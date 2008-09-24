THIS IS WHY CANADIAN FOOTBALL SUCKS

The Canadian Football League. Three downs, bigger fields, and suckier touchdown celebrations.
Seriously. Duck duck goose. That’s not an illusion or a commercial or something. That’s a professional athlete celebrating a touchdown by gathering his teammates for a mock-up childhood game that they planned sometime before the game. This is why no one respects you, Canada.
as a Canadian, I can tell you; That is not the only reason why the CFL sucks.
this is actually one of the better parts.
Where is that guy with the road flares when you need him?
Right idea, wrong game. Head Up 7 Up would have brought the house down.
Ricky Williams chose to play for the Argonauts because he kept hearing about a mush pot.
still better than the spiderman bullshit
hate to mention… All those CFL players celebrating are Americans.
How do you approach other players with this idea?
Maybe, but this is why they do respect us:
[withleather.uproxx.com]
Agreed Merk. Anyone who thinks this is why the CFL sucks has never watched any actual play. Punting is fun!
4 of those 5 guys are American, so don’t blame Canadian football for your douchebag imported celebration.