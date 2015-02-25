This Rare Clip Of Chris Farley As Matt Foley Is The Best College Recruitment Video Ever

“Show all the half-naked women doing body shots inside a make-your-own ice cream sundae factory you want, every university in Florida ever — I’m going to the University of Wisconsin,” is what I would be saying if I hadn’t already paid millions of dollars to attend college. But if I had to do it all over again, this video of Chris Farley as Matt Foley imploring you to root for the Badgers is awfully tempting. Y’know, if the University of Wisconsin wasn’t in Wisconsin, that is.

