This Moment Between The Dayton Dragons Mascot And A Deaf Boy Will Make Your Heart Happy

If your day was missing “being emotionally overtaken by something you weren’t expecting,” we’ve got you covered. What you’re about to watch is an interaction between a little boy who communicates via sign language and his favorite mascot, Heater of the Dayton Dragons. You can read this first, or you can watch the video, it’s powerful either way.
Saturday night Cheri Sanders Samworth and I , took our son Hunter to the Dayton Dragons game. We got to the stadium around 6 o’clock, 1 hour till first pitch. In front of the stadium was a choir, the “Green Team”, Gem, and Heater. Now Hunter has always been fascinated with heater. He loves to go to the game and see him on the field and in the stands. so when we see him he automatically wants to run up to him. That’s when it happened, that one moment, that you see something you’ll never forget! Cheri told Hunter, verbally and in sign, to tell Heater “nice to meet you!” All of the sudden all three of us were taken by surprise when Heater started signing to Hunter!! Not his escort (who also is an ASL interpreter) but Heater the Dragons mascot!! Hats off to Paul and Heater for lifting us up on Saturday night. You both gave us all a moment we will never forget!!
Oh no, where are these tears coming from? SOMEBODY HELP ME THERE ARE TEARS APPEARING AND I DON’T UNDERSTAND.
It’s mostly just thinking something is sweet. How emotionally stable do you have to be to get upset at folks enjoying nice videos on the Internet?
Maybe you know a kid who has to face challenges that other kids don’t, and it warms your heart when that kid can see something/someone that they care about doing something (signing) that they usually think makes them different. Here, the dragon makes it seem like no big deal. That has to make the kid feel great, or even special (instead of just “different”).
I got right to the end and I was ok, and then off video you can hear his mom (I assume) say “i think I’m gonna cry” and BLAMMO dust central in my office
My favorite videos are where the people who have never heard hear for the first time. Those things are FRICKING AWESOME!!
It’s cute as hell. It made me happy.
