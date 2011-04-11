This Fan Didn’t Enjoy PNC Park

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Colorado Rockies 6-4 to drop their record to 5-4, giving Pirates fans only one day left in the 2011 season to enjoy being above .500. But the Bucs fans jumped out to an early lead in the Best Drunken Tazings competition, thanks to the Stone Cold Steve Austin lookalike in the video below. Erik from Counting Baseballs caught the footage of a drunken fan in a sweet USA Olympic jacket shoving an usher as he was being escorted from his seats by Pittsburgh’s finest. The elbow led to the police using a Tazer on the unruly fan, and when that didn’t work, it became night stick time. Meanwhile, the crowd chanted, “U-S-A!” and for one night, Philadelphia had lost its crown as the batsh*ttiest sports town in Pennsylvania.
“thanks to the Stone Cold Steve Austin look alike”
I’m pretty sure that’s Kurt Angle, plus those jorts look pretty sweet.
Sarcastic patriotic chanting is the very best kind of chanting.
I love seeing cops almost shit their pants when their jackbooted tools don’t work as planned! I wish Stone Cold would’ve put the stunner on both those civil servant, double digit IQ, morons.
It was hard to choose between his Stone Cold head and Kurt Angle wardrobe. It was like when I designed my own wrestler on Playstation 2.
Hey now, don’t fault Philly just because the Phillies had an away game.
i just don’t understand these viral promotions. i couldn’t even figure out what they were trying to sell me.
I might have tazed that screeching woman, too.
Why were they chanting “USA!”? I guess mocking him and his attire?
In related news, the Pirates just signed two former Pittsburgh Police officers to a 1 year contract for their ability to swing the sticks.
Hell! If I was one of the cops, I’d of just shot him and been done with all that extra-curricular stuff. Then I’d of tased that screeching woman until the next day…
I bet “Freedom Fighter” didn’t understand why the last time he got tased by the cops just because he was pissing on that dumpster and tried to piss on the cops when they came for him.
WTF??? Did they tase him with a 9 volt battery????
@Scooter- Tasers shoot out two probes. Both have to connect to get the full effect. Looks like one probe missed and the cop went into vapor lock and kept pulling the trigger instead of going up to get hands on and complete the circuit.