This Vine Perfectly Describes The Kate Upton-Justin Verlander Romance

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, a wink, a smile, a ball—this is the start of a bad porn isn’t it?
Come on guys, who added Sade’s “Smooth Operator” to this.
Seriously, Marvin Gaye? This is going too far.
GIF via CJZero
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, a wink, a smile, a ball—this is the start of a bad porn isn’t it?
Come on guys, who added Sade’s “Smooth Operator” to this.
Seriously, Marvin Gaye? This is going too far.
GIF via CJZero
Justin Verlander is in the second year of a $200 million deal and he gave her a baseball? You’re gonna have to step it up in the gift giving department, son…
At least send a gift basket
Don’t knock it if it’s working.
So he should just sign them and give it to her like Jeter did with the girls he slept with?
I believe he’s the one dating Kate Upton, so how about we let him be the one giving advice?
“Lesson 1: Be Stupid Fucking Rich.
Congratulations, you passed the course!”
i dont recall anyone giving anything to there girlfriend while clocked in at work.
pretty smooth
Step it up GFK? He gave her two balls later! Does that count?
@LG You missed Lesson 2!
Lesson 2: Be a handsome athlete who dominates his sport.
She’ll be in Jeter’s pants before the end of the series.
The way Verlander is pitching this year, I think Tigers fans will start referring to her as Yoko Upton
+1 to you. I came here to say the same damn thing.
Pretty sure that was his fastball.
I prefer Kate Ono, but I see you JHirsby.
In fairness, that joke was done to death last year when he was struggling.
[IMG][/IMG]
Keep trying … you’ll get there.
Dude, you need an Uproxx Gold account.
Fuck, if that was waiting for me at home work would never see me again. My boss would forget my goddamned name!
+1
They cut off the end where she takes a big bite out of it.
Ha! I get it! ’cause she’s a big moo-cow, right! You’re hilarious! Good thing she has Verlander to comfort her after you rejected her!
no need to act sensitive, @LG
it’s just a cartoony joke, and I thought it was good.
Bite it Rook, show him up. Come on Rabbit. ALL HELL GIVE ME THE SOAP!
That’s the best fucking pitch he’s thrown all season.
As a Tigers fan, this made me sad.
i am pretty sure the woman behind kate upton is explaining baseball rules to the dude next to her.
“…picks up the ball, it’s the pitcher’s responsibility…”
Either the camera does add pounds or she is just having a bad day. She is still pretty though. Very pretty.
Little heavy on the make-up was my thought. My second thought was that she still wasn’t going to talk to me.
I’m no expert on body language but I’d be willing to bet Ms. Upton has a thing for Mr. Verlander.
For the sake of Detroit fans let’s hope its his fastball.
Where’s the wink? I see no wink.
What about that dude sitting behind her and his fancy claw for a hand?
Gifed :) [gifavs.com]