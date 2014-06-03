This Moment Between The Dayton Dragons Mascot And A Deaf Boy Will Make Your Heart Happy

#Baseball
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.03.14 17 Comments

If your day was missing “being emotionally overtaken by something you weren’t expecting,” we’ve got you covered. What you’re about to watch is an interaction between a little boy who communicates via sign language and his favorite mascot, Heater of the Dayton Dragons. You can read this first, or you can watch the video, it’s powerful either way.

Via Facebook:

Saturday night Cheri Sanders Samworth and I , took our son Hunter to the Dayton Dragons game. We got to the stadium around 6 o’clock, 1 hour till first pitch. In front of the stadium was a choir, the “Green Team”, Gem, and Heater. Now Hunter has always been fascinated with heater. He loves to go to the game and see him on the field and in the stands. so when we see him he automatically wants to run up to him. That’s when it happened, that one moment, that you see something you’ll never forget! Cheri told Hunter, verbally and in sign, to tell Heater “nice to meet you!” All of the sudden all three of us were taken by surprise when Heater started signing to Hunter!! Not his escort (who also is an ASL interpreter) but Heater the Dragons mascot!! Hats off to Paul and Heater for lifting us up on Saturday night. You both gave us all a moment we will never forget!!

Oh no, where are these tears coming from? SOMEBODY HELP ME THERE ARE TEARS APPEARING AND I DON’T UNDERSTAND.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baseball
TAGSBaseballDAYTON DRAGONSHeartwarming storiesHEATERMascotsMinor League BaseballWHEN MASCOTS ARE AWESOME

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP