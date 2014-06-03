This Moment Between The Dayton Dragons Mascot And A Deaf Boy Will Make Your Heart Happy

If your day was missing “being emotionally overtaken by something you weren’t expecting,” we’ve got you covered. What you’re about to watch is an interaction between a little boy who communicates via sign language and his favorite mascot, Heater of the Dayton Dragons. You can read this first, or you can watch the video, it’s powerful either way.

Via Facebook:

Saturday night Cheri Sanders Samworth and I , took our son Hunter to the Dayton Dragons game. We got to the stadium around 6 o’clock, 1 hour till first pitch. In front of the stadium was a choir, the “Green Team”, Gem, and Heater. Now Hunter has always been fascinated with heater. He loves to go to the game and see him on the field and in the stands. so when we see him he automatically wants to run up to him. That’s when it happened, that one moment, that you see something you’ll never forget! Cheri told Hunter, verbally and in sign, to tell Heater “nice to meet you!” All of the sudden all three of us were taken by surprise when Heater started signing to Hunter!! Not his escort (who also is an ASL interpreter) but Heater the Dragons mascot!! Hats off to Paul and Heater for lifting us up on Saturday night. You both gave us all a moment we will never forget!!

Oh no, where are these tears coming from? SOMEBODY HELP ME THERE ARE TEARS APPEARING AND I DON’T UNDERSTAND.