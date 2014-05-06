This Week In Real Or Fake: A High School Recruit Threw A Pass To Himself

When I was a kid, there was an episode of Alvin and the Chipmunks in which Alvin was a football star and threw a long touchdown bomb to himself to win the big game. I’m not positive, because I refused to actually watch an old episode of Alvin and the Chipmunks, but I think it was “Quarterback in Curlers,” in which Alvin joined the cheerleading squad after Brittany joined the football team. Either way, I’ve always remembered that one scene, because as a small, dumb child, I was obsessed with the idea of throwing a Hail Mary pass to myself to win a game.
This week, a Texas high school football wide receiver/cornerback named Gary Haynes has become a rising viral star with this Vine clip of him throwing a long pass to himself. Obviously, there are a lot of people calling it fake, as they point to shadows and blurs, while I saw one Yahoo! commenter use a complicated math problem to prove the angle of the pass and Haynes’s speed made it impossible for this to be real.
Fake or not, I’m really proud of people on the Internet today.
Verdict: I say this is real, mainly because it will put that Alvin and the Chipmunks scene behind me so I can finally live my own life.
The ball he caught is coming from a completely different spot. Still cool.
No Mr. Perfect reference?!
[www.youtube.com]
Nice! How the hell does Perfect run so fast?
Only one man has ever been able to throw a pass to himself and his name was Mr. Perfect.
and now his son can’t even high five properly.
He does NOT have a son and nothing you can say will ever change my mind.
I also pretend Bobby The Brain Heenan was his dad, but am open to change that to Ric Flair if you want.
Not true. Mr. Perfect does have a son. His name is Dolph Ziggler.
I come from the “why would anyone fake this” mindset. It’s so simple and elegant. I vote real.
“His whore mom probably helped him edit that ”
-Jeff Ireland, Seattle Seahawks Draft Advisor and whore specialist. (they had a good run)
I feel shame over my laughter. Thanks.
Fake. The shadow from the second ball enters the frame from the left. at the 00:04:14 mark.
He clearly throws the ball off to camera right.
Jay Cutler wants to know where the shadow of the football went?
[www.youtube.com]
I see roger mcdowell hiding behind the bushes over by that gravely road.
Pfft…I did this all the time as a kid, it’s called not having a dad.
