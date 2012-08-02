This Week In YouTube Commenter Outrage Vol. 2: Nike’s ‘Find Your Greatness’ Commercial

I’d be hard-pressed to argue with anyone who claims that Nike consistently produces the best TV commercials. In an era of Shannen Doherty pitching online educations and sh*t-grinned cock rockers singing about credit report scams, it’s hard for any company with unlimited wealth to not hire the best minds in advertising and put together entertaining ads. But thanks to those Education Connection atrocities and Certain Dri’s random sweaty girls, almost every Nike ad comes across as Citizen Kane.
The latest Swoosh campaign is called “Find Your Greatness” and the commercial that has everyone buzzing features a 12-year old boy named Nathan, who lives in London, Ohio. Nathan is an overweight American kid, but Nike wants you to know – thanks to a beautiful narrative by Tom Hardy – that he’s seeking his own greatness. Basically, he’s strapped on his Nikes and is hitting the road to shed those pounds and be better than everyone else.
People mostly LOVE this commercial. As a once fat 12-year old, I think it’s awesome, too. Granted, most Nike ads make me laugh because they come across like that scene in What Women Want, but if they inspire people, then bless ‘em. Unfortunately, they inspired people to do a little more than just go out and run. Some of YouTube’s finest commenters have been giving their fingers one hell of a workout, too.
First, the commercial in question, if you haven’t already seen it. And it’d be hard not to with everyone Tweeting about how awesome it is.
Again, that’s a great ad. Simple, to-the-point, and it hits home for a lot of us, since our country’s obesity problem is out of control. Also, Tom Hardy has a voice as powerful as a centaur’s orgasm.
Yes, that is indeed Tom Hardy. So what about the YouTube commenters, most of whom I believe should replace this country’s government and serve as an oracle-type body that gives the ultimate decisions on everything, do they love this commercial? For the most part, yes.
But screw the ad. This is about Nathan, the focus of Nike’s pseudo-inspiration. How have people handled watching an overweight 12-year old take matters into his own hands?
Boom. A fucking champion.
Wait, what? Haters? How can there be haters? This is an ad about a kid who is trying to overcome personal adversity and be something better. How could anyone on the Internet find something wrong with that?
Oh, okay. People are upset with Nike because the company doesn’t have as many plus-sized options. That’s not so bad then.
Uh oh.
Oh crap.
Geez, this is unexpected.
Come on, give Nathan a break. He’s trying to find his own greatness.
Good Lord, people. This is a 12-year old kid we’re talking about. He has feelings and pride on the line. What if this inspires his classmates to make fun of him?
Back-handed at best. Won’t somebody come to Nathan’s defense and shake these horrible criticisms off?
But this is supposed to be inspiring! Hasn’t this commercial done anything positive for anyone out there?
This is just terrible, not at all what I’d expect from people who comment on YouTube. Honestly, I think Nike should shoulder a little blame in this. Maybe they should have known what kind of backlash this would cause.
Hold on, though. There’s another angle we’re not looking at. Maybe it’s okay to make fun of fat people. Did you ever think about that?
Or maybe there’s just one other tiny, insignificant detail that we’re ignoring here…
Ultimately, I hope Nathan never reads any of these comments, and I hope he does whatever makes him happy in life. At least he’ll always have his Nike commercial.
Damn right.
This is a great commercial.
Humans suck, in general.
What a great commercial. I would love to see this kid reappear in a year and he’s buff as shit and he has fellow fatty Kate Upton in a bikini talking about how great he is. It’s only fair.
Nike should probably remove comments from this video. I can only imagine being 12 years old Nathan and reading those youtube comments after my parents and Nike told me what an inspiration I’d be to millions of people.
Fuck you, America.
Keep on keepin’ on, kid.
Fitness for health…an underrated aspect of working out. Good for this kid, and I would say shame on y.t. users, but it’s youtube. It’s to be expected, and I’m sure (I hope) the kid knows that.
A follow up comercial with a skinny Nathan would make this ad campaign one of the best ever.
There is no doubt that Nike has this kid set to do just that. They probably got nutritionists, healthy foods, and a trainer. Good for the kid though, he’ll be slamming girls like its ALL STAR WEEKEND in no time.
I work in advertising and I can honestly say that I wish I had made this ad. It is a legitimately great “brand” spot. It’s not meant to sell you a specific product. It’s meant to communicate an emotion. And it does that beautifully.
To all the people hating on Nathan behind the anonymity of their Youtube alias, all I can say is go fuck yourself. You don’t understand that greatness isn’t the trophies on your shelf. And you probably never will. If it makes you feel bigger, or better about yourself, then spew your venom as fast as you can. Maybe that’s your greatness. And, really, if that’s all you’re great at, you’re not very great at all, are you?
Nike is a horrible horrible corporation and their poster children deserve ridicule. There’s blood on their hands too. Their fat, sweaty, sausage fingered hands. LOL. Fatty.
SWEET!
Speaking as a fat guy, when i drive (not run, not bicycle) down the street and see someone obese trying to exercise I’m actually pleased to see it. I admire someone in the same boat who does something about it.
The commercial isn’t going to make me exercise. What’s going to make me exercise is the pending massive coronary and the horrible diet I’ll be forced into. I am what’s wrong with America.. a lack of commitment.
But hey, I come here to forget this.
*sob* Thanks for nothing, Burnsy!
Great article Burnsy. I still miss the days of you housing an entire white pizza from Giovanni’s though.
Nike. When you don’t want bitch tits.
This commercial makes me tear up, because that kid is GETTING IT DONE. Here’s another one from the same campaign: [www.youtube.com]
Phil Knight is asking “Why couldn’t we of found a fat kid from Oregon?”
I like to watch the biggest loser while eating a sleeve of Thin Mints.
Oh My God…this commercial made me cry because I have 7 foster kids (all boys) and I teach them just what this commercial represent! Greatest lies within, preserverance lies in the heart, and reaching goals lies in the mind of the beholder….truly love this commercial, thanks Nike for inspiring the younger generation!
Greatness!!! It’s not just for those who are genetically blessed! This is quite possibly the Best commercial I have ever seen by Nike or any other sports apparel companies produce. It takes true “Intestinal Fortitude” to show the World that you are not perfect. But unlike those who may ridicule you. You have the strength to try! Keep running! You are Greater than those who would judge you. You choose to make a difference in your life and hopefully inspire others to do the same. Greatness only comes to those who are not afraid to try!