend, I’d guess she won a walk on role for Lord Of The Rings as a goblin, no make up needed!
*catches rimshot, slams the alley oop!*
Age of consent? Here? Don’t you know we have a reputation to uphold?
BurnsyFan, you couldn’t catch a cold, let alone Mixhail’s *rimshot*….You just spilled your Belgian Ale…. Ooops As for “Dime a Dozen” looking Axelle, after flaunting shooting an Ibex on FB, (and L’Oreal sacked her) she mindlessly jokes about “hunting Americans” next. It’s obvious that she’s just another spoiled, Boerish Aryan (ironically with a dark heart), that doesn’t understand that her grandparent/parents wealth was made possible because of the sacrifices made by Americans during and after WW2. Beatch.
Y’know, it’s nice to see a stunningly beautiful white girl have something good happen for her in life. Just a breath of fresh air. Some people just don’t get enough credit for having incredible genes.
the Russian girl kinda look a bit old; and Koreans… oh hell no, everything in their face and body is surgically modified.
You know what else is surgically modified? This boner!
…
That didn’t work out in writing like it did in my head.
So this Axelle chick thinks she’s hot stuff cause she knows which end of a gun to point at you.
I think Kendall Jones could take her straight up if Axelle decides to go hunting Americans.
[www.foxnews.com]
I’ll be back to make an offensive comment on her 18th birthday.
I wouldn’t mind being all up in her Bruges.
I wouldn’t mind sending the muscle to Brussels.
I dont see what’s so special about this girl. She’s attractive but I don’t get it.
So, wait, a pretty little rich white girl just for richer for doing nothing? NEWS!
Meh. She’s okay. Just your generic skinny blond rich white girl. A bit boring if you ask me. I like a little variety and uniqueness. Someone made a rude comment about her friend in the first photo. I think she is more attractive.
This is an unbelievable comment.
“I like a little variety and uniqueness.”
Translation: “[www.youtube.com];
I know a lot of guys who straight up can’t even get aroused by a woman who doesn’t have certain minimum proportions. I know where @whosthatgirl is coming from. I vehemently, vehemently disagree; but I know a lot of people like him.
That Argentinian girl looks like shes been in a few films.
She looks like Teagan Presley.
“Thanks for being wealthy, mom and dad!”
Meh, nothing you couldn’t find walking around any other city in the world. It’s almost as if there were millions of good looking girls in the world.
Not happy about it? Her friend. Always a bridesmaid…..
The Korean gals look like they’re already models. The one on the left has a giant red cock, which is probably not ideal for walkin’ that runway.
I lost my concentration at the corner of camel and toe; what is this about again?