This Week In Real Or Fake: A High School Recruit Threw A Pass To Himself

05.06.14 20 Comments

When I was a kid, there was an episode of Alvin and the Chipmunks in which Alvin was a football star and threw a long touchdown bomb to himself to win the big game. I’m not positive, because I refused to actually watch an old episode of Alvin and the Chipmunks, but I think it was “Quarterback in Curlers,” in which Alvin joined the cheerleading squad after Brittany joined the football team. Either way, I’ve always remembered that one scene, because as a small, dumb child, I was obsessed with the idea of throwing a Hail Mary pass to myself to win a game.

This week, a Texas high school football wide receiver/cornerback named Gary Haynes has become a rising viral star with this Vine clip of him throwing a long pass to himself. Obviously, there are a lot of people calling it fake, as they point to shadows and blurs, while I saw one Yahoo! commenter use a complicated math problem to prove the angle of the pass and Haynes’s speed made it impossible for this to be real.

Fake or not, I’m really proud of people on the Internet today.

Verdict: I say this is real, mainly because it will put that Alvin and the Chipmunks scene behind me so I can finally live my own life.

