This Week In Chicks Who Bang Athletes

They say the mark of a truly great sporting event is the ability to leave people talking about it after it’s over. Game 7 of the 2009-10 NBA Finals was one for the ages – the highest rated Finals game since the Bulls and Jazz in 1998 – and as the Lakers celebrate their victory and the rest of the league prepares for the biggest free agent courtship spending war in NBA history, people are indeed still talking about the Finals. And why? Because, girlfriend, I heard from my stylist who heard from her baby daddy who heard from his niece who heard from the guy at the Redbox that Vanessa Bryant ain’t having none of Khloe Kardashian. OH EM GEE!

Khloe, of course, is famous because her sister Kim had sex with Brandy’s brother, but since nobody knew who either of them were, they made a sex tape and acted shocked and violated when it was released. Somehow that justified giving Khloe a TV show with Kim and their other sister Kewbacca. Khloe, who is married to Lakers paycheck-receiver Lamar Odom, has been having a quiet feud with Kobe Bryant’s wife this season, and now their spat is going public. And don’t blame me because you don’t care about this, blame the women in your life. This is all their fault.

Give me something to read while I get a pedicure, In Touch Weekly:

“She [Vanessa] won’t sit anywhere near Khloé at Lakers games,” the insider reveals, adding that because of Vanessa’s dislike of her, Khloé has been shut out of the tight-knit circle the other Lakers’ wives have formed. “At a dinner for the wives, Vanessa didn’t want to invite Khloé,” the insider shares. “She said Khloé is a ‘fake wife,’ and she didn’t want fake wives there.” The feeling is mutual.

Fake wife or not, Khloe recently surprised Odom with a brand new Rolls Royce after he played on the team that won the Finals. She actually wanted to buy it for him for Christmas, but it took her six months to understand that they don’t sell these Rolls at Cinnabon.

Kim, meanwhile, took her breakup with Saints RB Reggie Bush very hard, as two weeks ago she was linked to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, and now she’s very happily dating Dallas Cowboys receiver Miles Austin.

Earlier this week, Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson offered his perspective of the Kardashian championship-winning phenomenon via Twitter:

“I heard if u hit a Kardashian u win a championship… Kim K. holla me!!! I need ya for 17 min. I’ll take one for the team lol.” “If miles Austin miles or wateva his name is win a chip next yr… then thing is amazing.”

He’s a poet warrior, that Ty Lawson.