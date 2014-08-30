This Woman Is Absolutely Disgusted By An Overall-Wearing Alabama Fan

#College Football
08.30.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Thanks to Hal Cohen, 2014 has its entrant for Alabama Fan of the Year. Easily forgotten is the brawling mother from last year’s Sugar Bowl, who was super “Roll Tide,” and now representing the collective stereotype of the Crimson Tide fanbase is this feller who wore houndstooth overalls, a ponytail and flipped snapback, as well as packed a banjo. He has it slung well.

Ms. Dottie Brown*, current resident of Hoover, seems non-plussed by the gentleman to her right, because how did country riff-raff like him make his way to Atlanta? Her question went unanswered before taking her seat–but what a nice seat it is.

Roll god d*mn Tide.

*– Not real name

[The Big Lead]

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECOLLEGE FOOTBALLEVERYTHING ELSESports

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP