This Is What Happens When You Call A Professional Boxer The N-Word Online

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.11.14 50 Comments

For three years, Internet punk Charlie Zelenoff has been harassing WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder online and off, doing everything from calling him the N-word to making horrible comments about the man’s daughter. According to Wilder, after Zelenoff “said he was going to murder me. He said he was going to tape my daughter’s mouth,” he told the troll to meet him at the Hollywood Boxing Gym to settle their one-sided dispute once and for all.

Let’s just say Zelenoff ain’t gonna be talking sh*t again any time soon. Or talking at all.

Via the Wrap

