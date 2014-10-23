This Hockey Player’s ‘Thriller’ Costume Is So Damn Perfect

You might not be familiar with P.K. Subban of the Montreal Canadiens and that’s a damn shame because he’s a hell of a hockey player. But enough about sports you guys, here’s Subban in perhaps the most spot-on Thriller costume I’ve ever seen.
Seriously, look at this side-by-side with Michael Jackson. P-E-R-F-E-C-T.
The woman in the picture’s Liza-Marie Charron, she’s responsible for Subban’s makeup. She deserves some kind of award.
Thank god it wasn’t Carey Price. We’d never hear the end of it.
It is reprehensible, in this day and age, that people think dressing up in zombie-face is acceptable.
+1
The Subbanator is awesome.
If he’s doing “zombie Michael”, why is he wearing the eye contacts of “werewolf Michael”?