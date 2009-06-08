THIS GUY IS GOOD AT SOCCER

#Soccer
06.08.09

I had this weird dream last night that the Cardinals were playing the Pirates, and that one of the players got injured at home plate. I couldn’t tell who the guy was, but as the ambulance came onto the field, they ran the guy over. And then Jim Leyland runs out (while wearing a Pirates uniform, obviously) runs out of the dugout and starts a brawl at home plate, clearing both benches, while dude is stuck under the ambulance. And then the Cardinals finished the game wearing red jerseys. The way you feel right now is exactly how I felt when I woke up–somewhat amused, but still unsatisfied.

Lots of stuff happened over the weekend, and we’ll get to it as soon as the coffee kicks in. But The Gally Blog found this clip of French performer Remi Gaillard (aw-haw-haw) kicking a soccer ball into various goals, holes and targets. It’s impressive…and there’s nothing glaring to suggest that this isn’t authentic. And then he celebrates with a bunch of naked dudes. It’s a fun clip, but it needs more dudes getting run over by ambulances.

