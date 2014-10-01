This Naked Man At A College Football Game Is The Barry Sanders Of Streaking

10.01.14 3 years ago 14 Comments

A crazy, butt naked gentleman made his way onto the field during Friday night’s game between Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee State. After briefly celebrating with a spike of the football, our hero made a daring run for the exit. That’s when he busted out some serious Barry Sanders jukes, avoiding security with a little shimmy-shake that left one man grasping at nothing but air.

Then my man broke 3 other tackles before finally getting wrestled to the ground.

Let’s break this thing down.

1) The slo-mo GIF as security takes a tumble

juke

YouTube

2) The man in cargo shorts appears to have the angle on him though

cargo shorts

YouTube

3) NOPE!

hero

YouTube

4) HERO!

