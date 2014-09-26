This Oklahoma State Fan Is Completely Stunned And Well, She Can’t Even

Senior Editor
09.25.14 8 Comments

Defense is at a minimum tonight in Stillwater as Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech. At the half, the teams have combined for over 600 yards of offense. It’s so mind boggling that this girl can’t even.

TAGSfan reactionsOklahoma StateTEXAS TECH

