This Oklahoma State Fan Is Completely Stunned And Well, She Can’t Even

Defense is at a minimum tonight in Stillwater as Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech. At the half, the teams have combined for over 600 yards of offense. It’s so mind boggling that this girl can’t even.
Does the guy on the left have a pumpkin on his head?
Why yes, yes he does. Why do you ask?
The girl on the right trying to figure out the appropriate amt of time to keep her hand on her head to make sure she looks like she cares is my favorite part.
The pumpkin on the head is a close second!
I think she’s feeling her head and saying, “Wait, wasn’t I wearing a pumpkin when I got here?”
Let’s go outside the box here…I honestly think this girl has forgotten how to breath.
Maybe she farted?
Gambled that it was just air
And..she did not win
she looks like a trout
oklahoma? bet she smells like one too.