This Runner Allegedly Cheated Her Way To A Marathon Victory And A World Record Time

11.11.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Meet Tabatha Hamilton, a 31-year-old woman who won Sunday’s Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 39 seconds. A damn good time but perhaps too good. You see, according to race officials, Hamilton ran the second half of the marathon in 49 minutes. The previous world record for the half was 58 minutes.

Not surprisingly, she was disqualified as a result.


 

Hamilton says she finished the race and even told two reporters that she bested her personal record by several minutes. Turns out, she bested her personal record by an hour and a half.

WHAT?!

Hamilton ran four marathons in 2009 and 2011 in times ranging from 4:25:08 to 4:48:47, that latter one at Chickamauga, but running databases show none faster than that. In fact, her marathon times since 2011 have been above five hours, according to the databases.

I certainly don’t want to lead you down the wrong path, I’m no race expert and I often huff and puff on my way to the fridge. That being said, there’s something wrong here. Perhaps she took a wrong turn somewhere, perhaps the timer was wrong, perhaps someone at the finish line wasn’t paying attention.

I don’t know. Either way, I think we can all agree that there’s NO WAY she broke the world record by 9 MINUTES! NOPE, not possible. Unless, wait, did she take a cab like Geoffrey Butler?

[Deadspin]

Around The Web

TAGScheatersCHEATERS SOMETIMES WINMARATHONTabatha Hamilton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP