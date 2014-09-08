This Past Weekend’s Tennessee/Arkansas St. Game Provided Us With A Delightful ‘Clark Griswold’ Reference

Senior Editor
09.08.14 2 Comments

These two men should always stand next to each other, forever and ever. Meet Arkansas State players Jemar Clark and Darion Griswold, who combined for this amazing screencap during Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

For those of you unfamiliar with the National Lampoon’s series (and shame on you for that), Chevy Chase plays father extraordinaire Clark Griswold, a somewhat mild-mannered fella whose family gets into a wild number of predicaments on vacation. There are four films in the series: National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983, National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1987), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997). I won’t blame you for not watching that last one. It’s awful.

Here’s a classic scene from the original, one that defines 80s comedy.

[Saturday Down South]

Around The Web

TAGSclark griswoldNATIONAL LAMPOONNational Lampoon's

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP