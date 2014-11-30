This Amusing Blooper From Johnny Football Gets The Meme It Deserves

#Johnny Manziel #GIFs #Memes
Senior Editor
11.30.14

With the Browns trailing 20-3 in the fourth quarter against the Bills today, the team turned to rookie sensation Johnny Manziel for a spark and boy did he deliver. On his first drive, Johnny Football scrambled for an impressive touchdown from 10-yards out. On his second drive, things went a little sideways when he fumbled the ball not once but twice on the same play. It was ultimately overturned on review (ruled an incomplete pass) but not before Johnny gave the internet the meme it deserves.

May I present you with Johnny Football, taking a nap.

We couldn’t resist. We had to add Manny Pacquaio to the mix.

(Vine via Steve Noah)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Manziel#GIFs#Memes
TAGSgifsJOHNNY FOOTBALLJOHNNY MANZIELMEMESPhotoshopsvines

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP