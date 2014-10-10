This Bruins Fan Falling On Her Ass Is The Most Perfect Way To Start The Hockey Season

#Viral Videos
10.10.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

This Vine from Barstool Sports is beautiful in every way. It’s a perfect introduction to the hockey season. It’s a perfect Vine for stupid, drunk fans thinking they’re on top of the world. We went and remixed it for you because we’re cool like that.

Happy Friday everyone!

