This Is The Best Albert Pujols Photoshop You Will See This Week

Yesterday, I examined the slump of Albert Pujols and his inability to hit a home run so far this season, as he and his Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are settling themselves into quite the hole. The Halos lost their 4th consecutive game yesterday – the Tampa Bay Rays won 4-3 thanks to a walk-off bomb from Brandon Allen – and are now 9 games back of the first place Texas Rangers. Not looking good for Mike Scioscia and company.
But the good news is that Pujols was 1-for-4 yesterday, ending his hitless streak at 21 at-bats. Still, he has no home runs this season and he has tied his longest power outage at 26 games. The man who just inked a 10-year, $240 million deal – with another decade or so of front office work tacked on – now hasn’t hit a dinger in 105 regular season at-bats. Apparently people are ignoring his Mr. October night against the Texas Rangers in the World Series, but who remembers when he was a St. Louis Cardinal anyway?
Thankfully, the Internet is awesome and someone made my favorite photoshop of the week as a tribute to Pujols. Seriously, I heart this so much.
(Banner via Getty.)
The best part is that when he hits one home run, he’ll still be in the club.
As long as Homer Glumplich is still in there, wouldn’t Pujols get kicked out after his 1st HR?
Unless we see his fake birth certificate, I agree.
How is “Sad Albert” in the banner pic not a photoshop character? He should show up to all epic fails and any WWE Raw Worsts… i.e. all Kofi Kingston matches
Albert Pujols is Pedro Cerrano without Jobu.