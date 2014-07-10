This Is The Ridiculously Stupid Scene Outside LeBron James’s Home In Ohio

Earlier this afternoon, after I’d emptied my brains of all of the stupid frustration that had been building up, yet another LeBron James announcement rumor “broke.” I don’t even know or care who started it, but people were saying that James would be making his big announcement that he’d be returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers at around 3:30 PM ET. That obviously never happened, but it soon turned into 3:30 PM CT, which also never happened. I’m not sure if the rumor evolved into any other time zones across other countries, but it kept developing.
Soon, another rumor started about the Bath Township, Ohio police “confirming” that they were informed by James’s “inner circle” that they should have extra officers available for a celebration. Then, the police denied that. Ultimately, Bath police chief Michael McNeely told Mary Kilpatrick of Cleveland.com that police had “upped security” like they did before The Decision in 2010. Regardless, Cleveland Cavaliers fans apparently took this as an open invitation to tailgate outside James’s home in Bath… even though he’s in Las Vegas right now.
(UPDATE: He’s at his camp in Vegas with Dwyane Wade standing right next to him.)
UPDATE No. 2: There’s a car accident now, because people are just plain idiots.
And the fans are just chilling out, like it’s not a strange thing at all to be sitting outside a wealthy athlete’s home, when he’s not even in the same state.
Seriously, they’re just hanging out. There’s literally nothing better in the world to do than sit in a car and wait for an announcement that might not even happen tonight.
Can anyone justify this behavior? Anyone?
If it’s not a relationship, then why are you standing outside of a stranger’s house like he’s your ex-lover? Meanwhile, in the future…
As a somewhat optimistic Clevelander, I am prepared to say… this will end horribly. Someone call the riot squad.
As an Ohioan, I can vouch that there is probably nothing better to do than park in front of LeBron James’s house.
“The Decision II, a novella by Stephen King”
the scene opens with a podium outside the gates of LeBron’s house. A crush of reporters awaits The King’s first words…
“Ladies and Gentlemen. After much discussion with my family, I have decided…”
A car crashes into the podium. Johnny Manziel emerges.
“Am I late?!”
Fin.
I now know Rex Ryan will be making his way there.
Of course that guy is wearing a Kid Rock shirt.
Awfully tough words from someone who has been camped outside of Jameer Nelson’s house for the past month.
If only we could get these people to care about the politics and well being of this planet….Fuck It! Let the ice caps melt….I want them to drown these fuckers!
Ignore that guy! KILL!!!!
Update No. 3 – This guy is just boning a Lebron James love doll on the hood of his car. He has drawn a few onlookers, but the Jameses house front door is being watched like an hawk. (Hawk? SPOILER ALERT!)
Not 3:30, Not 4:30, Not 5:30…
Cavs fans are only doing this to himself.
