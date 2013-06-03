This Week In Horrible-Looking People: 30 More Hilarious TNA Wrestling Glamour Shots

Last week’s This Week In Horrible-Looking People was our first foray into the world of TNA Impact Wrestling glamour shots, and it was so popular we’ve decided to do it again.

In today’s gallery, you’ll find 30 hilarious promotional 8x10s featuring 27 former WWE Superstars and 3 guys who are probably good at wrestling but you’ll never know, because they’re busy eating finishers from the former WWE Superstars. Lots of buxom ladies in their underpants (sorry, “wrestling gear”), a Scott Steiner impersonator, two bad photos of Bobby Roode and a Ric Flair 8×10 redo. If you recognize the person in the photo, say WE KNOW WHO THAT IS, TAZZ out-loud. Trust me, it makes the experience more accurate.

Please click through to enjoy 30 more hilarious TNA Wrestling glamour shots. Let us know which ones are your favorites in our comments section below.

I wish there were five other major wrestling promotions in the US, just to see how many variations of “Syxx” and “X-Pac” Sean Waltman could name himself. NOW APPEARING AT THE IMPACT ZONE: SEXX-PAXX

I can’t decide what my favorite part of this photo is … Road Dogg’s sniff-stare, the lady who wandered in from the Renn Faire or Billy Gunn looking like Thomas f**king Jefferson.

And yeah, they were called the “Voodoo Kin Mafia.” Do not underestimate pro wrestling’s ability to name someone shitty after the real name or initials of someone good, even if the words don’t make sense.

If she leans any more to the right, that boob’s gonna end up in her shoulder.

If you’re getting paid in Canadian money, it pays slightly less to be Roode.

Generation Me is looking swole!

Somebody’s playing the TNA video game in Big Head Mode.

That’s not his name. A fan wrote that on his 8×10 when they realized they were at a TNA meet and greet.

hey Sonjay, you wanna back up a little

This is his “I knew Matt and Jeff Hardy when they were teenagers, give me money” pose.

M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender, The Wrestler

Here’s TNA giving Shark Boy a Stone Cold Steve Austin gimmick, because it worked so well when WCW made Disco Inferno start stunnering people. Nothing says “we are a good wrestling promotion” like wrestlers pretending to be guys from the other, more popular company.

Christopher Daniels has jobbed clean to this photo twice since you started this slideshow.

“Stop it, Mom, you’re embarrassing me!”

Something’s not right about this. Want an 8×10 of Ric Flair featuring him looking like he actually looked every time he was on a TNA show? Here you go:

Better.

“Hey Rhaka, how should we do your makeup today?”

“Can you make my face look like it has three different assholes?”

This is what would’ve happened if Demi Moore hadn’t believed the penny thing in Ghost. Whoopi Goldberg + Patrick Swayze + ??? = Profit

“I made a stinky.”

Official career length if your only skill or talent is being Shawn Michaels’ cousin: 5 years

Come on, lazy CAW maker, you can’t just put Muta’s gear on a default and upload it as “The Great Muta,” you’ve got to make the rest of him, too.

“MORE PHALLIC IMAGRY! MORE, MORE I SAY”

“CAPTAIN, I CANNAE GIVE THIS PHOTO ANY MORE, IT’LL EXPLODE”

“GIVE HIM A FEDORA AND SOME SUNGLASSES, THEN”

“The check cleared!”

Theory: Hector is the Guerrero that died, and Eddie’s just been living out his twilight years doing Spanish commentary for TNA, the one place he knows no wrestling fans will see him.

Earl Hebner, f**king up the three count in his own 8×10.

Dixie Carter: “I’ll never been an onscreen character!”

/poses for glamour shot

/gets action figure

/feuds with Aces & Eights

/is Impact Wrestling’s only reference for Twitter

/can’t stop going on TV to make big announcements

/thinks “I had lunch today” qualifies as a “big announcement”

TNA did not deserve you, Curry Man. It deserved Dakko Chan, probably, but not you.

“Whew, it stinks under here!”

What happens when Mankind, Kane and Hulk Hogan become Planeteers.

I have a 133-1/3% chance of hating this guy.

Traci Brooks always signing her autograph where people will see it.