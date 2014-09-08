This Past Weekend’s Tennessee/Arkansas St. Game Provided Us With A Delightful ‘Clark Griswold’ Reference

These two men should always stand next to each other, forever and ever. Meet Arkansas State players Jemar Clark and Darion Griswold, who combined for this amazing screencap during Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

For those of you unfamiliar with the National Lampoon’s series (and shame on you for that), Chevy Chase plays father extraordinaire Clark Griswold, a somewhat mild-mannered fella whose family gets into a wild number of predicaments on vacation. There are four films in the series: National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983, National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1987), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997). I won’t blame you for not watching that last one. It’s awful.

Here’s a classic scene from the original, one that defines 80s comedy.

[Saturday Down South]