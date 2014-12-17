This Might Be The Best One-Round MMA Fight Of The Year

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From jolly old England comes this fight in British Challenge MMA 9, a featherweight showdown between undefeated Corrin Eaton and Athinodoros “Theo” Michailidis. The fight doesn’t last a full round, but it’s got so much amazing action, I’ve got to do a quick breakdown.

Not even thirty seconds into the fight, and Eaton already has Michailidis in a standing arm triangle. Luckily for us, Eaton can’t finish the job and Michailidis escapes. Theo tries for a flying knee, misses, slips, and then Corrin pounces, unloading with punches.

Theo again recovers, and going back to his days on the playgrounds as a child, unleashes the biggest schoolyard shove in the history of the world. Corrin manages to survive that somehow, and the fight rages on.

Since Corrin absorbed one super move, Theo must have been desperate, because after some cage clinching, he unleashes a spinning back elbow that sends Eaton crashing into the mat. Holy cow, that was a rad fight that only lasted four minutes, forty-four seconds!