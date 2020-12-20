Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Stole The Show At The PNC Championship

For years, Tiger Woods was known for his stoic nature on the golf course, prowling around with the killer instinct that made him one of the fiercest competitors in all of sports, not just in golf.

In recent years, though, we’ve seen a different side of Tiger, a man who’s come back from personal and physical pains to get back to the top of the sport, winning last year’s Masters in sensational style. Woods isn’t quite what he once was, particularly on a weekly basis, but he also seems to be more appreciative of it all — the fans, the golf, and the chance for his kids to see him play. That was evident in the big hugs he shared with his kids, Charlie and Sam, after his Masters win, and also in the big smile he wore all week at the PNC Championship as he played in the family event with 11-year-old Charlie — with both wearing matching outfits all week.

On Saturday, the two combined to shoot a 10-under 62 to climb the leaderboard, with Charlie stealing the show with some ridiculous shots that were very reminiscent of his dad.

A day they won't soon forget. Highlights from Tiger and Charlie Woods' 10-under 62 at the @PNCchampionship on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/r7GDNnPb3F — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

The younger Woods has developed quite the reputation for being an awful lot like his father, both in his sweet swing and his penchant for trash-talking on the course — particularly with Justin Thomas who the younger Woods has become friends with.

Youngest competitor in the field. Biggest trash-talker. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hjH0wtHUaB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

All of that was on display on Sunday in the final round, as he continued to show off his sensational swing for an 11-year-old, pumping drivers down the fairway and sticking approach shots closer than even his dad.

Charlie's drive 👍

Tiger's approach 💯

Tiger's putt 🦅 Eagle for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/DXT9zyC3DJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

Closest to the pin contest. Charlie wins. pic.twitter.com/H0nAOzoAx4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

He even has his dad’s flair for the dramatic and showmanship, offering vintage Tiger fist pumps, club twirls, and walking in putts.

🚨Charlie Woods fist pump 🚨 The low uppercut. A Woods special. pic.twitter.com/KhJPSC1Sw4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

After their round ended, with Charlie sinking a short birdie putt on the 18th, he and Tiger shared a hug as they capped off quite the weekend together in Charlie’s first competitive rounds, where he flaunted a swing that make it hard to think he’ll be anywhere but on the tour in a decade or so.

"Memories for a lifetime." Team Woods' debut is in the books. pic.twitter.com/PKSbfVaZoy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

For Tiger, we once again got to see a side that used to rarely get shown publicly, as he thoroughly enjoyed ceding the spotlight to Charlie and reveled in watching his son hit great shots and make big putts.