This Week In Horrible-Looking People: 31 Hilarious TNA Wrestling Glamour Shots

Welcome to a special Memorial Day edition of This Week In Horrible-Looking People, With Leather’s comprehensive guide to the worst, most ridiculous and amazing pro wrestling 8×10 promo photos, or “glamour shots.” This week we’re stepping out of our WWE comfort zone and into the IMPACT ZONE (see what I did there) of TNA Wrestling. You may know it as Impact Wrestling, you may know it as NWA TNA. You may know it as “that thing that comes on before Bellator and looks super embarrassing.”
However you know it, TNA Wrestling has some of the most wonderful promo photos you’ve ever seen, clearly divided into styles:
1. fire background
2. fire border
3. metal background
4. white with Olan Mills-style inset photo background
There’s a fifth style (“Lee South tries to get the women of TNA Wrestling as naked as possible, because he’s pro wrestling’s Terry Richardson”), but this gallery deals mostly with the first four. Inside you’ll find AJ Styles in a ladies’ coat, Raven in a sad hat, more than two Guitar Hero gimmicks and a guy whose name is RELLIK, which has a special meaning. I won’t spoil it for you.
Please click through to enjoy TNA Wrestling. Possibly for the first time.
Every time Austin Aries looks back at this photo, it must feel like a dick in the face.
Chicken-or-the-egg question: Did they photoshop Angelina Love to be this orange, or is she just that color all the time?
“Hey guys, we’ve got Goldust on the roster. We need to ruin him, and we need to do it fast. Ideas?”
“A tribal garbage bag jacket!”
“Give him a beloved pet rat!”
“Make him team with a Muta cosplayer, and have matches ABOUT the rat”
“Have him carry an evil backscratcher!”
“I love you guys.”
“Knock knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“A career bottoming out.”
(and it’s gonna bash your brains in)
Let’s all accompany Christy Hemme to her high school locker, which contains TNA bandanas and also FIRE.
Here’s something somebody thought was gonna work!
I legitimately do not remember who this is, but I think she had sex with Finch.
This picture made me laugh so hard I lost 30 minutes of work. If you want to know what the inside of Brandon’s brain looks like when its laughing, this is it, fire and all.
They’ll protect you from the Main Event Mafia AND keep your pet free of ticks and fleas!
Dixie Carter totally made this guy in create-a-wrestler and decided he should be real, didn’t she? Nice Bishop make-up, nerd.
TNA loves having guys hold novelty canes. At least the Sinister Minister was attacking you with the Green Goblin’s head, and not trying to bust you open with a backscratcher.
The perfect accessory for any cowboy: A black woman 13 years old than you, wearing a confederate flag hat.
that awkward moment when your founder’s hair is the same color as your fire background and you have to put a thick black border around him
For anyone who hasn’t seen this, CONGRATULATIONS, here’s the worst worked match in the history of wrestling.
MINUS FIVE STARS.
For the record, TNA gave a guy “Guitar Hero” as his gimmick once.
For the record, TNA gave a guy “Guitar Hero” as his gimmick twice. And they added “have a cigarette in your mouth, but don’t smoke it.”
For the record, they gave three people this gimmick.
Although I gotta say, it’s pretty funny that Christy Hemme never picked up on the fact that she was supposed to be the “infection” part.
Now and forever the Wrestling Society X Champion. Also, the most Wrestling Society X looking wrestler possible.
loooooooooool
THAT’S KILLER SPELLED BACKWARDS
WERE YOU AWARE
WERE YOU AWARE OF WHAT HIS NAME IS WHEN YOU SPELL IT BACKWARDS
TRY SPELLING RELLIK BACKWARDS
TRY IT, IT’S WILD
Here’s a picture of Lee South discovering how easy it is to get Shelly Martinez to take off her shirt.
Samoa Joe’s career in two lines of dialogue:
“We’re gonna make you carry a machete and draw a bunch of dicks on your face, is that cool?”
