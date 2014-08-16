This Mets Fan Eating Ice Cream May As Well Be George Costanza

#New York Mets #Seinfeld
Senior Editor
08.16.14 9 Comments

You guys, you guys, we found George Costanza‘s long lost twin and he lives in New York and he was totally at the Mets game last night. Look at him going to town on some ice cream.

IDENTICAL!

For those of you unfamiliar, here is the Seinfeld episode we’re referencing. We’ve made a few edits.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Mets#Seinfeld
TAGSgeorge costanzaMets fanNEW YORK METSSeinfeld

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP