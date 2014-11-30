This Amusing Blooper From Johnny Football Gets The Meme It Deserves

With the Browns trailing 20-3 in the fourth quarter against the Bills today, the team turned to rookie sensation Johnny Manziel for a spark and boy did he deliver. On his first drive, Johnny Football scrambled for an impressive touchdown from 10-yards out. On his second drive, things went a little sideways when he fumbled the ball not once but twice on the same play. It was ultimately overturned on review (ruled an incomplete pass) but not before Johnny gave the internet the meme it deserves.

May I present you with Johnny Football, taking a nap.

We couldn’t resist. We had to add Manny Pacquaio to the mix.

(Vine via Steve Noah)