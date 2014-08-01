This ‘Caucasians’ T-Shirt Is Suddenly Causing Quite A Buzz On The Internet

If all of our greatest cultural problems could be solved with hilarious t-shirts, I’d like to think that world peace would have been achieved the first time that Booger rocked the “Who Farted?” design. Alas, all the witty slogans and ironic images in the world can’t stop this marble from spinning out of control, except for maybe one t-shirt that has been sold by Shelf Life Clothing since 2007. Thanks to some controversy involving A Tribe Called Red’s Deejay NDN and the ensuing Internet buzz, Shelf Life’s “Caucasians” design sold like crazy in July, and the buzz doesn’t seem to be dying down, what with the increasing attention being given to sports franchises like the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians.
Last month, Indian Country Today ran a story about how anonymous residents of Ottawa’s Westboro Village were reportedly complaining about Deejay NDN’s group playing at the Westfest event, with one email calling him a “racist hypocrite” because of a publicity photo that showed him wearing the Caucasians shirt. Real name Ian Campeau, Deejay NDN was a leading voice in the move to get the Nepean Redskins football team to change its mascot to the Eagles, thus the charge of hypocrisy. But all it ever takes is one news story to hit the Internet for other people to latch on to a cause.
This week, the Toronto Star reported how Tracy Bomberry bought her own Caucasians shirt after reading about a potential boycott of A Tribe Called Red, and she claimed that she received “plenty of favorable comments” when she wore it to a Six Nations of the Grand River powwow. Already an ironic favorite among Indians fans – Shelf Life is based in Cleveland – the Caucasians shirt became a big hit on reservations thanks to Campeau’s story, and this month has been a stellar one for Shelf Life.
“We have had over 3,000 shares on posts about the tee in the last month, and have been working around the clock to keep up,” Kirby said.
Kirby said that a quarter of his orders for the shirts over the past month have come from Canada, as well as 13 per cent of his Facebook likes.
More than 100 shirts were shipped to Ontario since the DJ NDN controversy, and orders have come from as far away as Australia and Sweden, Kirby said.
Ironically, not all of the shirt-buyers share Bomberry’s politics.
“We are selling tees to a wide range of customers – indigenous peoples and Chief Wahoo supporters alike,” Kirby said.
“Interpretation of the shirt ranges from a ‘reverse racism,’ ‘see how YOU like it’ intent, to a ‘see, I’m white and it doesn’t bother me to be caricatured!’ attitude,” Kirby said. (Via the Toronto Star)
And considering Reddit launched it to the top of the front page yesterday, this shipment from two weeks ago is probably soon going to look like an off day:
I want one.
One of these days, I’m getting the Chinaman hat.
And then, likely, a swift kick to the nads.
[s3.amazonaws.com]
Fuck, that shirt is awesome.
Thats so racist indians have been called redskins for hundreds of years and its only a nickname but cacasion is an actual thing for white people not cool
Yeah, to be a closer analog, shouldn’t it say “Honkies” instead of “Caucasians”?? I don’t recall any black person being offended by being referred to as “African-American”, or the folks here “Native American”.
Honestly, I seriously would not be offended by one of those shirts. Actually, I kind of want one. I’ll admit it, it’s awesome.
Yeah, I can’t really imagine anyone being offended at the t-shirt itself. I’d wear one, but on the most surface level possible it would look a bit too much like a white guy rooting for the whites, haha.
I’m guessing the people who are supposedly offended are calling out the hypocrisy rather than the design, but honestly who even cares? So trivial.
I’d rock the piss out of that shirt.
Are you my Caucasian?
Its been on shirts for nearly 3 years. People kill me with being fake outraged on some “me too, what about me” bullshit.
Also ready to be worn with pride at Lebowski Fest….
You make a hell of a Caucasian Jaynie
Always relevant
[www.theonion.com]
LETS GO CAUCASIANS !!! LETS GO !!! ..HA HA..i cant wait to start that chant at the ball park ..
I’d just keep the “INDIANS” name and change the grinning face caricature to have darker skin and wear a Bindi on her forehead. The confusion alone is worth it.
Hahahaha
my friend’s step-mother makes $73 every hour on the computer. She has been out of a job for 7 months but last month her pay was $7220 just working on the computer for a few hours. Read more on this web site >>>>>>> [www.mumjob.com]
If I ever saw one of those shirts in a story, I would very likely impulse buy it.
*store
My friend Tommy bought us each one of these shirtseys about 10 years ago. We wore them with proper ironic pride, because if you’re too dumb to get the satire, then fuck you anyway.
It’s probably unrelated that Tommy also produced the winner of “Most Offensive Regional Commercial” two years running for the DC area, for regional RCN cable spots that they actually aired.
He is, if you were dumb enough to still not get it, a real life proponent of the Washington Professional Football Team’s name change, but don’t let him know that I gave that info away. PFTCommenter would feel the same about being unmasked.
Cool story, bro.
He sounds demented, car weed scented.
*ahem* That’s liberal WHITE guilt.
I’m a white male age 18 to 49, everyone listens to me.
As a proud white person, I have two options. Either love this and support it in every way I can, or ignore it.
Now Liberals, can you please fu&king learn to do the same and shut the fu&k up you whining little b!tches
“Please treat people the same as you would like to be treated”
“UGGGGHHH You Liberals are Whiny F@*king Bi$%hes! Just go away!”
Am I supposed to be angry? I love being caucasian, we’re a freakin dynasty.
I’d like to think that world peace would have been achieved the first time that Booger rocked the “Who Farted?” design.
Burnsy, Kahless just invited you to Sto Vo Kor.
I’m liking the reference
Is satire always “Liberal Guilt” or can a conservative wear this shirt for a kick?
It’s true! It’s true! We’re so lame!