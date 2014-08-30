This Woman Is Absolutely Disgusted By An Overall-Wearing Alabama Fan

Thanks to Hal Cohen, 2014 has its entrant for Alabama Fan of the Year. Easily forgotten is the brawling mother from last year’s Sugar Bowl, who was super “Roll Tide,” and now representing the collective stereotype of the Crimson Tide fanbase is this feller who wore houndstooth overalls, a ponytail and flipped snapback, as well as packed a banjo. He has it slung well.
Ms. Dottie Brown*, current resident of Hoover, seems non-plussed by the gentleman to her right, because how did country riff-raff like him make his way to Atlanta? Her question went unanswered before taking her seat–but what a nice seat it is.
Roll god d*mn Tide.
*– Not real name
Great post guys. Really riveting stuff here.
I bet he smells as good as he looks.
If you’re on the fence whether to post something, don’t.
NEWS OF THE YEAR.
You don’t see enough ground on that picture. Maybe there’s a big ole piece of steaming turd on the ground.
Or, you know, she’s just trying to avoid getting hit by the banjo. You can see the peghead of the banjo is blurry in the picture, suggesting it is in motion. From that, it’s not too much of a leap in logic to gather that overall guy turned his shoulder which swung the banjo on his back, and the lady is startled and flinching because she doesn’t want to get bonked in the head by the peghead.
It’s funny that this is an article
Fuck you guys…..banjo + Alabama = hahaha.