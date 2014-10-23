This Hockey Player’s ‘Thriller’ Costume Is So Damn Perfect

Getty Image

You might not be familiar with P.K. Subban of the Montreal Canadiens and that’s a damn shame because he’s a hell of a hockey player. But enough about sports you guys, here’s Subban in perhaps the most spot-on Thriller costume I’ve ever seen.

PK Subban was crazy scary at the #habs Halloween party last night. http://t.co/II4nQ7zwKA pic.twitter.com/lRKvNIRLAu — 25stanley (@25stanley) October 23, 2014

Seriously, look at this side-by-side with Michael Jackson. P-E-R-F-E-C-T.

The woman in the picture’s Liza-Marie Charron, she’s responsible for Subban’s makeup. She deserves some kind of award.

[25Stanley]