This Is The Best Albert Pujols Photoshop You Will See This Week

Yesterday, I examined the slump of Albert Pujols and his inability to hit a home run so far this season, as he and his Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are settling themselves into quite the hole. The Halos lost their 4th consecutive game yesterday – the Tampa Bay Rays won 4-3 thanks to a walk-off bomb from Brandon Allen – and are now 9 games back of the first place Texas Rangers. Not looking good for Mike Scioscia and company.

But the good news is that Pujols was 1-for-4 yesterday, ending his hitless streak at 21 at-bats. Still, he has no home runs this season and he has tied his longest power outage at 26 games. The man who just inked a 10-year, $240 million deal – with another decade or so of front office work tacked on – now hasn’t hit a dinger in 105 regular season at-bats. Apparently people are ignoring his Mr. October night against the Texas Rangers in the World Series, but who remembers when he was a St. Louis Cardinal anyway?

Thankfully, the Internet is awesome and someone made my favorite photoshop of the week as a tribute to Pujols. Seriously, I heart this so much.

(Banner via Getty.)