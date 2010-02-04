THIS WEEK IN NFL ANKLES

02.04.10 8 years ago

Somebody needs to explain to me why there’s an image of Brett Favre’s swollen ankle floating around the internet this week. And is that really Favre’s ankle? Sure, it’s colored nicely in Vikings purple, but that could be anybody’s ankle. Except Martina Hingis‘ ankle. Mmm, I would bite those ankles and then pee on her rug. You know, if I was a rottweiler.

And leave it to Favre’s ankle to try and steal attention away from that of Colts defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, whose ankle features enough ligament damage that he’s been listed as questionable in this weekend’s game…wait, there’s a game this weekend? I haven’t heard anything about this.

“Still day-to-day,” Freeney said Thursday at the Colts’ hotel. “Every time I wake up, I reassess the situation.”

But, he added, “it looks a lot more like an ankle now.” –The Huddle/USA Today

Freeney’s absence might be the keystone that allows the Saints to keep this game close. While the Colts are relatively strong in their linebacking and secondary play, a Freeney-less front four fancies to foul the franchise’s fickle fantasy of a second Super Bowl celebration. I don’t know why I just turned into Mother Goose there. I think I need more coffee. Pic via Sporting Blog.