“who cares”
Scott Hall, totally okay being here and wrestling without any supervision. Not going to immediately die from drugs if you shoulderblock him.
this looks shopped
More like Melatonin, am I right
“My finger is stuck in my teeth. Maybe if I can see it from a better angle …”
Alternate super hero name: Mustard Nipples
This would be cooler if you weren’t currently employed by the people with the worst belts you’re holding. Also, if you’d won those WCW belts in WCW.
AJ Styles, not afraid to make a Ric Flair robe look like it was made for ladies.
“Sorry, folks! See ya later!”
2 things:
1) Looking at this slide show, I’m glad I stopped watching TNA 6 (ish) years ago. The terrible gimmicks and the renaming of the stables with the same wrestlers is a little much.
2) I’m pretty sure that picture of Shelly Martinez and I had sex and I’m carrying her baby.
It went from really awesome to total garbage over the span of about six months, which, as you are well aware, is an hour-long nap in the timeline of pro wrestling. They cut Elix Skipper and Lo-Ki and pushed Monty Brown and Scott Steiner. Seriously. Those are things they did. And then the Jeff Hardy thing… ugh.
Monty Brown was AWESOME though. Loved the Pounce and the absolute rage he invoked playing current (at the time) retired Sting. Made me so happy.
I was wondering when this would take on the bullet train collision disaster that is TNA promo photos.
Chris Harris looks like he has no idea how handcuffs work.
I can only assume those cuffs were shopped in.
Don West as Rodney Dangerfield as Satan.
It’s nice to see Christy Hemme got a stable job post wrestling as the Irathient girl in Defiance. She didn’t even need makeup!
Hell, they even stole Rock’s hat for the Irathient spirit rider.
I was not ready for Don West.
Salinas? More like Siliconas, am I right?
I didn’t think Aj Styles would be as funny as that
The problem with Team 3D winning the belts in WCW is, they would have had to of been IN WCW. Did we really need The Dudleys with whatever hack gimmick sub TNA writers could come up with, fighting some combination of 50 year old men?
Also nothing says top shelf wrestling like FLAMES!!!
Don West can’t do anything more to look like Alf.
lololololol Frontline. Amazing.
Well, I can’t tell which is weirder, the terror boner I have from old school ODB (I would proudly let her ruin me) or that there’s a few of these clowns with Guitar Hero guitars? #fuckthiscompany
I agree with you there odb could get it. Also I wish Samoa joe would jump ship to wwe I feel like he could do real damage
3D are totally doing what I do to my CAW in WWE 13. I guess they don’t realise yet that it gets boring having to play as yourself so you win on every PPV match.
I kinda dig Rellik’s mask/facepaint combination. Much too neato for the rest of him.
LOL Jeff Jarrett’s Lego hair
To be honest, if the Rock N Rave Infection were a CHIKARA gimmick nobody would have batted an eye. Aside from the part where Lance Archer is terrible at everything I loved that dumb gimmick.
I can’t believe it, these are even funnier than the WWE glamour shots! Although, to be fair i kinda dig Rellik’s mask.
So Havok stole Sgt. Hatred’s face tat right?
This whole this is a) why we are BFF, and b) the reason I will lol at TNA forever.
Because lol forever at everything.
I’m pretty sure none of those people were in the same room for the Frontline photo, and I’m okay with that.
Also, LOL Matrix Bully Ray.
Lee South is a king amongst men.
Holy crap, that James Storm and Jackie Moore pic is like the modern redneck American Gothic. :O
Ah, the Rock & Rave Infection and Rellik & Black Reign, responsible for so many of the absolute lowest points of my disastrous run as a TNA recapper. All five of them together trying and failing spectacularly to cut a coherent promo was probably the single worst moment. I rate it even worse than the rat-on-a-pole match or any number of reverse battle royals.
The mess involving Judas Mesias was pretty bad too. How does Joseph Park feel about being related to THAT guy?
Was Jenna Morasca’s entrance music in the bad theme tourney? That was worse than the match.
You can’t spell Second rate without TNA
You know what Scott Hall is thinking right now… “We were all banging Stephanie back then, why wasn’t I the one who took her to Denny’s after?! Damn you Hunter! I lost running the WWE to a grand slam breakfast?!”
When did Kevin Nash turn into Kenny Rogers?