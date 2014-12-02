This Kid Needed Some Bud Light To Get Through The Jets Game

#New York Jets #NFL
Senior Editor
12.02.14 8 Comments

Look at this little kid, just look at him. Having the time of his life at the Jets game, eating some popcorn, watching some football, drinking some…hold up, is that beer? Dammit you guys, who gave little Timmy a Bud Light?

The Jets are bad, I get it. But this is over the top.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Jets#NFL
TAGSAWESOME KIDSBUD LIGHTNEW YORK JETSNFLSTUPID KIDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP