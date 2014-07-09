This 17-Year Old Belgian Girl Went To The World Cup And All She Got Was A Lousy Modeling Contract

Getty Image

To say that this has been a boring World Cup for 17-year old Axelle Despiegelaere would be a bit of an understatement, which means “understatement” in her home country of Belgium. Like many diehard soccer fans, the teen visited Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and while she’s already back home, she was able to at least watch her country’s team make it to the quarterfinals, where the Red Devils would end up losing to Lionel Messi and Argentina. But she’s not too sad, because she has reportedly signed a modeling contract with L’Oreal, all because dudes and bros around the world saw a few photos of her and thought, “What’s up, devil girl?”

It seems to be legit, because L’Oreal shared this video of Axelle’s recent trip to a fancy salon.

Move over Extremely Photogenic Guy, because the Extremely Photogenic World Cup Model has arrived. I’ll keep working on that name.

As soon as she got back to Belgium, Axelle started her own fan page on Facebook, as those Belgians are humble if nothing else. As of today, she has more than 17,000 likes and she clearly loves every second of it, sharing the same images to remind us that she’s very cute while still wishing luck to the remaining World Cup teams. Still, as a proud American soccer fan, I’m having a hard time getting past this one:

Not cool, Axelle. I’m offended and now I must exercise my American right to protest to demand that L’Oreal instead consider another World Cup fan for a modeling contract like these American fans who watched at Soldier Field.

Or Maybe this Russian woman who is just hanging out and chillin’, waiting for some soccer to happen, eh comrades?

How about these South Korean girls in their matching abs, I mean outfits?

Perhaps this Argentinian fan deserves some modeling recognition…

Or this other Argentinian fan who seemed to have caught the eye of one World Cup photographer. (Seriously, this is not edited.)

Who am I kidding, I’m not upset with Axelle. I just wish it was this guy starring in L’Oreal videos.