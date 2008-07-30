THIS WILL HAVE TO DO – UPDATE

A few days ago, about eight different blogs wrote about a Cowboys training camp play in which Terrell Owens fooled Adam "no longer Pacman" Jones with a nasty double move. At the time, I was like, "Really? People are devoting entire blog posts individual plays happening at training camp? That's fucking sad."
Now here it is, a couple days later, and video of said play has surfaced. And I take back what I said, because my God it is beautiful. Not really the play itself, just the feeling in my head: Actual professional athletes playing football! Kind of!
Frankly, I've had enough of this NFL offseason bullshit. It's the 21st century now, we need all living NFL players cloned so that the NFL2 season can begin a month after the Super Bowl and last until August. Raise your hand if you want a second NFL season every year. That's what I thought. Get on it, scientists.
UPDATE: Better video thanks to commenter pavement
Way to spike the ball.. in a training drill… in camp. YOU DA MAN.
1 juke for the strippers, and 1 juke for the bouncer.
That's not fair T.O. That's your cornerback!
It's the 21st century now, we need all living NFL players cloned so that the NFL2 season can begin a month after the Super Bowl and last until August.
In this age of dimiinishing natural resources, can we really afford the resultant population explosion? And our nation's prisons are already overcrowded.
A.F.L.??? I know it's minor league baseball at it's finest, but there are options. Options which you chose not to feature here… Ever. Maybe once if a guy raped a dead corpse or something, but never to cover the hot action that Dick Butkus and Mike Ditka have promised me via convincing AM radio ads.
FYI, TO Can't pull that on Champ Bailey, Peanut Tillman, or Nathan Vasher… Maybe Al Harris.
Hey, I’m with you, Matt, watching an undefeated Patriots team lose in the Super Bowl again would be excellent masturbation fodder.
If only the bouncer had pulled that move on one of pac man's bullets
here is a better video
[www.youtube.com]
Wow. I’ve never seen a guy switch direction while running. Im-fucking-pressive.
Go football.
Cowboys fans across the blogosphere:
YEAH! YOU SEE THE WAY T.O. JUKED PACMAN!? HE MADE HIM LOOK STUPID!
Wait… that was the guy that was supposed to improve our secondary… we're screwed.
Looks impressive. Perhaps Jerry Jones is already buying tickets for the NFC Championship Game?
"Betta getcha popcorn ready."
Wait, the Cowboys haven't won a playoff game since '96? D'oh!
Wow. I've never seen a guy switch direction while running. Im-fucking-pressive.
Go football…..
But I bet if it was done on ice……
hot damn i hate the fuckin' cowboys
But I bet if it was done on ice……
…it might look something like this: [www.youtube.com]
Clearly there's 1, 2, or maybe a few thousand fine folks who agree with you. You see the fans at that practice? There's more people there than at a friggin' Marlins game.
Unemployment is high in Texas. What else are they going to do during the day?
Might as well root for the 'Boys before they do their annual collapse in the post-season.
cant wait to see pacmans huge return opening day shadowed by braylon edwards burning him all day
T.O. dominates the field. I don’t know why the press gotta come down on him all the time. I ran across a new video he did with Three 6 Mafia. T.O. is real chill – just talking bout rap and football and girls. you gotta see the video – DJ Paul and Juicy J are hilarious: [tinyurl.com]