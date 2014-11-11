This Runner Allegedly Cheated Her Way To A Marathon Victory And A World Record Time

Meet Tabatha Hamilton, a 31-year-old woman who won Sunday’s Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 39 seconds. A damn good time but perhaps too good. You see, according to race officials, Hamilton ran the second half of the marathon in 49 minutes. The previous world record for the half was 58 minutes.
Not surprisingly, she was disqualified as a result.
Hamilton says she finished the race and even told two reporters that she bested her personal record by several minutes. Turns out, she bested her personal record by an hour and a half.
WHAT?!
Hamilton ran four marathons in 2009 and 2011 in times ranging from 4:25:08 to 4:48:47, that latter one at Chickamauga, but running databases show none faster than that. In fact, her marathon times since 2011 have been above five hours, according to the databases.
I certainly don’t want to lead you down the wrong path, I’m no race expert and I often huff and puff on my way to the fridge. That being said, there’s something wrong here. Perhaps she took a wrong turn somewhere, perhaps the timer was wrong, perhaps someone at the finish line wasn’t paying attention.
I don’t know. Either way, I think we can all agree that there’s NO WAY she broke the world record by 9 MINUTES! NOPE, not possible. Unless, wait, did she take a cab like Geoffrey Butler?
How would someone cheat at a marathon? Maybe I’m missing something here.
It’s happened many times over the years. Here’s a really famous one: [en.wikipedia.org]
Its possible to cheat in races. The new technology of chips and electronic timing has helped this tremendously. I am an avid runner and I rely on these devices to give accurate readings.
Its obviously a cheat since they knew her half time, not to mention other race finishes.
This course was a 13 mile loop, so she did the first lap in 2 hours and change(according to her chip) and the second 13.1 mile lap in 55 minutes. Nope, sorry, didn’t happen.
After her first lap she probably just hung out eating bagels and bananas with the rest of the 1/2 marathoners and then jumped back into the race 55 minutes later.
The Chickamauga marathon race follows a two loop course. This runner ran the first 13 miles and likely took a shortcut using a side road at about mile 14 or 15 to make a u-turn and emerged near Mile 24 near the end of the second loop from which she jogged to the finish. Perhaps she presumed that she would not be caught.
But man, she was adamant that she ran the whole race.
