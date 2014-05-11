This Is What Happens When You Call A Professional Boxer The N-Word Online

For three years, Internet punk Charlie Zelenoff has been harassing WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder online and off, doing everything from calling him the N-word to making horrible comments about the man’s daughter. According to Wilder, after Zelenoff “said he was going to murder me. He said he was going to tape my daughter’s mouth,” he told the troll to meet him at the Hollywood Boxing Gym to settle their one-sided dispute once and for all.
Let’s just say Zelenoff ain’t gonna be talking sh*t again any time soon. Or talking at all.
Can we make this happen for all the trolls please?
Racists are weak and cowardly? Thats a shock.
Ooooh, that could have been a fatality. Dude is a killer, 26-0 with 26 KO’s, vs the bigs, the largest paid fighters on Earth.
The fake out, with troll bolting out the door is fantastic.
By far the best part was him bolting out the door.
This is actually really sad. That guy is mentally ill and has actually “fought” pro boxers before. Why nobody around him has gotten him the help he needs is beyond me
Looks to me like Wilder helped the living shit out of him.
It’s difficult to get treatment for the mentally ill without their consent, and people in his orbit might just be sick of his behavior.
This guy needed to get beaten far worse. But this scuffle was a great boxing analogue, lots of talking, very little action, and it gets broken up before anything truly interesting happens.
Is there a way I can just nicely ask a professional boxer to knock me out? Seems like an fun time!
The Westboro Baptist Church has their own boxing championship?
ha….imternet 0 real life 1
“Seriously what type of moron starts fights with internet schizo’s over online name calling?”
I’d say harassing someone in real life and threatening to murder them and assault their daughter goes a bit beyond online name calling.
Now, yes, there’s something to be said for just brushing off online trolls, but there’s also something to be said for “Don’t harass a professional boxer online if you can’t handle harassing him face to face” and I think this guy, mentally ill or not, learned that important lesson.
Was a bit over the line at the end where everyone was trying to stop it and the fighter kept going after the other dude. And the other dude kept running his mouth. This is why this stuff shouldn’t happen. No one wins in this. Now the fighter is a bully and the other dude is clearly out of his everloving mind.
So, I read once, long ago, that when two serious (I’m going to assume no personal grudge) hard core samurai would face each other, they would sometimes just stand there with their hands on their swords, undrawn. They would stand motionless for a time, and then one would bow and leave, declaring himself the loser.
The idea was, obviously, that they were able to gauge each others skill using skill telepathy or something, I don’t know, full RDJ Sherlock Holmes style. This is a fun idea, but probably not practical. In this video, however, it was pretty obvious what would happen if the two of them actually fought without anyone coming between them.
At least, it was obvious to the camera, and the actual professional fighter, and everyone in the room who wasn’t a skinny white troll, and that is a big part, I think, of why Wilder let them keep him off the troll. The other thing that I saw was the skinny white troll being the direct opposite of the samurai story I opened with. He wouldn’t ever be willing/able to admit that he’s been beaten, or acknowledge that his opponent outclasses him. You could mash him to paste and he would say you got in a lucky hit.
When that happened to me once in grade school, I just stood there waiting for the guy to come after me again, and then I’d hit him once and he’d back off again yelling and screaming, over and over, until he got bored and left. It felt like it went on for an hour, but I assume it was probably like three minutes, because we were young. But he was yelling and talking smack the entire time. I am pretty sure the kid I fought didn’t have a diagnosed intellectual disability, but this story makes me look back and wonder.
How exactly is the fighter a bully? You wouldn’t want to keep going after the guy who has been harassing your life for years?
No Razz, I wouldn’t. Especially if 1. I was a trained fighter and the other guy wasn’t & 2. The guy was out of his mind like this guy clearly was. It was something everyone knew would happen and it did. The fighter with just one punch beat the guy. There was no need to go after the guy again. The fighter comes off as a bully by picking on someone who has no possible chance of wining.
What wackazoa said. Especially since Zelenoff is clearly fucked in the head, and any active boxer should know better than to engage his bullshit. It’s not like he hasn’t been starting this kind of shit with other boxers for the last 10 years or so. He got schooled by Andrew Hartley in ’08, and that didn’t change anything. Wilder should have just ignored him, like everyone else does.
Has the been declared mentally unstable? If so then yes, I agree. If not, you’re making assumptions about a guy’s state of mind based off comments he made on the internet.
I think if someone was making comments about tying up your daughter, you would probably not really feel like backing off of him if you ever got your hands on him.
Again, he makes threats like that to every boxer he comes across on the internet. Been doing it for almost 10 years. Dude’s a troll, and a well known one in the boxing community. Wilder should know better than to play his game. And again, it’s not like beating his ass will do anything. He’s been beat before, yet nothing changed.
And while he hasn’t been professionally diagnosed as having a psychological problem (as far as I know), how else would you describe some one as delusional and reckless as to troll the boxing community, claiming to be the best, then get put in your place time after time, just to do it again and again? Those aren’t the actions of a sane man.
One last thing, check out the boxing community’s take on Zelenoff (just google his name). Everyone’s known he was headcase since ’07-’08, and other than engaging in some humor from his toothless insults and threats, no one takes him seriously. So Wilder did nothing wrong by beating his ass, but it’s not a moral victory either. He just beat the piss out of a rambling crazy guy.
Razz….. call the cops. Have Zelenoff arrested. Harrasment is a crime. So to is making threats to harm someone. Have him put in jail. Thats what Wilder should have done. Thats what I would do. I dont fight anyone. Fighting is not fair anymore you never know when some idiot will pull a knife or a gun. Be safe call the cops and put the dude in jail. The macho crap will get you killed these days.
*I also live in Florida. No way Im talking to some crazy guy who is threating me. I got a phone and I know the number for 911.
This is not an isolated incident. Charlie Zelenoff has been up to this shit for years within the boxing community and is probably most famous for sucker punching Floyd Mayweather Sr. during a sparring session. This probably could have used a bit more context since the majority of comments, including one where Wilder is described as a “journeyman,” show a complete ignorance on the subject. Wilder is not a bully in any sense of the word. On the contrary, he is known for being among the most humble and generous athletes in the sport.
He seemed to have somewhat humble words in the video but honestly dude…. why fight the guy. You know he cant win. He apparently has a history of trying to do these things (just ot become known?) and he is just running his mouth. Oh and did I mention dude has no hope of winning? Call the cops. Get some sort of action against this dude. Harrasment is a crime as well as making threats. What Wilder did was bullyish.
Mayweather incident, if anybody wants to see: [www.youtube.com]
Uh, the entire premise of boxing is two bullies duking it out. I’m not sure I’m buying that argument.
It almost doesn’t matter what profession Wilder has. I’m an IT nerd and if someone harassed me online for years, threatening my family, he’d get a face full of fist if I had the opportunity, too.
So…I guess I was the only one watching who was pissed off that people kept holding Wilder back?
Pretty sure that killing someone in the gym you train at is not very good for your career.
I wish you would have beaten him more… Hate these “tough guy” internet types. They all need a good beat down.
I only wish the boxer would have knocked the troll into a coma, as to be an example to those that let their mouths (fingers for the typing type) write checks their bodies can”t cash
That’s intelligent; want him to be knocked into a coma? The guy should be institutionalized, he clearly isn’t right in the head.
Boxing is one of those sports that doesn’t need anymore comas. Zelenoff is a troll, but you can’t wish that on anyone.
@The Tiger Driver. You can’t reason with self-righteous folk over the internet. They really do seem to believe being an internet troll is akin to being a murderer/ rapist/ terrorist/ ect.
One of the few times where calling someone the N-word is the lesser of the two offenses. That guy was lucky he didn’t get killed for threatening Deontay’s child
Dude deserved it. That is all.
Doesn’t it kind of go against the point of trolling someone online (especially someone who can very easily beat you up) if you meet up with them in person?
so apparently grazing a ribcage for .0000000000001 of a second makes you the best?
How mentally I’ll can he be if he runs out the door because he knows if he sticks around he is going to get the ever loving snot beat out of him? I call that cognitive reasoning. The guy is just an asshole. A huge, dumb asshole. And he will probably end up dead one day because he thinks everyone is just going to keep taking his dumb-assery.
Well I guess this jackass does…… I wish all internet trolls got slammed like this.
Let’s get to the real matter at hand…why the hell aren’t the boxing in the ring that is right behind them?
Charlie Zelenoff – delusional, disturbed, possible psychopath, who wants to be famous – mentality of a street thug gangsta – ticking time bomb – gonna hurt somebody someday, or just as Wilder says in this video, gonna cross someone in the wrong place at the wrong time in the wrong way, and possibly get killed. He is so full of himself – most of the pictures of him online are selfies or fakes of himself with celebrity babes. This guy is sick & possibly dangerous – definitely doesn’t act like ‘the best’ and most likely feels inadequate about himself – and so he stalks and trolls celebrities that he most likely envies and aspires to be like – to the point of making death threats? Definitely not a very stable man.
Wikipedia thought his page was a joke and not a real person, so they took it down.
Suicidal candidate.
DON’T GIVE THIS DUDE ANY MORE ATTENTION, UNLESS IT’S PROFESSIONAL MENTAL HELP. HE IS DANGEROUS. HE IS MENTALLY ILL AND WE ALL NEED TO IGNORE HIM, UNLESS YOU’RE A DOCTOR. [www.youtube.com] EVERYONE PLEASE LISTEN – THIS MAN HAS PARANOID SCHIZOPHRENIA, HIS OWN DAD ADMITTED IT, HE’S GOING TO GET HIMSELF KILLED AND ALL YOU LOSERS ARE DOING IS ENCOURAGING HIM OR MAKING FUN OF HIM. HE FOUGHT FLOYD MAYWEATHER SR AND SUCKER PUNCHED HIM IN HIS OWN GYM, HE THREATENED TO HARM DEONTAY WILDERS DAUGHTER AND SHOWED UP TO FIGHT A 6’7 UNDEFEATED HW BOXING CHAMPION – HE IS MENTALLY ILL. ALSO TO ALL YOU PUSSIES THINKING HES WEAK, HE TOOK THOSE PUNCHES, HE IS DANGEROUS. HE IS GOING TO GET HIMSELF KILLED. OR KILL HIMSELF.
His family needs to (1) put his ass in a mental hospital, (2) take away his social media, and (3) get him out of the gym.
He is mentally ill and we all need to ignore him.
