Watch A Sportscaster Casually Mention 20+ Robin Williams Movies In A Single Segment

Sportscaster Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta wanted to honor Robin Williams in his own unique way. A simple clip of Robin Williams the sports fan wasn’t enough. So on Monday night, Klein incorporated 22 Robin Williams movie titles in his 11 pm segment. He even slipped a Jumanji in there.

Please join me tonight during Ch 2 news at 11 as I try to honor Robin Williams during my sportscast. Over 20 movies will be named — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 12, 2014

Can you spot all of them? I missed two myself.

