This Is What Chicago’s Soldier Field Looks Like For The US World Cup Game

There are World Cup watch parties in just about every major city in America right now, so I’m not trying to pretend like any one of them is better than another. But the US Soccer Twitter account just shared this photo of the ridiculous crowd that showed up to watch today’s game between America and Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago, and this effort deserves a tip of the cap. I’m not exactly a math major, but I took College Algebra three times, so I can say with confidence that this is at least 100 people. Maybe 200.

And that banner image is only two-thirds of the image, edited so I could fit it into the screen. Get ready for the wildest game of Where’s Waldo? you’ll ever play.

Disclaimer: It’s not that packed. Next time, fill the upper bowl, Chicago.