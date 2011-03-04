This Child Will Beat Up Your Child

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages, let me introduce to you 8-year old Stevo Paulin, a pint-sized bat out of h-e-double-bendy-straws who is making a name for himself in the increasingly popular child wrestling circuit. As of this week, Stevo has compiled an overall record of 256-26, which is insane. I can only imagine he hired Nick Patrick to follow him to daycare centers where he just pins random kids for the 3-count to maintain his toddlerweight title.

As for his name, I’m curious to know how it’s pronounced, because it could be Stevo like Steh-vo, which is cool. But from the adult with purple Mohawk in the video after the jump, I’m guessing that when this kid was born, the doctor asked the father what the child’s name would be and he yelled, “STEVE-O, YOU PUSSY MOTHER F*CKER!” And then he chugged a Mountain Dew Code Red and gave the doctor a DDT. In summation, this kid is going to grow up to be a dick.

