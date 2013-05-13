This Week In Horrible-Looking People: Warrior’s Pits & 30 More Absurd WWE Promo Photos

LOOK AT HIS ARMPITS, HO KOGAN
This week’s installment of This Week In Horrible-Looking People covers a wide range of WWF/WWE eras with a spotlight on ridiculous clothing. You’ll see guys in cow vests, guys in headbands with their names on them, sleeveless business suits, sleeveless fur coats and more. There’s at least once instance of a guy looking like he fell into a flock of geese and murdered them on impact.
So please, click through to enjoy 30 more of the worst, funniest, and most absurd pro wrestler 8×10 glossies ever.
There has never been a wrestler who looked more like a sinking life raft than Ahmed Johnson. He looked like he was full of water, and was covered in floaties.
Check out Akio, trying to add some character to his autograph when his gimmick is “Asian guy who wears clothes.”
you do not want this guy in a can
Check out the subliminal messages in this one. WWF just straight-up putting ZZZZ on the gauntlets of the serious female wrestler.
A LITTLE BIT OF JESSICA, HERE I AM
A LITTLE BIT OF YOU MAKES ME YOUR MAN
Hot Topic: The Wrestler
A terrifying reminder: WWE once did a Chuck & Buck gimmick.
Who needs Lisa Lionheart? Malibu Billy Kidman has a NEW JACKET
Booker T, totally not sucking in. This is the natural resting position of his body. Yep!
“WHO BROKE MY VEST?? I SWEAR TO GOD I’LL KILL THEM”
These guys look a little light on the bush, and heavy on the whackers!
NOT TRISH STRATUS, PLEASE DON’T SUE
Lookin’ good, Booker T!
(I do not want to know what he’s smiling about.)
“I’m gonna go swimming today. What should I wear?”
“How about a thong and this billowy gold blouse from the 80s?”
“PERFECT.”
“Ack, turn off that light, I’m trying to sleep!”
Triple H always loved putting illogical leather vests over things, didn’t he? Jean jackets, billowy short-sleeved shirts, whatever.
The Rock, emerging fully grown from the womb of a cow.
I guess it wasn’t a drug test.
He’s not ACTUALLY the Hardcore Champ, he’s similar to the Hardcore Champ. “Hardcore Champ.”
Scott Steiner is 1.0 on the Mark Wahlberg scale in this picture, holy shit.
Fun fact: WWE once employed a gayer barber than Brutus Beefcake.
more like the right to bear arms, am I right
more like “who debona,” am I right
Lucky Rodney Mack came around when he did. If he’d been in WWE five years later, the White Boy Challenge would’ve been him teaming with a white boy to take on two different white boys.
(am I right)
Poor Renee Dupree. Here he is immediately after falling into all of Kevin McCallister’s booby traps at once.
Huss?
I’m an Are You Afraid Of The Dark guy.
And as always, leave ’em with the best.
I love these things. I hope you keep doing 30 per week until you run out of photos…
Holy s–t, I forgot (or intentionally suppressed) the fact that Albert used to have a *giant dick ring emblazoned over his dick*.
It’s basically the Vince Russo stamp of approval.
It’s where I hang my headphones.
I had never noticed it before, so seeing it just now I thought “Oh, I think that’s a ‘prince albert’ piercing. I should google it just to make sure.”
GAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! MY EYES!!!!!!
I couldn’t remember if Test died or not, so I went to his wikipedia (he did).
His real life name is listed as Andrew James Robert Patrick Martin. That’s 5 first names folks. And in the middle is the name of the actor who played T-1000.
Daaaamn, having five first names is just…daaaamn.
How is a guy with five first names not at least a serial killer, if not a genocidal dictator or something?
“…And one day, you’ll see – I’m gonna be a big movie star, and I’m gonna be a GI Joe, and I’m gonna be pals with Vin Diesel and Marky Mar-”
“MOOOOOOOve along, Cow Vest. You’re cutting into K-Kwik’s shoot time.”
It’s kinda sad…I feel like we never really got a chance to get to know Rodney Mack. Although I suppose we can take some small comfort in the fact that his theme music continues to inexplicably live on.
Needs more “billowy”.
I have absolutely no clue who/what Rue DeBona is/was.
HOWEVER (wait for it…)
I do not Rue DeBona I have from seeing her photo.
GOODNIGHT EVERYBODY!
Fun wiki fact, she was also married to Josh Matthews, AFTER she quit wwe. So bravo Josh Matthews.
Bravo! Encore!
Wait wait wait, so that ISN’T Dawn Marie under a pseudonym?
After reading Rue DeBona’s Wikipedia page, I have now learned that she was in the WWE and there used to be a show called Afterburn. I knew neither of these things prior to this. Huh, and I thought I had a pretty good knowledge of all things WWE. Thanks, B!
I imagine that Greg Land has copied and traced that picture of Ultimate Warrior before I could even finish typing this.
Slow Clap.
So if The Rock is the BeastMaster, that means Vince is Maxx. Considering Maxx is played by Rip Torn, it makes too much sense.
This period Owen looks so much like Peter Stormare I can’t even
Pillman has a seatbelt belt. Huh.
These are amazing, I’m really glad you made it a regular feature.
I don’t care…Armando Alejandro Estrada was the best.
I really enjoy Blackman offering a limp nunchuck to the holder of the picture.
Right to Bare Arms is maybe the best joke I’ve ever read in my life
Poor Jimmy Yang…
Why is The Goodfather looking sad whilst the others are all like “GRRR” for?
The Rock looks like Rob Schneider on steriods.
I like that Kidman photograph, because it was taken at the exact point when even he stopped giving a crap about Kidman.
It’s “SAR-dough”. No mister. Accent on the ‘dough’.
“I’m not a nutbag… I’m a mad scientist”
The Rock is “In Moo-tero.”
I have a soft spot for Steve Blackman. I really can’t explain it!
I think I accidentally know Cherry through a Fire Pro CAW pack, but who the heck was that last Diva? Pretty I suppose, but was she just some person they asked to go to a photo shoot?
Best Alundra Blayze moment ever?
When they mistaken put the Owen Hart graphic up during her entrance, which prompted everyone I was watching the PPV with to scratch their heads and say, “Hey, she does look like Owen Hart”, which was echoed moments later by the commentary team. I don’t recall the exact PPV, but I’d be willing to bet it was from 1995.
how about that? Billy gunn is the best tag team wrestler of all time by having auccess with three different teams. Is there anyone else with this level of success?
Man, I’m getting real Ana Gasteyer vibes from Alundra Blayze.