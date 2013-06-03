This Week In Horrible-Looking People: 30 More Hilarious TNA Wrestling Glamour Shots

Last week’s This Week In Horrible-Looking People was our first foray into the world of TNA Impact Wrestling glamour shots, and it was so popular we’ve decided to do it again.
In today’s gallery, you’ll find 30 hilarious promotional 8x10s featuring 27 former WWE Superstars and 3 guys who are probably good at wrestling but you’ll never know, because they’re busy eating finishers from the former WWE Superstars. Lots of buxom ladies in their underpants (sorry, “wrestling gear”), a Scott Steiner impersonator, two bad photos of Bobby Roode and a Ric Flair 8×10 redo. If you recognize the person in the photo, say WE KNOW WHO THAT IS, TAZZ out-loud. Trust me, it makes the experience more accurate.
Please click through to enjoy 30 more hilarious TNA Wrestling glamour shots. Let us know which ones are your favorites in our comments section below.
I wish there were five other major wrestling promotions in the US, just to see how many variations of “Syxx” and “X-Pac” Sean Waltman could name himself. NOW APPEARING AT THE IMPACT ZONE: SEXX-PAXX
I can’t decide what my favorite part of this photo is … Road Dogg’s sniff-stare, the lady who wandered in from the Renn Faire or Billy Gunn looking like Thomas f**king Jefferson.
And yeah, they were called the “Voodoo Kin Mafia.” Do not underestimate pro wrestling’s ability to name someone shitty after the real name or initials of someone good, even if the words don’t make sense.
If she leans any more to the right, that boob’s gonna end up in her shoulder.
If you’re getting paid in Canadian money, it pays slightly less to be Roode.
Generation Me is looking swole!
Somebody’s playing the TNA video game in Big Head Mode.
That’s not his name. A fan wrote that on his 8×10 when they realized they were at a TNA meet and greet.
hey Sonjay, you wanna back up a little
This is his “I knew Matt and Jeff Hardy when they were teenagers, give me money” pose.
M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender, The Wrestler
Here’s TNA giving Shark Boy a Stone Cold Steve Austin gimmick, because it worked so well when WCW made Disco Inferno start stunnering people. Nothing says “we are a good wrestling promotion” like wrestlers pretending to be guys from the other, more popular company.
Christopher Daniels has jobbed clean to this photo twice since you started this slideshow.
“Stop it, Mom, you’re embarrassing me!”
Something’s not right about this. Want an 8×10 of Ric Flair featuring him looking like he actually looked every time he was on a TNA show? Here you go:
Better.
“Hey Rhaka, how should we do your makeup today?”
“Can you make my face look like it has three different assholes?”
This is what would’ve happened if Demi Moore hadn’t believed the penny thing in Ghost. Whoopi Goldberg + Patrick Swayze + ??? = Profit
“I made a stinky.”
Official career length if your only skill or talent is being Shawn Michaels’ cousin: 5 years
Come on, lazy CAW maker, you can’t just put Muta’s gear on a default and upload it as “The Great Muta,” you’ve got to make the rest of him, too.
“MORE PHALLIC IMAGRY! MORE, MORE I SAY”
“CAPTAIN, I CANNAE GIVE THIS PHOTO ANY MORE, IT’LL EXPLODE”
“GIVE HIM A FEDORA AND SOME SUNGLASSES, THEN”
“The check cleared!”
Theory: Hector is the Guerrero that died, and Eddie’s just been living out his twilight years doing Spanish commentary for TNA, the one place he knows no wrestling fans will see him.
Earl Hebner, f**king up the three count in his own 8×10.
Dixie Carter: “I’ll never been an onscreen character!”
/poses for glamour shot
/gets action figure
/feuds with Aces & Eights
/is Impact Wrestling’s only reference for Twitter
/can’t stop going on TV to make big announcements
/thinks “I had lunch today” qualifies as a “big announcement”
TNA did not deserve you, Curry Man. It deserved Dakko Chan, probably, but not you.
“Whew, it stinks under here!”
What happens when Mankind, Kane and Hulk Hogan become Planeteers.
I have a 133-1/3% chance of hating this guy.
Traci Brooks always signing her autograph where people will see it.
More obvious fake boobs: Traci or Velvet?
Every time I watch a Velvet Sky match I get distracted by how absolutely ridiculous her boobs are, so probably her. And that distraction isn’t a good thing, it is more “No, seriously…reduce those because YOU LOOK RIDICULOUS.” (And she’s a terrible wrestler to boot.)
Traci’s by a country mile. I mean Velvet’s look fake too, but they look like average fake boobs. Traci’s barely even look like boobs. It’s like she went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the Rob Liefeld.
kate upton …
/hides from everyone throwing everything at him !
“Traci Brooks”
Holy shit balls…That picture is both ridiculous AND tantalizing at the same time. Like, I want to give that a go, but I’d feel REALLY weird about afterwards.
“Nothing says “we are a good wrestling promotion” like wrestlers pretending to be guys from the other, more popular company.”
The Blue World Order might be the only exception; and only because it was played for laughs.
I would also say Black Machismo falls in that category.
What, no love for “the juice” era juventud guerrera? I loved it.
but everyone really enjoyed shark boy !
Orlando Jordan is Kel on steroids.
Awwwwww here it goes!!!
If you just look at only Orlando Jordan’s face he looks exactly like Kharma/Awesome Kong.
Photoshop wasn’t very kind to the women in this slideshow. Yowza.
Ric Flair looks like he got a summons for bankruptcy court right as that picture was being taken.
MS Paint makes everything better.
Nothing says legitimate wrestling company like Mechanix Wear gloves
If you took the TNA logo off most of the women’s photos they would be interchangeable with the pictures that are on fliers handed out in Vegas, or phone sex ads.
They look like prostitutes/ amateur porn stars, is what I’m getting at.
“M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender, The Wrestler”
Nah. Too brown.
Also, I don’t remember them calling Petey Williams “Maple Leaf Muscle” when he was aping Steiner, but good god, Lemon!
Earl Hebner, or ‘How Jeff Hardy will look in 7 years, tops’?
This is always the fastest gallery. Before I know it I’m on the last pic.
MS Paint Ric Flair crimson masks are the best Ric Flair crimson masks.
I’d bang Velvet Sky before any of the current WWE Divas.
You know, cause she’d probably let you put it anywhere. And “it” being a broom handle.
How many women has Mike Tenay done something horrible to while making that face?
Wait, Petey was “Maple Leaf Muscle?” I’ve been saying “Make Believe Muscle” this whole time!
Is it just me, or does Hector Guerrero look oddly like Hitler? Also, who thought it was a good idea to use the same photo in the background, particularly AJ’s?
I have a peculiar sense of pride that I’m probably the only person reading this column who knows what the hell a Yoshi Tonic is.
Wait, this isn’t the column I just posted this on. Well, now it makes even less sense.