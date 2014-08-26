This Minor League Manager Made His Ejection Memorable By Taking Off His Shoes

Minor League managers are not of sound mind. That’s the conclusion I’ve come to after years of watching them kick dirt and throw child-like tantrums. The newest inductee into the psycho manager Hall of Fame is Tommy Thompson of the Winston-Salem Dash. In the final home game of the season, Thompson left it all out on the field after a disputed check swing call.

We pick up the action as Thompson takes off his shoes and neatly places them on home plate. In the middle east, this is the equivalent of spitting on the ump (I think).

How about that helmet toss though? Good ol’ Tommy showing off the arm.