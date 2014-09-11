This Green Bay Packers Fan Is Angry About Women In Bras At Games

If you’ve watched a Packers game on TV before, you’re familiar with those women who brave the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in bikinis and sports bras. The women, many of whom are not of sound mind, are shown regularly on the jumbotron freezing their butts off (among other things). It’s an accepted practice and for some, a rite of passage in Green Bay (no really, that “rite of passage” is a direct quote from a Packers fan).
Anyway, not everyone at the game wants to see these women. Not everyone yearns for women—regardless of size—in skimpy clothing. Because as we all know, it’s about the children. “How am I going to explain boobs to my kids” or something like that.
One man wrote a letter to the Green Bay Press Gazette about this. Overly concerned old fuddy-duddy is concerned.
After attending the Green Bay Packers preseason game on Aug. 28 I was appalled that the camera operators showed fans in the stadium such as a woman lifting up her shirt and another in a sports bra.
This is from a Packers organization that will not allow opponents cheerleaders to perform because of their revealing uniforms. This is rather two-faced and should be better controlled.
Do we really want to teach our many young children in attendance that this is acceptable behavior?
I mean, are we really concerned about this? Given the happenings of a normal NFL game—the drunkenness, the fights—and we’re concerned about some lady in a cheese bra? Seriously?
Let thee who doesn’t enjoy a good dairy brassiere cast the first stone I say!
Green Bay Packers fan
All in a huff about boobs
His wife must be fat
i’m into it, but i feel like the user name could use some work
Women in bras surely has to be more socially acceptable than this, no?
Does he have ringworm on his left nipple?
I think the more important thing to be upset about is why their stadium still uses bleachers.
Sup, Green Bae
I won’t lie, I wish I would have thought of that.
Obligatory:
This is U S A
Not Saudi Arabia
Keep showing your tits
Meanwhile, shirtless, jumbo-sized men with breasts twice the size and degree of droop to these young ladies will be featured all over the papers, and they’ll get high-fives, generally be celebrated. That’s what we should be teaching our children, after all: That it is morally good for men to be shirtless, but women need to feel shame for their bodies. Lousy heathens.
As a Vikings fan that photo is giving me a hate-boner…
As a Packer fan, I’m getting a fear boner….
Being a Wisconsinite and, having been to Lambeau countless times, I can tell you that this doesn’t even really happen all that much to begin with. Also it rarely if ever is shown on the televised broadcast
Well, now I’m queuing up the typewriter to send my own letter to express my disappointment.
But the solution is to allow scantily-clad cheerleaders to perform, not ban bra-baring. When in doubt, always choose the option that exposes more flesh.
I do have a complaint about those bras. They should have “G” on one cup and “B” on the other. Then the women could say “My right boob is named Green and my left boob is named Bay.”
Well it is not like they will distract Aaron Rodgers, because he is ga… gainfully employed as a professional athlete. Even if he “really really likes women”