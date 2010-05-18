Despite an injured neck and crippled public image, Tiger Woods has added the British Open to his scheduled tournaments. The Lothario of the Long Drive is once again presented with a statement comeback situation as he can become the first golfer in history to win at St. Andrews for a third time. Woods previously won the 2000 and 2005 British Open titles, and undoubtedly celebrated both by taking his wife and kids to Dave & Buster’s for wholesome family fun.

Tiger withdrew from the Players Championship in the final round due to a lingering neck injury that he insists is not related to his Thanksgiving car accident. The injury has been reported as an inflamed neck joint, but Tiger insists it will not affect his ability to snog the wabs off some salty skirts, guvna.

Address both parties of Parliament, BBC Sport:

While Woods has not confirmed when he will return to competition, he is expected to make a full recovery from the inflamed facet joint injury which has troubled him since the Masters in April. “I now need to take care of this condition and will return to playing golf when I’m physically able,” he said last week.

El Tigre already has the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on his summer schedule, and he’ll defend his title at the AT&T National at Aronimink in Philadelphia next month. Woods will be competing for the first time without his longtime swing coach Hank Haney, who stepped aside last week and certainly not to distance himself from the troubled athlete and save his own career.

Despite his personal troubles and his less than stellar play at the TPC, Tiger remains the No. 1 player in the world, and he’ll need strong performances at these next few tournaments to stave off Phil Mickelson and the resurgent Englishman Lee Westwood. Without question, a great British Open matchup would feature Woods and Westwood going toe-to-toe on Sunday for the title and the world’s top ranking. They could call it Bangers and Mash.

(Banner Source)