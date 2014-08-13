Watch A Sportscaster Casually Mention 20+ Robin Williams Movies In A Single Segment

08.13.14

Sportscaster Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta wanted to honor Robin Williams in his own unique way. A simple clip of Robin Williams the sports fan wasn’t enough. So on Monday night, Klein incorporated 22 Robin Williams movie titles in his 11 pm segment. He even slipped a Jumanji in there.

Can you spot all of them? I missed two myself.

[Deadspin]

