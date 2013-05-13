This Week In Horrible-Looking People: Warrior’s Pits & 30 More Absurd WWE Promo Photos

LOOK AT HIS ARMPITS, HO KOGAN

This week’s installment of This Week In Horrible-Looking People covers a wide range of WWF/WWE eras with a spotlight on ridiculous clothing. You’ll see guys in cow vests, guys in headbands with their names on them, sleeveless business suits, sleeveless fur coats and more. There’s at least once instance of a guy looking like he fell into a flock of geese and murdered them on impact.

So please, click through to enjoy 30 more of the worst, funniest, and most absurd pro wrestler 8×10 glossies ever.

There has never been a wrestler who looked more like a sinking life raft than Ahmed Johnson. He looked like he was full of water, and was covered in floaties.

Check out Akio, trying to add some character to his autograph when his gimmick is “Asian guy who wears clothes.”

you do not want this guy in a can

Check out the subliminal messages in this one. WWF just straight-up putting ZZZZ on the gauntlets of the serious female wrestler.

A LITTLE BIT OF JESSICA, HERE I AM

A LITTLE BIT OF YOU MAKES ME YOUR MAN

Hot Topic: The Wrestler

A terrifying reminder: WWE once did a Chuck & Buck gimmick.

Who needs Lisa Lionheart? Malibu Billy Kidman has a NEW JACKET

Booker T, totally not sucking in. This is the natural resting position of his body. Yep!

“WHO BROKE MY VEST?? I SWEAR TO GOD I’LL KILL THEM”

These guys look a little light on the bush, and heavy on the whackers!

NOT TRISH STRATUS, PLEASE DON’T SUE

Lookin’ good, Booker T!

(I do not want to know what he’s smiling about.)

“I’m gonna go swimming today. What should I wear?”

“How about a thong and this billowy gold blouse from the 80s?”

“PERFECT.”

“Ack, turn off that light, I’m trying to sleep!”

Triple H always loved putting illogical leather vests over things, didn’t he? Jean jackets, billowy short-sleeved shirts, whatever.

The Rock, emerging fully grown from the womb of a cow.

I guess it wasn’t a drug test.

He’s not ACTUALLY the Hardcore Champ, he’s similar to the Hardcore Champ. “Hardcore Champ.”

Scott Steiner is 1.0 on the Mark Wahlberg scale in this picture, holy shit.

Fun fact: WWE once employed a gayer barber than Brutus Beefcake.

more like the right to bear arms, am I right

more like “who debona,” am I right

Lucky Rodney Mack came around when he did. If he’d been in WWE five years later, the White Boy Challenge would’ve been him teaming with a white boy to take on two different white boys.

(am I right)

Poor Renee Dupree. Here he is immediately after falling into all of Kevin McCallister’s booby traps at once.

Huss?

I’m an Are You Afraid Of The Dark guy.

And as always, leave ’em with the best.