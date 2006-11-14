THIS GIRL HAS A SWEET FINISHING MOVE

I guess this is sports. I mean, it's wrestling, right? Yeah. Yeah, that's why I'm posting this video. Sports.

This video has a kinda creepy Dixieland feel to it — like these combatants could as easily be brother and sister as they could be lovers (and I don't want to even think about the possibility of them being both) — but that doesn't stop me from being strangely aroused.

Dude, you have a girl sitting on your face. Don't fight it.