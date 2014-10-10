This Bruins Fan Falling On Her Ass Is The Most Perfect Way To Start The Hockey Season

This Vine from Barstool Sports is beautiful in every way. It’s a perfect introduction to the hockey season. It’s a perfect Vine for stupid, drunk fans thinking they’re on top of the world. We went and remixed it for you because we’re cool like that.
Happy Friday everyone!
Boston fans in general are the worst…Go Leafs Go!!
Kings fans will forever take that title.
You may be confused, NJ5. Kings fans have the title of “Fans of the Defending Stanley Cup Champions”
I’ve never heard of a Kings fan.
@NumberJohnny5: Kings fans aren’t even the worst in their own division, let alone league.
For a second there I was worried that the Vine wouldn’t feature Turn Down for What.
This makes me so happy as someone form Boston and not a bruins fan.
The only perfect way to start a hockey season is with a lockout, amirite? Get it? Cuz hockey sucks.
@StaceyRitzen Is that your cousin or something?
I have no idea if this is in response to my post about falling down the stairs twice earlier or if my general clumsiness is just so apparent that it shines through in my writing.
Lets see: Bruins lost last night, stupid Bruins fan got stupidly hurt, Leafs lost their home opener and Montreal is in first? This IS the perfect way to start off the season.
Bonus points for Sedin manhandling two Flames defensmen to score a beastly empty net goal and Edmonton still looking like they aren’t going anywhere fast.
Calgary, Edmonton and the Faux Jets will be fighting to see who is the worst team in Canada….
@Steven R. Brown: I actually thought the Northern Thrashers would make a jump this year and contend for a wild card spot. But with Kane out an indefinite amount of time and the Thrashers looking like a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in a million years, they’ll be thanking the Great Spirit that Calgary signed goons when every team is getting rid of them and the Oilers still refuse to play defense.
There’s something about that Toronto team that makes me think they could magically implode this or next year. So lets watch for that.